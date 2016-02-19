Markets, Organizations and Information
1st Edition
Beyond the Dichotomies of Industrial Organization
Description
Markets, Organizations and Information: Beyond the Dichotomies of Industrial Organization discusses the functions of institutions in solving economic problems. The book is comprised of 12 chapters that tackle aspects of industrial organization. The first chapter discusses ways to approach industrial organization. Chapter 2 covers the growth of the business firm from a historical perspective. Chapter 3 discusses the development of an actual theory of the firm. Chapter 4 talks about the appropriation of benefits, and Chapter 5 tackles the risk and capital in an information failures network. The book also discusses the market-like behavior within the firm, and then covers joint costs and benefits. Firm-like behavior, allocative inefficiency, x-inefficiency, and corporate takeovers are also explained. The book then covers the economic role of marketing, the vertical integration, and the product life cycle. The last chapter covers the multinational firm. The text will be of great use to readers who have an interest in neo-institutional analysis.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1 Fresh Approaches to Industrial Organization
Chapter 2 The Growth of the Firm: A Historical Perspective
Chapter 3 Towards a Theory of the Firm
Chapter 4 The Appropriation of Benefits
Chapter 5 Risk and Capital in an Information Failures Framework
Chapter 6 Market-Like Behavior within the Firm
Chapter 7 Joint Costs and Joint Benefits: Allocating the Unallocatable
Chapter 8 Firm-Like Behavior
Chapter 9 Allocative Inefficiency, X-Inefficiency, and Corporate Takeovers
Chapter 10 The Economic Role of Marketing
Chapter 11 Vertical Integration and the Product Life Cycle
Chapter 12 The Multinational Firm
The Case Studies: Introduction
Case 1 Pressures for Internalization (Massey-Ferguson)
Case 2 Western Firms Face Difficulties in Contracting out
Case 3 Northern Telecom's Internal Markets
Case 4 The Banana Business
Case 5 The Nature of Rent: A Debate
Bibliography
Index
Details
228
- 228
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1992
1st January 1992
- 1st January 1992
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
9781483104980
- 9781483104980