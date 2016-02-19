Marine Pollution and Marine Waste Disposal
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 2nd International Congress, San Remo, 17–21 December, 1973
Marine Pollution and Marine Waste Disposal documents the proceedings of the 2nd International Congress held in San Remo on December 17-21, 1973. This book is divided into seven main topics—general problems of marine pollution; criteria for marine waste disposal; marine water quality problems; assessment in biological terms of the effects on marine environment; design of treatment and disposal systems; experience with marine waste disposal systems; and research on marine pollution. In these topics, this compilation specifically discusses the need for international cooperation in coastal resource quality management; criteria for marine waste disposal in Yugoslavia; viral pollution considerations in marine waste disposal; and major pollutants in the marine environment. The conceptual design of marine waste disposal systems; pollution of coastal waters in Italy; and Southern California coastal water research project findings are also covered. This publication is valuable to marine biologists and environmentalists concerned with marine pollution and waste disposal systems.
Table of Contents
Introduction
1-General Problems
Pollution—Destroyer of the Usefulness of the Marine Environment
Pollution of Coastal Waters in Italy—Necessity and Prospects for Research
Opportunities and Possibilities of Co-operation in the Field of Marine Disposal in the Mediterranean Area
The Need for International Co-operation in Coastal Resource Quality Management
2-Criteria for Marine Waste Disposal
Criteria for Marine Waste Disposal in Spain
Criteria for Marine Waste Disposal in France
Criteria for Marine Waste Disposal in Yugoslavia
Criteria for Marine Waste Disposal in Israel
Criteria for Marine Waste Disposal in Great Britain
Criteria for Marine Waste Disposal in California
Criteria for Marine Waste Disposal in Sweden
Criteria for Marine Waste Disposal in the USSR
Criteria for Marine Waste Disposal in Southeast Asia
3-Marine Water Quality Problems
Behavior of Bacteria Discharged with Particulates into the Sea
Viral Pollution Considerations in Marine Waste Disposal
Problems of Acute Toxicity in the Marine Environment
Enrichment Phenomena and Danger of Eutrophication in Marine Environment
Obstacles to Adequate Treatment due to the Presence of Biologically Active, Sewage-born Compounds
Problems of Meeting changing Water Quality Requirements for Large Waste Disposal Systems
Aesthetics—A key Factor in the Technology of Marine Waste Disposal
Biological Aspects of Marine Hydrocarbon Pollution
Disposal into the Sea of Radioactive Wastes in Italy
4-Assessment in Biological Terms of the Effects on Marine Environment
Major Pollutants in the Marine Environment
Assessment of the Effects of Plankton
Selected Biological Methods for Assessment of Marine Pollution
Assessment of Man's Impact on Marine Biological Resources
Assessment of Heavy Metal Distribution within the Food Web
5-Design of Treatment and Disposal Systems
Conceptual Design of Marine Waste Disposal Systems
Predesign Surveys and Monitoring of Waste Disposal Systems
Functional Design of Outfall and Treatment Systems
Technology of Marine Disposal of Industry Wastes
Marine Disposal of Some Specific Industrial Wastes
6-Experience with Marine Waste Disposal Systems
Experiences on the British Coast
Experience with marine Waste Disposal Systems in the City of Los Angeles
Pollution of Coastal Waters in Italy—Bacteriological and Virological Research
Feasibility of marine Disposal of Sewage from the City of Trieste
Studies of Marine Waste Disposal for the City of Maiori, Utilizing a Continuous Monitoring System
7-Research on Marine Pollution
Research on Marine Pollution in France
Research on Marine Pollution in Sweden
Southern California Coastal Water Research Project Findings
The US Coast Guard Research and Development Program to Reduce Pollution by Oil
Author Index
Subject Index
