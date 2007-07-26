Maritime Transport, Volume 21
1st Edition
The Greek Paradigm
Table of Contents
CHAPTER 1 THE GREEK PARADIGM OF MARITIME TRANSPORT: A VIEW FROM WITHIN Athanasios A. Pallis
CHAPTER 2 A FLEET FOR THE 21ST CENTURY: MODERN GREEK SHIPPING Helen A. Thanopoulou
CHAPTER 3 ON TOP OF WORLD SHIPPING: GREEK SHIPPING COMPANIES’ ORGANISATION AND MANAGEMENT Ioannis Theotokas
CHAPTER 4 THE COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE IN THE GREEK SHIPPING INDUSTRY Ioannis N. Lagoudis & Ioannis Theotokas
CHAPTER 5 EMPLOYMENT PRACTICES AND GREEK SHIPPING COMPETITIVENESS Ioannis Tsamourgelis
CHAPTER 6 FINANCING GREEK SHIPPING: MODERN INSTRUMENTS, METHODS AND MARKETS Theodore C. Syriopoulos
CHAPTER 7 GREEK MARITIME POLICY AND THE DISCREET ROLE OF SHIPOWNERS’ ASSOCIATIONS Alkis John Corres
CHAPTER 8 THE ETERNAL CONUNDRUM OF GREEK COASTAL SHIPPING Maria B. Lekakou
CHAPTER 9 DEMAND MODELS FOR GREEK PASSENGER SHIPPING Amalia Polydoropoulou & Nikolaos Litinas
CHAPTER 10 COASTAL SHIPPING AND INTERMODALITY IN GREECE: THE WEAK LINK Seraphim Kapros & Costas Panou
CHAPTER 11 WHITHER PORT STRATEGY? THEORY AND PRACTICE IN CONFLICT Athanasios A. Pallis
CHAPTER 12 DIGITAL SHIPPING: THE GREEK EXPERIENCE Nikitas Nikitakos & Maria A. Lambrou
CHAPTER 13 GREEK MARITIME TOURISM: EVOLUTION, STRUCTURES AND PROSPECTS Mihail N. Diakomihalis
Description
Research in Transportation Economics is now available online at ScienceDirect — full-text online of volumes 6 onwards.
Elsevier book series on ScienceDirect gives multiple users throughout an institution simultaneous online access to an important compliment to primary research. Digital delivery ensures users reliable, 24-hour access to the latest peer-reviewed content. The Elsevier book series are compiled and written by the most highly regarded authors in their fields and are selected from across the globe using Elsevier’s extensive researcher network.
For more information about the Elsevier Book Series on ScienceDirect Program, please visit: http://www.info.sciencedirect.com/bookseries/
Readership
Civil engineers, researchers, and students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 474
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © JAI Press 2007
- Published:
- 26th July 2007
- Imprint:
- JAI Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080549958
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780762314492
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Athanasios Pallis Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Shipping Trade and Transport, University of The Aegean, Chios, Greece