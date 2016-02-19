Marketing Sugar and other Sweeteners, Volume 9

Marketing Sugar and Other Sweeteners was written to fill a large void of literature on the marketing aspects of an important sector of the food market. In fact, there are no books available on this subject. The intent of this book is to provide a readable, non-technical publication which provides a comprehensive presentation of major issues, trends, data, and likely outcomes of sweetener marketing. The emphasis is upon presentation of the real world operation of sugar and other sweetener markets as opposed to a theoretical model of sweetener markets. This objective requires probing into private market institutions such as sugar brokerage, as well as publicly instituted sugar policies of the American federal government. All of the participants in sweetener production, marketing, and policy will find this book useful.