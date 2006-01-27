Markell and Voge's Medical Parasitology
9th Edition
With a new two-color design, Markell and Voge's Medical Parasitology has an updated and fresh look that highlights the comprehensive material students have trusted for over 40 years. Completely redrawn line drawings and improved halftones provide visual examples related directly to the textual material. The content explores the etiologic agents of human disease belonging to the animal kingdom: protozoa, helminths (worms), and arthropods (insects and spiders), all of which are a significant cause of, or link to illness encountered both in tropical and temperate environments. In addition to providing detailed descriptions of these agents, this text deals with the clinical diseases they cause, their modes of acquisition, transmission and epidemiology, and their pathogenesis, diagnosis, treatment and prevention.
- Ten-page insert with full color plates of various parasites, eggs, and life cycles provides students with real-life examples of how parasites and their associated material appear in order to facilitate their identification in the laboratory.
- Summary Tables appear at the ends of the parasite/disease chapters to summarize the main features of the chapter and to present the salient information from the chapter to allow students better comprehension of the material.
- Life cycle drawings show progression of parasites from infancy to adult so students can recognize parasites at each stage of life.
- Disease distribution maps depict the global distribution of key parasites to help students see the global impact that various parasites have.
- The text explores arthropods both as parasites in their own right and as vectors or intermediate hosts for other parasites so students can understand the direct and indirect impact that they have on health.
- Introduction
2. Parasites, Parasitism, and Host Relations
3. Lumen-Dwelling Protozoa
4. Malaria
5. Other Blood- and Tissue-Dwelling Protozoa
6. The Trematodes
7. The Cestodes
8. The Intestinal Nematodes
9. The Blood- and Tissue-Dwelling Nematodes
10. Arthropods and Human Disease
11. Parasitic Infections in Immunocompromised Hosts
12. Signs and Symptoms of Parasitic Disease
13. Pseudoparasites and Pitfalls
14. Examination of Stool Specimens
15. Examination of Blood, Other Body Fluids and Tissues, Sputum, and Urine
16. Immunodiagnostic Techniques
- 480
- English
- © Saunders 2006
- 27th January 2006
- Saunders
- 9780323277648
- 9781437719826
- 9780808923572
Greg Martin
David John
Professor of Microbiology/Parasitology, Associate Dean for Basic Sciences and Graduate Studies, Oklahoma State University, College of Osteopathic Medicine, Tulsa, OK
William Petri
Wade Hampton Frost Professor of Medicine, Microbiology and Pathology, Chief, Division of Infectious Diseases and International Health, University of Virginia Health System, Charlottesville, VA, USA 1