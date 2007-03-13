Now in its 6th edition Marketing Plans is a highly renowned international bestseller. The book has been thoroughly revised throughout, and every chapter has been carefully updated with special attention paid to the latest developments in e-marketing, CRM and new planning practices.

Marketing Plans is designed as a total, user friendly learning resource. Careful use of layout and colour ensures the text has maximum clarity, and the list of learning features includes:

• Key Concepts • Crucial Terms • Examples • Headlines • Marketing Insights • Case Studies • Exercises

The book is established as essential reading for all serious professional marketers and students of marketing, both undergraduates and those on professional courses for CIM and CAM. Above all it provides a practical, hands-on approach for implementing every single concept included in the text.