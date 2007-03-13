Marketing Plans
6th Edition
How to prepare them, how to use them
Description
Now in its 6th edition Marketing Plans is a highly renowned international bestseller. The book has been thoroughly revised throughout, and every chapter has been carefully updated with special attention paid to the latest developments in e-marketing, CRM and new planning practices.
Marketing Plans is designed as a total, user friendly learning resource. Careful use of layout and colour ensures the text has maximum clarity, and the list of learning features includes:
• Key Concepts • Crucial Terms • Examples • Headlines • Marketing Insights • Case Studies • Exercises
The book is established as essential reading for all serious professional marketers and students of marketing, both undergraduates and those on professional courses for CIM and CAM. Above all it provides a practical, hands-on approach for implementing every single concept included in the text.
Key Features
A comprehensively revised and updated edition of the definitive and internationally bestselling guide to Marketing Planning
Retains the practical step-by-step approach that gives the book unique clarity
Incorporates all the latest thinking in e-marketing, CRM and new planning practices
Readership
Marketing Managers and Business Executives; CIM/CAM students; Business Studies Students, Marketing students at 3rd year/MBA levels
Table of Contents
Understanding the marketing process; The marketing planning process: the main steps; The marketing planning process: removing the myths; Completing the marketing audit: the customer and market audit; Completing the marketing audit: the product audit; Setting marketing objectives and strategies; The communication plan: the advertising and sales promotion plans; The communication plan: the sales plan; The pricing plan; Marketing information, forecasting and organizing for marketing planning; Implementation issues in marketing planning; A step-by-step marketing planning system.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 704
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2007
- Published:
- 13th March 2007
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080489353
About the Author
Malcolm McDonald
MA(Oxon), MSc, PhD, D.Litt. FCIM FRSA, until recently was Professor of Marketing and Deputy Director Cranfield School of Management, with special responsibility for E-business. Malcolm is a graduate in English Language and Literature from Oxford University, in Business Studies from Bradford University Management Centre, and has a PhD from Cranfield University. He also has an Honorary Doctorate from Bradford University. Malcolm has extensive industrial experience, including a number of years as Marketing Director of Canada Dry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Until recently, Professor of Marketing and Deputy Director of Cranfield School of Management and formerly Marketing Director of Canada Dry, UK
Reviews
It is cleary and powerfully written and is probably the best book on the theory and practice of marketing planning ever written. Warren J. Keegan, Professor of International Business and Marketing Director, Institute for Global Business Strategy, Pace University, New York