Marine Structural Design - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080439211, 9780080535838

Marine Structural Design

1st Edition

Authors: Yong Bai
eBook ISBN: 9780080535838
eBook ISBN:
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080439211
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 5th August 2003
Page Count: 626
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
180.00
153.00
240.00
204.00
145.00
123.25
210.00
178.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This new reference describes the applications of modern structural engineering to marine structures. It will provide an invaluable resource to practicing marine and offshore engineers working in oil and gas as well as those studying marine structural design. The coverage of fatigue and fracture criteria forms a basis for limit-state design and re-assessment of existing structures and assists with determining material and inspection requirements. Describing applications of risk assessment to marine and offshore industries, this is a practical and useful book to help engineers conduct structural design.

Key Features

Presents modern structural design principles helping the engineer understand how to conduct structural design by analysis Offers practical and usable theory for industrial applications of structural reliability theory

Readership

Marine structural engineers, naval architects, mechanical and structural engineers involved in structural design

Table of Contents

Part I: Structural Design Principles

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 WAVE LOADS FOR SHIP DESIGN AND CLASSIFICATION

CHAPTER 3 LOADS AND DYNAMIC RESPONSE FOR OFFSHORE STRUCTURES

CHAPTER 4 SCANTLING OF SHIP'S HULLS BY RULES

CHAPTER 5 SHIP HULL SCANTLING DESIGN BY ANALYSIS

CHAPTER 6 OFFSHORE STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS

CHAPTER 7 LIMIT-STATE DESIGN OF OFFSHORE STRUCTURES

Part II: Ultimate Strength

CHAPTER 8 BUCKLING/COLLAPSE OF COLUMNS AND BEAM-COLUMNS

CHAPTER 9 BUCKLING AND LOCAL BUCKLING OF TUBULAR MEMBERS

CHAPTER 10 ULTIMATE STRENGTH OF PLATES AND STIFFENED PLATES

CHAPTER 11 ULTIMATE STRENGTH OF CYLINDRICAL SHELLS

CHAPTER 12 A THEORY OF NONLINEAR FINITE ELEMENT ANALYSIS

CHAPTER 13 COLLAPSE ANALYSIS OF SHIP HULLS

CHAPTER 14 OFFSHORE STRUCTURES UNDER IMPACT LOADS

CHAPTER 15 OFFSHORE STRUCTURES UNDER EARTHQUAKE LOADS

Part III: Fatigue and Fracture

CHAPTER 16 MECHANISM OF FATIGUE AND FRACTURE

CHAPTER 17 FATIGUE CAPACITY

CHAPTER 18 FATIGUE LOADING AND STRESSES

CHAPTER 19 SIMPLIFIED FATIGUE ASSESSMENT

CHAPTER 20 SPECTRAL FATIGUE ANALYSIS AND DESIGN

CHAPTER 21 APPLICATION OF FRACTURE MECHANICS

CHAPTER 22 MATERIAL SELECTIONS AND DAMAGE TOLERANCE CRITERIA

Part IV: Structural Reliability

CHAPTER 23 BASICS OF STRUCTURAL RELIABILITY

CHAPTER 24 RANDOM VARIABLES AND UNCERTAINTY ANALYSIS

CHAPTER 25 RELIABILITY OF SHIP STRUCTURES

CHAPTER 26 RELIABILITY-BASED DESIGN AND CODE CALIBRATION

CHAPTER 27 FATIGUE RELIABILITY

CHAPTER 28 PROBABILITY AND RISK BASED INSPECTION PLANNING

Part V: Risk Assessment

CHAPTER 29 RISK ASSESSMENT METHODOLOGY

CHAPTER 30 RISK ASSESSMENT APPLIED TO OFFSHORE STRUCTURES

CHAPTER 31 FORMAL SAFETY ASSESSMENT APPLIED TO SHIPPING INDUSTRY

CHAPTER 32 ECONOMIC RISK ASSESSMENT FOR FIELD DEVELOPMENT

CHAPTER 33 HUMAN RELIABILITY ASSESSMENT

CHAPTER 34 RISK CENTERED MAINTENANCE

Index

Details

No. of pages:
626
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080535838
eBook ISBN:
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080439211

About the Author

Yong Bai

Professor Yong Bai is the President of Offshore Pipelines and Risers, Inc. in Houston, and also the director of the Offshore Engineering Research Center at Zhejiang University. He has previously taught at Stavanger University in Norway and has also worked with ABS as manager of the Offshore Technology Department and DNV as the JIP project manager. Yong obtained a Ph.D. in Offshore Structures at Hiroshima University, Japan in 1989. Yong has authored more than 100 papers on the design and installation of subsea pipelines and risers and is the author of Marine Structural Design and Subsea Pipelines and Risers.

Affiliations and Expertise

President, Offshore Pipelines and Risers (OPR) Inc.

Reviews

"An invaluable resource to practicing marine and offshore engineers working in oil and gas as well as those studying marine structural design. Describing applications of risk assessment to marine and offshore industries, this book represents a practical and useful reference source to aid engineers conduct structural design." Transportation Research Information Services Database

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.