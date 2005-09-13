Marketing Plans for Service Businesses is based on the successful Marketing Planning for Services, which has been completely overhauled, updated and revised to give a new and authoritative guide to the challenge of creating marketing plans that produce significantly improved bottom-line results. It is written in a pragmatic, action-orientated style and each chapter has examples of marketing planning in practice. The authors highlight key misunderstandings about marketing and the nature of services and relationship marketing.

The marketer is taken step-by-step through the key phases of the marketing planning process and alerted to the barriers that can prevent a service organisation being successful in introducing marketing planning. Practical frameworks and techniques are suggested for undertaking the marketing planning process and implementing the principles covered. The world renowned authors also tackle key organisational aspects relating to marketing planning which can have a profound impact on its ultimate effectiveness. These include: marketing intelligence systems; market research; organisation development stages; marketing orientation. Marketing Planning for Services is for marketers in the service sector and students of marketing.

With revised cases and new content covering gap analysis, market mapping, CRM and integrated marketing communications it will be an essential guide for professional marketers in the service sector a well as upper level students.