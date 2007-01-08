Marketing Due Diligence
1st Edition
Reconnecting Strategy to Share Price
Description
The ultimate test of marketing investment, and indeed any investment, is whether it creates value for shareholders. But few marketing investments are evaluated from this perspective. Increasingly, boards of directors and city analysts the world over are dissatisfied with this lack of accountability.
Cranfield School of Management has been addressing this problem by working with a range of blue-chip companies. They have created a new framework which shows how marketing systematically contributes to shareholder value based on three key questions-
• Does the promised market exist? • Will the strategy deliver the market share promised? • Will the market share create shareholder value?
This groundbreaking new book explains the principles and practice behind rigorous due diligence in marketing for Marketing and Finance Directors, CEOs, Strategists and MBA students wanting to understand the key drivers of modern business
Surely, the time has come for marketing directors to take their rightful place in the boardroom by proving that what they are doing creates shareholder value added?
Key Features
- Connects marketing plans and investment to the valuation of the firm and how it can contribute to increasing shareholder value
- Systematic and practical approach useful for both practitioners and students
- New paperback edition
Readership
Marketing Directors and Snr Marketing Executives Finance Directors and Snr Finance Executives MBA Marketing and Financial Strategy courses Members of CIM SIGS in finance /CIM members
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2007
- Published:
- 8th January 2007
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080469560
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750683425
About the Author
Malcolm McDonald
MA(Oxon), MSc, PhD, D.Litt. FCIM FRSA, until recently was Professor of Marketing and Deputy Director Cranfield School of Management, with special responsibility for E-business. Malcolm is a graduate in English Language and Literature from Oxford University, in Business Studies from Bradford University Management Centre, and has a PhD from Cranfield University. He also has an Honorary Doctorate from Bradford University. Malcolm has extensive industrial experience, including a number of years as Marketing Director of Canada Dry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Until recently, Professor of Marketing and Deputy Director of Cranfield School of Management and formerly Marketing Director of Canada Dry, UK
Keith Ward
Affiliations and Expertise
Visiting Professor of Financial Strategy, Cranfield School of Management, UK
Brian Smith
Affiliations and Expertise
Managing Consultant, PragMedic and Doctoral Researcher at Cranfield University, UK.