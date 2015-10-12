Marine Structural Design, Second Edition, is a wide-ranging, practical guide to marine structural analysis and design, describing in detail the application of modern structural engineering principles to marine and offshore structures.

Organized in five parts, the book covers basic structural design principles, strength, fatigue and fracture, and reliability and risk assessment, providing all the knowledge needed for limit-state design and re-assessment of existing structures.

Updates to this edition include new chapters on structural health monitoring and risk-based decision-making, arctic marine structural development, and the addition of new LNG ship topics, including composite materials and structures, uncertainty analysis, and green ship concepts.