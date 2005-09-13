Marketing Plans for Service Businesses
2nd Edition
A Complete Guide
Description
Marketing Plans for Service Businesses is based on the successful Marketing Planning for Services, which has been completely overhauled, updated and revised to give a new and authoritative guide to the challenge of creating marketing plans that produce significantly improved bottom-line results. It is written in a pragmatic, action-orientated style and each chapter has examples of marketing planning in practice. The authors highlight key misunderstandings about marketing and the nature of services and relationship marketing.
The marketer is taken step-by-step through the key phases of the marketing planning process and alerted to the barriers that can prevent a service organisation being successful in introducing marketing planning. Practical frameworks and techniques are suggested for undertaking the marketing planning process and implementing the principles covered. The world renowned authors also tackle key organisational aspects relating to marketing planning which can have a profound impact on its ultimate effectiveness. These include: marketing intelligence systems; market research; organisation development stages; marketing orientation. Marketing Planning for Services is for marketers in the service sector and students of marketing.
With revised cases and new content covering gap analysis, market mapping, CRM and integrated marketing communications it will be an essential guide for professional marketers in the service sector a well as upper level students.
Key Features
- Based on a successful and highly regarded first original title aimed at the steadily expanding needs of service businesses
- Massively revised and updated with new perspectives and cases
- Written by one of the best known and acclaimed author teams in the sector who can give effective advice on understanding and then creating practical marketing plans for service businesses.
Readership
Professional marketing managers in service industries CIM members CIM Postgrad Diploma students MBA options courses on service marketing
Table of Contents
Marketing and services; Marketing planning for services - the process and the problems; Marketing planning phase one - the strategic context; Marketing planning phase two - the situation review; Marketing planning phase three - marketing strategy formulation; Marketing planning phase four - resource allocation, monitoring and detailed planning; Organising for marketing planning; A step-by-step marketing planning system of services; Examples of marketing plans; Glossary of marketing planning terms
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2005
- Published:
- 13th September 2005
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080492872
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750667463
About the Author
Malcolm McDonald
MA(Oxon), MSc, PhD, D.Litt. FCIM FRSA, until recently was Professor of Marketing and Deputy Director Cranfield School of Management, with special responsibility for E-business. Malcolm is a graduate in English Language and Literature from Oxford University, in Business Studies from Bradford University Management Centre, and has a PhD from Cranfield University. He also has an Honorary Doctorate from Bradford University. Malcolm has extensive industrial experience, including a number of years as Marketing Director of Canada Dry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Until recently, Professor of Marketing and Deputy Director of Cranfield School of Management and formerly Marketing Director of Canada Dry, UK
Adrian Payne
Dr Adrian Payne is Professor of Services & Relationship Marketing and Director of the Centre for CRM at Cranfield School of Management, UK. He is an author of ten books on Relationship Marketing, CRM and Marketing Strategy. He undertakes research, gives keynote presentations, runs workshops and consults globally in CRM, relationship marketing and customer retention strategies.
Affiliations and Expertise
Cranfield School of Management, UK