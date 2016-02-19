Marine Shrimp Culture - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444886064, 9781483291048

Marine Shrimp Culture, Volume 23

1st Edition

Principles and Practices

Editors: A.W. Fast L.J. Lester
eBook ISBN: 9781483291048
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 31st January 1992
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
93.95
79.86
232.68
197.78
70.95
60.31
56.99
48.44
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Preface. Contents. Acknowledgements. Contributors. 1. Introduction (A.W. Fast). 2. Penaeid Taxonomy, Biology and Zoogeography (J. H. Bailey-Brock and Shaun M. Moss). 3. Genetics of Penaeus species (L.J. Lester and M. J. R. Pante). 4. Endocrinology (E.S. Chang). 5. Reproduction of Penaeus Species in Captivity (W.A. Bray and A.L. Lawrence). 6. Penaeid Larviculture: Galveston Method (L.J. Smith, J.M. Biedenbach and A.L. Lawrence). 7. Penaeid Larviculture: Taiwanese Method (I-Chiu Liao). 8. Penaeid Larviculture: Small-Scale Asian Hatcheries (A. Forbes). 9. Optimized Feeding Regimes in Shrimp Hatcheries (P. Leger and P. Sorgeloos). 10. Shrimp Hatchery Design: Engineering Considerations (J. Colt and J. Huguenin). 11. Use of One-Liter Imhoff Cones in Larviculture Production (L.L. Smith et al.). 12. Penaeid PL Harvest, Transport, Acclimation and Stocking (P.G. Olin and A.W. Fast). 13. Intensification of Penaeid Nursery Systems (L.N. Sturmer, T.M. Samocha and A.L. Lawrence). 14. Penaeid Growout Systems: An Overview (A.W. Fast). 15. Penaeid Extensive Growout Systems (A.W. Fast). 16. Penaeid Semi-intensive Growout Systems (A.W. Fast). 17. Penaeid Intensive Growout Systems (A.W. Fast). 18. Penaeid Ultra-intensive Growout Systems (A.W. Fast). 19. Pond Harvesting Techniques (A.W. Fast). 20. Shrimp Pond Engineering Considerations (J-K. Wang and A.W. Fast). 21. Pond Dynamics Processes (A.W. Fast and J.E. Lannan). 22. Water Circulation, Aeration and Other Management Practices (A.W. Fast and C.E. Boyd). 23. Pond Monitoring and Management (C.E. Boyd and A.W. Fast). 24. Penaeid Temperature and Salinity Responses (L.J. Lester and M.J.R. Pante). 25. Penaeid Shrimp Nutrition (D.M. Akiyama, W.G. Dominy and A.L. Lawrence). 26. Penaeid Virus Diseases of the Shrimp Culture: Industry of the Americas (D.V. Lightner and R.M. Redman). 27. Penaeid Markets and Economics (Y.C. Shang). 28. Supply Relations and Costs of Shrimp Mariculture and Shrimp Fisheries (J.A.D. Lambregts and W.L. Griffin). 29. An Overview of Asian Marine Shrimp Culture (A.W. Fast). 30. Shrimp Culture Industry in Japan (K. Shigueno). 31. Marine Prawn Culture Industry in Taiwan (I-C. Liao). 32. Shrimp Culture Industry in China (C.J. Xin and Y.N. Sheng). 33. Shrimp Culture Industry in Thailand (P. Menasveta). 34. Prawn/Shrimp Culture Industry in the Philippines (J.H. Primavera). 35. Shrimp Culture Industry in Vietnam (V.D. Quynh). 36. Shrimp Culture Industry in Australia (G.B. Maguire and G.L. Allan). 37. Overview of Shrimp Farming in the Western Hemisphere (L.J. Lester). 38. Shrimp Culture Industry in Ecuador (Y. Hirono and M. Leslie). 39. Shrimp Culture in the United States (J. S. Hopkins). 40. Future of World Shrimp Culture (A.W. Fast and L.J. Lester). Index.

Description

The commercial culture of marine shrimp in tropical areas has grown at a phenomenal rate during the last 10 to 15 years. This book provides a description of principles and practices of shrimp culture at one point in time and documents both historical events and conditions now. It also tries to look into the future. The volume provides both practical information about shrimp culture, as well as basic information on shrimp biology. It should be of value to researchers, consultant practitioners and potential investors in the marine shrimp culture industry.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9781483291048

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

A.W. Fast Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology, P.O. Box 1346, Kaneohe, HI 96744, USA

L.J. Lester Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Natural and Applied Sciences, University of Houston, Clear Lake, Houston, TX 77058-1057, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.