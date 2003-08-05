Marine Structural Design
1st Edition
Description
This new reference describes the applications of modern structural engineering to marine structures. It will provide an invaluable resource to practicing marine and offshore engineers working in oil and gas as well as those studying marine structural design. The coverage of fatigue and fracture criteria forms a basis for limit-state design and re-assessment of existing structures and assists with determining material and inspection requirements. Describing applications of risk assessment to marine and offshore industries, this is a practical and useful book to help engineers conduct structural design.
Key Features
Presents modern structural design principles helping the engineer understand how to conduct structural design by analysis Offers practical and usable theory for industrial applications of structural reliability theory
Readership
Marine structural engineers, naval architects, mechanical and structural engineers involved in structural design
Table of Contents
Part I: Structural Design Principles
CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2 WAVE LOADS FOR SHIP DESIGN AND CLASSIFICATION
CHAPTER 3 LOADS AND DYNAMIC RESPONSE FOR OFFSHORE STRUCTURES
CHAPTER 4 SCANTLING OF SHIP'S HULLS BY RULES
CHAPTER 5 SHIP HULL SCANTLING DESIGN BY ANALYSIS
CHAPTER 6 OFFSHORE STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS
CHAPTER 7 LIMIT-STATE DESIGN OF OFFSHORE STRUCTURES
Part II: Ultimate Strength
CHAPTER 8 BUCKLING/COLLAPSE OF COLUMNS AND BEAM-COLUMNS
CHAPTER 9 BUCKLING AND LOCAL BUCKLING OF TUBULAR MEMBERS
CHAPTER 10 ULTIMATE STRENGTH OF PLATES AND STIFFENED PLATES
CHAPTER 11 ULTIMATE STRENGTH OF CYLINDRICAL SHELLS
CHAPTER 12 A THEORY OF NONLINEAR FINITE ELEMENT ANALYSIS
CHAPTER 13 COLLAPSE ANALYSIS OF SHIP HULLS
CHAPTER 14 OFFSHORE STRUCTURES UNDER IMPACT LOADS
CHAPTER 15 OFFSHORE STRUCTURES UNDER EARTHQUAKE LOADS
Part III: Fatigue and Fracture
CHAPTER 16 MECHANISM OF FATIGUE AND FRACTURE
CHAPTER 17 FATIGUE CAPACITY
CHAPTER 18 FATIGUE LOADING AND STRESSES
CHAPTER 19 SIMPLIFIED FATIGUE ASSESSMENT
CHAPTER 20 SPECTRAL FATIGUE ANALYSIS AND DESIGN
CHAPTER 21 APPLICATION OF FRACTURE MECHANICS
CHAPTER 22 MATERIAL SELECTIONS AND DAMAGE TOLERANCE CRITERIA
Part IV: Structural Reliability
CHAPTER 23 BASICS OF STRUCTURAL RELIABILITY
CHAPTER 24 RANDOM VARIABLES AND UNCERTAINTY ANALYSIS
CHAPTER 25 RELIABILITY OF SHIP STRUCTURES
CHAPTER 26 RELIABILITY-BASED DESIGN AND CODE CALIBRATION
CHAPTER 27 FATIGUE RELIABILITY
CHAPTER 28 PROBABILITY AND RISK BASED INSPECTION PLANNING
Part V: Risk Assessment
CHAPTER 29 RISK ASSESSMENT METHODOLOGY
CHAPTER 30 RISK ASSESSMENT APPLIED TO OFFSHORE STRUCTURES
CHAPTER 31 FORMAL SAFETY ASSESSMENT APPLIED TO SHIPPING INDUSTRY
CHAPTER 32 ECONOMIC RISK ASSESSMENT FOR FIELD DEVELOPMENT
CHAPTER 33 HUMAN RELIABILITY ASSESSMENT
CHAPTER 34 RISK CENTERED MAINTENANCE
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 626
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2003
- Published:
- 5th August 2003
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080535838
- eBook ISBN:
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080439211
About the Author
Yong Bai
Professor Yong Bai is the President of Offshore Pipelines and Risers, Inc. in Houston, and also the director of the Offshore Engineering Research Center at Zhejiang University. He has previously taught at Stavanger University in Norway and has also worked with ABS as manager of the Offshore Technology Department and DNV as the JIP project manager. Yong obtained a Ph.D. in Offshore Structures at Hiroshima University, Japan in 1989. Yong has authored more than 100 papers on the design and installation of subsea pipelines and risers and is the author of Marine Structural Design and Subsea Pipelines and Risers.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Offshore Pipelines and Risers (OPR) Inc.
Reviews
"An invaluable resource to practicing marine and offshore engineers working in oil and gas as well as those studying marine structural design. Describing applications of risk assessment to marine and offshore industries, this book represents a practical and useful reference source to aid engineers conduct structural design." Transportation Research Information Services Database