Marketing Due Diligence

The ultimate test of marketing investment, and indeed any investment, is whether it creates value for shareholders. But few marketing investments are evaluated from this perspective. Increasingly, boards of directors and city analysts the world over are dissatisfied with this lack of accountability.

Cranfield School of Management has been addressing this problem by working with a range of blue-chip companies. They have created a new framework which shows how marketing systematically contributes to shareholder value based on three key questions-

• Does the promised market exist? • Will the strategy deliver the market share promised? • Will the market share create shareholder value?

This groundbreaking new book explains the principles and practice behind rigorous due diligence in marketing for Marketing and Finance Directors, CEOs, Strategists and MBA students wanting to understand the key drivers of modern business

Surely, the time has come for marketing directors to take their rightful place in the boardroom by proving that what they are doing creates shareholder value added?