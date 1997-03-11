Marine Protected Areas and Ocean Conservation
Introduction to Marine Systems: Biodiversity, Ecology, and Value to Humans. Threats to Oceans and Coastal Areas. General Measures to Address Threats to Marine Ecosystems. An Introduction to Marine Protected Areas (MPAS) and Management Goals. Marine Protected Area Typologies. Closed Area Designations and Harvest Refugia: One End of the Type Spectrum. Coastal Biosphere Reserves: The Other End of the Type Spectrum. Marine Protected Area Case Studies. Marine Protected Area Site Selection. Guidelines for Marine Protected Area Design and Management Planning. International Instruments and Frameworks Facilitating Marine Protected Area Designation. Conclusions. Appendix: Principles for the Conservation of Living Resources. Literature Cited. Index.
This book reviews the need for marine conservation, summarizes general measures for ocean and coastal conservation, and explains the rationale for establishing marine protected areas. The second half of the book is essentially a guideline for designing and implementing protected areas in order to make them viable and long-lasting in their effectiveness.
Marine biologists, natural resource managers, government agencies, environmentalists, and planners
"This is an important book and should be in the library of every institution or laboratory involved with research or teaching on coastal marine mammals and the conservation of coastal habitats." --Ian Stirling, Marine Mammal Science, 2010
