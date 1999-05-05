At last marketing managers and business executives concerned with profitability and sustained growth of their organisation have at their fingertips a practical guide which tells them how to prepare and use a marketing plan.

In this new edition of Marketing Plans, one of the world's leading marketing educators has greatly expanded his book to include the key recent developments in marketing techniques and a range of practical marketing tools. In Marketing Plans, the whole process of marketing planning - from initial assessment of a company's business plan to the steps necessary to ensure a company achieves its profit targets - is fully explained. There is an additional section which provides a step-by-step 'this is how you do it' guide to devising your own marketing plan, combining the very best of current practice with the necessary theoretical background. Marketers, executives and students studying for CIM and CAM exams will find the application of basic marketing principles to sound business practice invaluable.

For tutors, there is a comprehensive resource pack containing OHP masters, chapter-by-chapter tutor notes, examples of real marketing plans, case studies for classroom use and interactive exercises on floppy disks.