Marine Shrimp Culture, Volume 23

Preface. Contents. Acknowledgements. Contributors. 1. Introduction (A.W. Fast). 2. Penaeid Taxonomy, Biology and Zoogeography (J. H. Bailey-Brock and Shaun M. Moss). 3. Genetics of Penaeus species (L.J. Lester and M. J. R. Pante). 4. Endocrinology (E.S. Chang). 5. Reproduction of Penaeus Species in Captivity (W.A. Bray and A.L. Lawrence). 6. Penaeid Larviculture: Galveston Method (L.J. Smith, J.M. Biedenbach and A.L. Lawrence). 7. Penaeid Larviculture: Taiwanese Method (I-Chiu Liao). 8. Penaeid Larviculture: Small-Scale Asian Hatcheries (A. Forbes). 9. Optimized Feeding Regimes in Shrimp Hatcheries (P. Leger and P. Sorgeloos). 10. Shrimp Hatchery Design: Engineering Considerations (J. Colt and J. Huguenin). 11. Use of One-Liter Imhoff Cones in Larviculture Production (L.L. Smith et al.). 12. Penaeid PL Harvest, Transport, Acclimation and Stocking (P.G. Olin and A.W. Fast). 13. Intensification of Penaeid Nursery Systems (L.N. Sturmer, T.M. Samocha and A.L. Lawrence). 14. Penaeid Growout Systems: An Overview (A.W. Fast). 15. Penaeid Extensive Growout Systems (A.W. Fast). 16. Penaeid Semi-intensive Growout Systems (A.W. Fast). 17. Penaeid Intensive Growout Systems (A.W. Fast). 18. Penaeid Ultra-intensive Growout Systems (A.W. Fast). 19. Pond Harvesting Techniques (A.W. Fast). 20. Shrimp Pond Engineering Considerations (J-K. Wang and A.W. Fast). 21. Pond Dynamics Processes (A.W. Fast and J.E. Lannan). 22. Water Circulation, Aeration and Other Management Practices (A.W. Fast and C.E. Boyd). 23. Pond Monitoring and Management (C.E. Boyd and A.W. Fast). 24. Penaeid Temperature and Salinity Responses (L.J. Lester and M.J.R. Pante). 25. Penaeid Shrimp Nutrition (D.M. Akiyama, W.G. Dominy and A.L. Lawrence). 26. Penaeid Virus Diseases of the Shrimp Culture: Industry of the Americas (D.V. Lightner and R.M. Redman). 27. Penaeid Markets and Economics (Y.C. Shang). 28. Supply Relations and Costs of Shrimp Mariculture and Shrimp Fisheries (J.A.D. Lambregts and W.L. Griffin). 29. An Overview of Asian Marine Shrimp Culture (A.W. Fast). 30. Shrimp Culture Industry in Japan (K. Shigueno). 31. Marine Prawn Culture Industry in Taiwan (I-C. Liao). 32. Shrimp Culture Industry in China (C.J. Xin and Y.N. Sheng). 33. Shrimp Culture Industry in Thailand (P. Menasveta). 34. Prawn/Shrimp Culture Industry in the Philippines (J.H. Primavera). 35. Shrimp Culture Industry in Vietnam (V.D. Quynh). 36. Shrimp Culture Industry in Australia (G.B. Maguire and G.L. Allan). 37. Overview of Shrimp Farming in the Western Hemisphere (L.J. Lester). 38. Shrimp Culture Industry in Ecuador (Y. Hirono and M. Leslie). 39. Shrimp Culture in the United States (J. S. Hopkins). 40. Future of World Shrimp Culture (A.W. Fast and L.J. Lester). Index.