Marketing Due Diligence - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750683425, 9780080469560

Marketing Due Diligence

1st Edition

Reconnecting Strategy to Share Price

Authors: Malcolm McDonald Keith Ward Brian Smith
eBook ISBN: 9780080469560
Paperback ISBN: 9780750683425
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 8th January 2007
Page Count: 256
Description

The ultimate test of marketing investment, and indeed any investment, is whether it creates value for shareholders. But few marketing investments are evaluated from this perspective. Increasingly, boards of directors and city analysts the world over are dissatisfied with this lack of accountability.

Cranfield School of Management has been addressing this problem by working with a range of blue-chip companies. They have created a new framework which shows how marketing systematically contributes to shareholder value based on three key questions-

• Does the promised market exist? • Will the strategy deliver the market share promised? • Will the market share create shareholder value?

This groundbreaking new book explains the principles and practice behind rigorous due diligence in marketing for Marketing and Finance Directors, CEOs, Strategists and MBA students wanting to understand the key drivers of modern business

Surely, the time has come for marketing directors to take their rightful place in the boardroom by proving that what they are doing creates shareholder value added?

Key Features

  • Connects marketing plans and investment to the valuation of the firm and how it can contribute to increasing shareholder value
  • Systematic and practical approach useful for both practitioners and students
Readership

Marketing Directors and Snr Marketing Executives Finance Directors and Snr Finance Executives MBA Marketing and Financial Strategy courses Members of CIM SIGS in finance /CIM members

About the Author

Malcolm McDonald

MA(Oxon), MSc, PhD, D.Litt. FCIM FRSA, until recently was Professor of Marketing and Deputy Director Cranfield School of Management, with special responsibility for E-business. Malcolm is a graduate in English Language and Literature from Oxford University, in Business Studies from Bradford University Management Centre, and has a PhD from Cranfield University. He also has an Honorary Doctorate from Bradford University. Malcolm has extensive industrial experience, including a number of years as Marketing Director of Canada Dry.

Affiliations and Expertise

Until recently, Professor of Marketing and Deputy Director of Cranfield School of Management and formerly Marketing Director of Canada Dry, UK

Keith Ward

Affiliations and Expertise

Visiting Professor of Financial Strategy, Cranfield School of Management, UK

Brian Smith

Affiliations and Expertise

Managing Consultant, PragMedic and Doctoral Researcher at Cranfield University, UK.

