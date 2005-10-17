Marketing Due Diligence
1st Edition
Reconnecting Strategy to Share Price
Description
At the top of a company, sales do not matter, profits do not matter, even return on investment is a secondary concern. What matters is share price and what drives share price is the creation of shareholder value. Many marketing directors, obsessed with branding and other promotional tactics, miss this fundamental truth of modern business and so destroy the wealth of their company's ultimate owners. By failing to consider and manage the business risk associated with their strategies, they deliver returns below the cost of capital and neglect the firm's raison d'etre. The board needs a way of holding these marketers to account.
Marketing Due Diligence is a new process which has emerged from years of research at Cranfield, one of Europe's leading business schools. It blends proven ideas from strategic and financial management with new concepts about organisational effectiveness to create a process that directly connects marketing strategy to shareholder value. CEOs and CFOs cannot afford to operate without Marketing Due Diligence. Bad marketing directors cannot afford to work with it.
Key Features
- Top level Cranfield based author team utilising latest Cranfield in-company research
- Connects marketing plans and investment to the valuation of the firm and how it can contribute to increasing stakeholder value
- Systematic and practical approach so that it can be used by both practitioners and students
Readership
Marketing Directors and Snr Marketing Executives Finance Directors and Snr Finance Executives MBA Marketing and Financial Strategy courses Members of CIM SIGS in finance /CIM members
Table of Contents
A note for busy people: How to get the best out of this book Part 1 What is Marketing Due Diligence? Chapter 1: Why Chief Executive Officers must demand a revolutionary new approach from their Chief Marketing Officers Chapter 2: A process of Marketing Due Diligence Chapter 3: The implications of implementing Marketing Due Diligence Part 2 The Marketing Due Diligence Diagnostic Process Chapter 4: Assessing market risk Chapter 5: Assessing share risk Chapter 6: Assessing profit risk Part 3 The Marketing Due Diligence Therapeutic Process Chapter 7: The key role of market definition and segmentation Chapter 8: Creating strategies that create shareholder value Chapter 9: Managing high risk marketing strategies Chapter 10: Fast Track Afterword: What to do now References and further reading
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2006
- Published:
- 17th October 2005
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080459424
About the Author
Malcolm McDonald
MA(Oxon), MSc, PhD, D.Litt. FCIM FRSA, until recently was Professor of Marketing and Deputy Director Cranfield School of Management, with special responsibility for E-business. Malcolm is a graduate in English Language and Literature from Oxford University, in Business Studies from Bradford University Management Centre, and has a PhD from Cranfield University. He also has an Honorary Doctorate from Bradford University. Malcolm has extensive industrial experience, including a number of years as Marketing Director of Canada Dry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Until recently, Professor of Marketing and Deputy Director of Cranfield School of Management and formerly Marketing Director of Canada Dry, UK
Keith Ward
Affiliations and Expertise
Visiting Professor of Financial Strategy, Cranfield School of Management, UK
Brian Smith
Affiliations and Expertise
Managing Consultant, PragMedic and Doctoral Researcher at Cranfield University, UK.
Reviews
CEOs will quickly make it mandatory reading, as it ties marketing back to the things that matter to the board of directors: profit and shareholder value. Marketing Due Diligence is not just a book, it's a process developed at Cranfield School of Management in the U.K. that says marketing needs to be a disciplined function, just like finance, rather than just the promotions division that makes cool ads. - Marketing Magazine