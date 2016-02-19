Markov Processes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122839559, 9780080918372

Markov Processes

1st Edition

An Introduction for Physical Scientists

Authors: Daniel Gillespie
eBook ISBN: 9780080918372
Hardcover ISBN: 9780122839559
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 1991
Page Count: 592
Description

Markov process theory is basically an extension of ordinary calculus to accommodate functions whos time evolutions are not entirely deterministic. It is a subject that is becoming increasingly important for many fields of science. This book develops the single-variable theory of both continuous and jump Markov processes in a way that should appeal especially to physicists and chemists at the senior and graduate level.

Key Features

  • A self-contained, prgamatic exposition of the needed elements of random variable theory
  • Logically integrated derviations of the Chapman-Kolmogorov equation, the Kramers-Moyal equations, the Fokker-Planck equations, the Langevin equation, the master equations, and the moment equations
  • Detailed exposition of Monte Carlo simulation methods, with plots of many numerical examples
  • Clear treatments of first passages, first exits, and stable state fluctuations and transitions
  • Carefully drawn applications to Brownian motion, molecular diffusion, and chemical kinetics

Readership

Professionals/scientists without training in probability and statistics (using books as a "self-help" guide), senior undergraduate and graduate level students in physics and chemistry and mathematicians specializing in game theory, and finite math

Table of Contents

Random Variable Theory. General Features of a Markov Process. Continuous Markov Processes. Jump Markov Processes with Continuum States. Jump Markov Processes with Discrete States. Temporally Homogeneous Birth-Death Markov Processes. Appendixes: Some Useful Integral Identities. Integral Representations of the Delta Functions. An Approximate Solution Procedure for "Open" Moment Evolution Equations. Estimating the Width and Area of a Function Peak. Can the Accuracy of the Continuous Process Simulation Formula Be Improved? Proof of the Birth-Death Stability Theorem. Solution of the Matrix Differential Equation. Bibliography. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
592
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080918372
Hardcover ISBN:
9780122839559

About the Author

Daniel Gillespie

Affiliations and Expertise

Naval Weapons Center

Ratings and Reviews

