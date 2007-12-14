Maritime Security
1st Edition
An Introduction
Description
The commercial maritime sector is highly vulnerable to theft and piracy, and presents a probable target for a major terrorist attack. The best way to prevent losses is to apply lessons learned in another arena-–the struggle to curb drug smuggling. This effort has shown that successes can be achieved when effective and comprehensive security measures and procedures are implemented at key initial links in the cargo supply chain. The integrity and security of whole system are improved when efforts are focused at the primary "choke point" – the load seaports and their ships.
This book provides practical, experience-based, and proven knowledge - and a "how-to-guide" - on maritime security. McNicholas explains in clear language how commercial seaports and vessels function; what threats currently exist; what security policies, procedures, systems, and measures must be implemented to mitigate these threats; and how to conduct ship and port security assessments and plans. Whether the problem is weapons of mass destruction or cargo theft, Maritime Security provides invaluable guidance for the professionals who protect our shipping and ports.
Key Features
- Holds the keys to successfully designing, implementing, and managing effective port and vessel security programs in a high-risk environment
- Provides real-world experience in Maritime Security from the Managing Director of Phoenix Management Services Group in the USA and Panama.
- Offers specifics of a model port security program and case studies of effective tactics in a high-threat environment
Readership
Professionals in the fields of Homeland Security, Criminal Justice, Transportation Management, Logistics Management, Supply Chain Management, and Business Management. Trade Schools, Professional Associations (Association of Industrial Security [ASIS], International Cargo Security Council, BIMCO, AAPA, etc.) and State and Federal Government Agencies.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 – Commercial Seaports & Modes of Maritime Transport
Chapter 2 -- Documentation, Financial Transactions, & Business Entities in Commercial Maritime Transportation
Chapter 3 -- International and US Maritime Security Regulation and Programs
Chapter 4 -- Vulnerabilities in the Cargo Supply Chain
Chapter 5 -- Plagues of the Seas: Piracy & Stowaways
Chapter 6 -- Drug Smuggling via Maritime Cargo, Containers, and Vessels
Chapter 7 -- Terrorism and Commercial Maritime Transportation
Chapter 8 -- A Strategic Blueprint for World-Class Seaport Security Chapter 9 -- Port Security Management Chapter 10 -- Threat Mitigation Strategies Chapter 11 -- Information Security and Assurance Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 472
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2008
- Published:
- 14th December 2007
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080919539
About the Author
Michael McNicholas
Michael McNicholas is the Managing Director of Phoenix Management Services Group in the USA, Panama, and Costa Rica, Operations Support Services (Panama), and Pathfinder Consulting, LLC in the USA. Michael has over fourteen years of distinguished and progressive Law Enforcement, Military, and Intelligence experience and, most recently, twenty years as Founder/Co-Founder of several successful professional security services corporations in Latin America and the USA. A former Non-Commissioned and Commissioned Officer (Direct Presidential Appointment) in the US Army, Mr. McNicholas served for nine years in Airborne Infantry, Military Police, and Military Intelligence units. Mr. McNicholas held a TOP SECRET security clearance in the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), where he specialized in counter-narcotics trafficking and international terrorism and served on the Vice President’s Narcotics Interdiction Task Force and as the CIA Liaison to US Coast Guard Intelligence. Michael designed, implemented, and managed the internationally-acclaimed seaport security program at Manzanillo International Terminal – Panama, the largest container port in Latin America. In 2003, he spearheaded the successful efforts to have Phoenix Management Services Group designated as the first “Recognized Security Organization” (RSO) by the Republic of Panama and the Dominican Republic. On behalf of the government of Panama, Phoenix evaluated and approved/rejected Ship Security Plans for over 2,500 ships in the Panama Registry. In the Dominican Republic, Phoenix conducted Port Facility Security Assessments and wrote the Port Facility Security Plans for two of the primary ports in the country. Mr. McNicholas is credited with co-pioneering the Maritime Security Team (Anti-piracy/stowaway/drug trafficking/terrorist) concept in commercial cargo shipping and has Maritime Security Teams deployed onboard container and cargo ships in the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean.
Affiliations and Expertise
Managing Director, Phoenix Management Services Group in the USA, Panama, and Costa Rica, Operations Support Services (Panama), and Pathfinder Consulting, LLC in the USA
Reviews
Maritime Security is a textbook that should be required reading for those homeland security officials, the U.S. Coast Guard, policy makers, goverment and private sector professionals, those who sail or take cruise ships to Western Europe, students involved in maritime security, down to hands-on level seaport security professionals nad commercial maritime transport workers...Even if you are not a national security practitioner, Maritime Security is a useful reference to qualify and validate what the popular media are saying and writing about piracy.--Gene Poteat, The Intelligencer: Journal of U.S. Intelligence Studies, 16.2, 2008.