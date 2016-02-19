Marine Pollution
1st Edition
Functional Responses
Marine Pollution: Functional Responses presents the proceedings of the symposium, ""Pollution and Physiology of Marine Organisms,"" held on November 14-17, 1977, at Hobcaw Barony in Georgetown, South Carolina. It explores the effects of pollutants, such as petroleum hydrocarbons, heavy metals, pesticides, and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), on marine organisms ranging from pink salmon fry to sculpins, estuarine fishes and crabs, bivalve mollusks, lugworms, and oysters. Comprised of four parts encompassing 22 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the fate and effects of petroleum hydrocarbons on marine biota. It proceeds with a discussion of the hydrocarbon metabolic system in polychaetes and their role in the degradation of hydrocarbons in sediments; the effects of aromatic hydrocarbon toxicants on breathing rates of pink salmon fry; and biological and toxicological effects of heavy metals and other cations on marine species. The book also describes the impact of PCBs and pesticides on the estuarine environment; and how more specialized and less persistent chemicals affect the development and reproduction of nontarget organisms such as Crustacea. This book will be a valuable resource for marine scientists, ecologists, and students.
Contributors
Preface
Part I Petroleum Hydrocarbons
An Assessment of Knowledge Concerning the Fate and Effects of Petroleum Hydrocarbons in the Marine Environment
Detoxification System in Polychaete Worms: Importance in the Degradation of Sediment Hydrocarbons
The Effect of Exposure Temperatures on Oxygen Consumption and Opercular Breathing Rates of Pink Salmon Fry Exposed to Toluene, Naphthalene, and Water-Soluble Fractions of Cook Inlet Crude Oil and No. 2 Fuel Oil
The Effect of Naphthalene on Synthesis of Peptide Antifreeze in the Bering Sea Sculpin Myoxocephalus verrucosus
Condition Index and Free Amino Acid Content of Macoma inquinata Exposed to Oil-Contaminated Marine Sediments
Physiological Basis of Differential Sensitivity of Fish Embryonic Stages to Oil Pollution
Part II Metals
Toxic Cations and Marine Biota: Analysis of Research Effort during the Three-Year Period 1974-1976
Effects of Mercury, Cadmium, and Lead Compounds on Regeneration in Estuarine Fishes and Crabs
Hematological Effects of Long-Term Mercury Exposure and Subsequent Periods of Recovery on the Winter Flounder, Pseudopleuronectes americanus
The Use of Bivalve Molluscs in Heavy Metal Pollution Research
Preliminary Observations on the Cytopathological Effects of Copper Sulfate on the Chemoreceptors of Callinectes sapidus
Copper- and Cadmium-Induced Changes in the Metabolism and Structure of Molluscan Gill Tissue
Part III Pesticides and PCBs
Pesticides: Their Impact on the Estuarine Environment
Fatty Acid Composition of Phospholipids in Thermally Acclimating Sculpins (Leptocottus armatus) Treated with Polychlorinated Biphenyls (Aroclor 1254)
Comparative Metabolism of Parathion by Intertidal Invertebrates
Physiological and Biochemical Investigations of the Toxicity of Pentachlorophenol to Crustaceans
A Benthic Bioassay Using Time-Lapse Photography to Measure the Effect of Toxicants on the Feeding Behavior of Lugworms (Polychaeta: Arenicolidae)
Part IV Multiple Factor Interactions
Effect of Dimilin® on Development of Larvae of the Stone Crab Menippe mercenaria, and the Blue Crab Callinectes sapidus
Seasonal Modulation of Thermal Acclimation and Behavioral Thermoregulation in Aquatic Animals
Multiple Factor Interactions and Stress in Coastal Systems: A Review of Experimental Approaches and Field Implications
Seasonal Effects of Chlorine-Produced Oxidants on the Growth, Survival, and Physiology of the American Oyster Crassostrea virginica (Gmenlin)
Beyond the LC50: An Opinion about Research Activities and Needs Concerning Physiological Effects of Pollutants in the Environment
Index
