Marine Pollution and Marine Waste Disposal documents the proceedings of the 2nd International Congress held in San Remo on December 17-21, 1973. This book is divided into seven main topics—general problems of marine pollution; criteria for marine waste disposal; marine water quality problems; assessment in biological terms of the effects on marine environment; design of treatment and disposal systems; experience with marine waste disposal systems; and research on marine pollution. In these topics, this compilation specifically discusses the need for international cooperation in coastal resource quality management; criteria for marine waste disposal in Yugoslavia; viral pollution considerations in marine waste disposal; and major pollutants in the marine environment. The conceptual design of marine waste disposal systems; pollution of coastal waters in Italy; and Southern California coastal water research project findings are also covered. This publication is valuable to marine biologists and environmentalists concerned with marine pollution and waste disposal systems.

Table of Contents



Introduction

1-General Problems

Pollution—Destroyer of the Usefulness of the Marine Environment

Pollution of Coastal Waters in Italy—Necessity and Prospects for Research

Opportunities and Possibilities of Co-operation in the Field of Marine Disposal in the Mediterranean Area

The Need for International Co-operation in Coastal Resource Quality Management

2-Criteria for Marine Waste Disposal

Criteria for Marine Waste Disposal in Spain

Criteria for Marine Waste Disposal in France

Criteria for Marine Waste Disposal in Yugoslavia

Criteria for Marine Waste Disposal in Israel

Criteria for Marine Waste Disposal in Great Britain

Criteria for Marine Waste Disposal in California

Criteria for Marine Waste Disposal in Sweden

Criteria for Marine Waste Disposal in the USSR

Criteria for Marine Waste Disposal in Southeast Asia

3-Marine Water Quality Problems

Behavior of Bacteria Discharged with Particulates into the Sea

Viral Pollution Considerations in Marine Waste Disposal

Problems of Acute Toxicity in the Marine Environment

Enrichment Phenomena and Danger of Eutrophication in Marine Environment

Obstacles to Adequate Treatment due to the Presence of Biologically Active, Sewage-born Compounds

Problems of Meeting changing Water Quality Requirements for Large Waste Disposal Systems

Aesthetics—A key Factor in the Technology of Marine Waste Disposal

Biological Aspects of Marine Hydrocarbon Pollution

Disposal into the Sea of Radioactive Wastes in Italy

4-Assessment in Biological Terms of the Effects on Marine Environment

Major Pollutants in the Marine Environment

Assessment of the Effects of Plankton

Selected Biological Methods for Assessment of Marine Pollution

Assessment of Man's Impact on Marine Biological Resources

Assessment of Heavy Metal Distribution within the Food Web

5-Design of Treatment and Disposal Systems

Conceptual Design of Marine Waste Disposal Systems

Predesign Surveys and Monitoring of Waste Disposal Systems

Functional Design of Outfall and Treatment Systems

Technology of Marine Disposal of Industry Wastes

Marine Disposal of Some Specific Industrial Wastes

6-Experience with Marine Waste Disposal Systems

Experiences on the British Coast

Experience with marine Waste Disposal Systems in the City of Los Angeles

Pollution of Coastal Waters in Italy—Bacteriological and Virological Research

Feasibility of marine Disposal of Sewage from the City of Trieste

Studies of Marine Waste Disposal for the City of Maiori, Utilizing a Continuous Monitoring System

7-Research on Marine Pollution

Research on Marine Pollution in France

Research on Marine Pollution in Sweden

Southern California Coastal Water Research Project Findings

The US Coast Guard Research and Development Program to Reduce Pollution by Oil

Author Index

Subject Index