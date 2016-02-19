Marine, Steam Engines, and Turbines
4th Edition
Marine Engineering Series: Marine Steam Turbines and Engines, Fourth Edition deals with the principles behind how turbines and engines function, how they progressed over the years, and how they operate. The book covers related topics such as the generation and properties of steam; the different parts and examples of turbines; turbine reduction gears; and the balance and speed of turbine rotors. The selection also covers special turbines and engines; the cycles and efficiencies of steam turbines and engines; the steam turbine theory; and future possibilities of steam turbines and engines. The text is recommended for marine engineers who would like to know more about how steam turbines and engines work.
1 Generation and Properties of Steam
2 Reciprocating Engines
3 Steam Turbines
4 Turbine Reduction Gears
5 Balancing and Critical Speed of Turbine Rotors
6 Condensers
7 Special Engines and Turbines
8 Entropy and Its Uses: Energy Diagrams Involving Entropy
9 Steam Engine and Turbine Cycles and Efficiencies
10 Steam Turbine Theory
11 Regenerative Feed Heating
12 The Rankine Cycle in Practice
13 Future Possibilities
14 Going to Sea; Setting Watches; Engine Room Procedure
Index
- No. of pages:
- 719
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1980
- Published:
- 3rd December 1980
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483101989