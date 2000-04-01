Marine Turbulence - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444418814, 9780080870663

Marine Turbulence, Volume 28

1st Edition

Editors: J.C.J. Nihoul
eBook ISBN: 9780080870663
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 377
Details

No. of pages:
377
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080870663

@qu:I recommend the volume as a useful description of the present state of knowledge and ignorance on marine turbulence, as well as a good introduction to the current literature. @source: Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society

About the Editors

J.C.J. Nihoul Editor

Liege University, Belgium

