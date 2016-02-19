Marketing Sugar and other Sweeteners, Volume 9
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Acknowledgements. List of Tables. List of Figures. Preface. I. ROLE AND IMPORTANCE OF SUGAR AND OTHER SWEETENERS IN DOMESTIC AND INTERNATIONAL MARKETS. 1. Sugar and other sweeteners: their role and importance in food marketing. 2. The United States sweetener market in the context of the world sugar economy. II. MARKETING SUGAR AND OTHER SWEETENERS. 3. Domestic beet sugar production. 4. Domestic cane sugar production. 5. Cane sugar refining. 6. Marketing refined sugar . 7. Marketing molasses and other by-products. 8. Production and marketing of high fructose corn syrup. 9. Production and marketing of noncaloric sweeteners. 10. The consumer of sugar and sugar substitutes. 11. Trading in sugar futures and options. 12. Structure and performance of the sweetener marketing system. 13. The sweetener marketing system. III. FEDERAL SUGAR PROGRAMS AND THE MARKETING SYSTEM. 14. The nature of government protection and control. 15. The impact of federal sugar program upon the major participants in the marketing system. IV. SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS. 16. Summary and conclusions regarding the sweetener marketing system. References. Appendix. Index.
Description
Marketing Sugar and Other Sweeteners was written to fill a large void of literature on the marketing aspects of an important sector of the food market. In fact, there are no books available on this subject. The intent of this book is to provide a readable, non-technical publication which provides a comprehensive presentation of major issues, trends, data, and likely outcomes of sweetener marketing. The emphasis is upon presentation of the real world operation of sugar and other sweetener markets as opposed to a theoretical model of sweetener markets. This objective requires probing into private market institutions such as sugar brokerage, as well as publicly instituted sugar policies of the American federal government. All of the participants in sweetener production, marketing, and policy will find this book useful.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1991
- Published:
- 30th September 1991
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444599612