Marine Pollution
1st Edition
Sources, Fate and Effects of Pollutants in Coastal Ecosystems
Description
Marine Pollution: Sources, Fate and Effects of Pollutants in Coastal Ecosystems bring together the theoretical background on common and emerging marine pollutants and their effects on organisms (ecotoxicology). Written by a renowned expert in the field who is a researcher, teacher and advisor of national and international institutions on issues such as oil spills, water quality assessment and plastic pollution, this book offers a thorough account of the effects of pollutants on marine organisms, the relevant environmental regulations, and the public health implications, along with the biological tools advocated by the international institutions for marine pollution monitoring.
Marine Pollution: Sources, Fate and Effects of Pollutants in Coastal Ecosystems presents information in a detailed and didactic manner, reviewing the latest scientific knowledge alongside examples of practical applications.
Key Features
- Provides an in-depth analysis of the uptake, accumulation and fate of pollutants in the marine compartments
- Delivers a critical appraisal on biological tools for the practical monitoring of marine pollution
- Presents key concepts and case studies to provide a comprehensive study of the different categories of marine pollution and its effects
Readership
Undergraduates with a background in marine sciences, first year PHD students and early career researchers seeking a specialization in environmental management. Students of environmental sciences (undergraduates and master students) seeking theoretical backgrounds and applied knowledge on state of the art marine pollution science. Public and private stakeholders involved in the management of marine environment, specifically theoretical background and applied knowledge on pollution prevention, monitoring, effects and abatement
Table of Contents
Part I. Pollutants in Marine Ecosystems
1. Basic Concepts
2. Nonpersistent Organic Pollution
3. Nonpersistent Inorganic Pollution
4. Microbial Pollution
5. Liquid Wastes: From Self-purification to Waste Water Treatment
6. Plastics and Other Solid Wastes
7. Hydrocarbons and Oil Spills
8. Persistent Organic Xenobiotics
9. Trace Metals and Organometallic Compounds
Part II. Marine Ecotoxicology
10. Distribution of Pollutants in Marine Environment
11. Bioaccumulation
12. Biotransformation
13. Theory and Practice of Toxicology: Toxicity Testing
14. Sublethal Toxicity at the Level of Organism
15. Effects of Pollution on Populations, Communities, and Ecosystems
Part III. Monitoring and Abatement of Marine Pollution
16. Biological Tools for Monitoring: Biomarkers and Bioassays
17. Marine Pollution Monitoring Programs
18. Pollution Control: Focus on Emissions
19. Pollution Control: Focus on Receiving Waters
Details
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 25th July 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128137376
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128137369
About the Author
Ricardo Beiras
Dr. Ricardo Beiras is a full professor teaching Marine Pollution. His main research covers biological assessment of marine pollution, in which he is an international expert (+110 papers in SCI journals). In addition to teaching, Beiras is a frequent chairman in SETAC Europe meetings, a member of the panel of advisors for the Spanish call for proposals on accidental marine pollution, Spanish Advisor for the Prestige Commission of the Galician Parliament, advisor of IEO at ICES working groups and an Editor of Frontiers in Marine Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Ecology, Faculty of Marine Sciences, University of Vigo, Spain