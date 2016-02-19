Marine Pollution: Functional Responses presents the proceedings of the symposium, ""Pollution and Physiology of Marine Organisms,"" held on November 14-17, 1977, at Hobcaw Barony in Georgetown, South Carolina. It explores the effects of pollutants, such as petroleum hydrocarbons, heavy metals, pesticides, and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), on marine organisms ranging from pink salmon fry to sculpins, estuarine fishes and crabs, bivalve mollusks, lugworms, and oysters. Comprised of four parts encompassing 22 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the fate and effects of petroleum hydrocarbons on marine biota. It proceeds with a discussion of the hydrocarbon metabolic system in polychaetes and their role in the degradation of hydrocarbons in sediments; the effects of aromatic hydrocarbon toxicants on breathing rates of pink salmon fry; and biological and toxicological effects of heavy metals and other cations on marine species. The book also describes the impact of PCBs and pesticides on the estuarine environment; and how more specialized and less persistent chemicals affect the development and reproduction of nontarget organisms such as Crustacea. This book will be a valuable resource for marine scientists, ecologists, and students.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

Part I Petroleum Hydrocarbons

An Assessment of Knowledge Concerning the Fate and Effects of Petroleum Hydrocarbons in the Marine Environment

Detoxification System in Polychaete Worms: Importance in the Degradation of Sediment Hydrocarbons

The Effect of Exposure Temperatures on Oxygen Consumption and Opercular Breathing Rates of Pink Salmon Fry Exposed to Toluene, Naphthalene, and Water-Soluble Fractions of Cook Inlet Crude Oil and No. 2 Fuel Oil

The Effect of Naphthalene on Synthesis of Peptide Antifreeze in the Bering Sea Sculpin Myoxocephalus verrucosus

Condition Index and Free Amino Acid Content of Macoma inquinata Exposed to Oil-Contaminated Marine Sediments

Physiological Basis of Differential Sensitivity of Fish Embryonic Stages to Oil Pollution

Part II Metals

Toxic Cations and Marine Biota: Analysis of Research Effort during the Three-Year Period 1974-1976

Effects of Mercury, Cadmium, and Lead Compounds on Regeneration in Estuarine Fishes and Crabs

Hematological Effects of Long-Term Mercury Exposure and Subsequent Periods of Recovery on the Winter Flounder, Pseudopleuronectes americanus

The Use of Bivalve Molluscs in Heavy Metal Pollution Research

Preliminary Observations on the Cytopathological Effects of Copper Sulfate on the Chemoreceptors of Callinectes sapidus

Copper- and Cadmium-Induced Changes in the Metabolism and Structure of Molluscan Gill Tissue

Part III Pesticides and PCBs

Pesticides: Their Impact on the Estuarine Environment

Fatty Acid Composition of Phospholipids in Thermally Acclimating Sculpins (Leptocottus armatus) Treated with Polychlorinated Biphenyls (Aroclor 1254)

Comparative Metabolism of Parathion by Intertidal Invertebrates

Physiological and Biochemical Investigations of the Toxicity of Pentachlorophenol to Crustaceans

A Benthic Bioassay Using Time-Lapse Photography to Measure the Effect of Toxicants on the Feeding Behavior of Lugworms (Polychaeta: Arenicolidae)

Part IV Multiple Factor Interactions

Effect of Dimilin® on Development of Larvae of the Stone Crab Menippe mercenaria, and the Blue Crab Callinectes sapidus

Seasonal Modulation of Thermal Acclimation and Behavioral Thermoregulation in Aquatic Animals

Multiple Factor Interactions and Stress in Coastal Systems: A Review of Experimental Approaches and Field Implications

Seasonal Effects of Chlorine-Produced Oxidants on the Growth, Survival, and Physiology of the American Oyster Crassostrea virginica (Gmenlin)

Beyond the LC50: An Opinion about Research Activities and Needs Concerning Physiological Effects of Pollutants in the Environment

Index





