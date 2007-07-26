Maritime Transport - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780762314492, 9780080549958

Maritime Transport, Volume 21

1st Edition

The Greek Paradigm

Serial Volume Editors: Athanasios Pallis
eBook ISBN: 9780080549958
Hardcover ISBN: 9780762314492
Imprint: JAI Press
Published Date: 26th July 2007
Page Count: 474
Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1 THE GREEK PARADIGM OF MARITIME TRANSPORT: A VIEW FROM WITHIN Athanasios A. Pallis

CHAPTER 2 A FLEET FOR THE 21ST CENTURY: MODERN GREEK SHIPPING Helen A. Thanopoulou

CHAPTER 3 ON TOP OF WORLD SHIPPING: GREEK SHIPPING COMPANIES’ ORGANISATION AND MANAGEMENT Ioannis Theotokas

CHAPTER 4 THE COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE IN THE GREEK SHIPPING INDUSTRY Ioannis N. Lagoudis & Ioannis Theotokas

CHAPTER 5 EMPLOYMENT PRACTICES AND GREEK SHIPPING COMPETITIVENESS Ioannis Tsamourgelis

CHAPTER 6 FINANCING GREEK SHIPPING: MODERN INSTRUMENTS, METHODS AND MARKETS Theodore C. Syriopoulos

CHAPTER 7 GREEK MARITIME POLICY AND THE DISCREET ROLE OF SHIPOWNERS’ ASSOCIATIONS Alkis John Corres

CHAPTER 8 THE ETERNAL CONUNDRUM OF GREEK COASTAL SHIPPING Maria B. Lekakou

CHAPTER 9 DEMAND MODELS FOR GREEK PASSENGER SHIPPING Amalia Polydoropoulou & Nikolaos Litinas

CHAPTER 10 COASTAL SHIPPING AND INTERMODALITY IN GREECE: THE WEAK LINK Seraphim Kapros & Costas Panou

CHAPTER 11 WHITHER PORT STRATEGY? THEORY AND PRACTICE IN CONFLICT Athanasios A. Pallis

CHAPTER 12 DIGITAL SHIPPING: THE GREEK EXPERIENCE Nikitas Nikitakos & Maria A. Lambrou

CHAPTER 13 GREEK MARITIME TOURISM: EVOLUTION, STRUCTURES AND PROSPECTS Mihail N. Diakomihalis

Description

Readership

Civil engineers, researchers, and students

Details

No. of pages:
474
Language:
English
Copyright:
© JAI Press 2007
Published:
Imprint:
JAI Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080549958
Hardcover ISBN:
9780762314492

About the Serial Volume Editors

Athanasios Pallis Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Shipping Trade and Transport, University of The Aegean, Chios, Greece

