Marine Phytoplankton - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126930108, 9780323138277

Marine Phytoplankton

1st Edition

A Guide to Naked Flagellates and Coccolithophorids

Authors: Carmelo R Tomas
eBook ISBN: 9780323138277
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th August 1993
Page Count: 327
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Marine Phytoplankton: A Guide to Naked Flagellates and Coccolithophorids provides an introduction to marine planktonic flagellates. It emphasizes the biological and physical features that are needed to identify these species, and presents only those methods that are critical for this task while relying on other publications that have extensively covered general phytoplankton research methods.

The book begins with an overview of marine planktonic organisms, describing their evolution and classification as well as the difficulties in identifying planktonic marine flagellates. The discussion then turns to marine planktonic flagellates, including Chromophyta, Chlorophyta, and zooflagellates (Phylum Zoomastigophora). It presents techniques used in flagellate studies, common flagellate synonyms, and an index of flagellate taxa. The chapter on modern coccolithophorids includes generic and species descriptions, a list of common coccolithophorid synonyms, and an index of coccolithophorid taxa. This text was written for serious plankton workers who seek to hone their skills in identifying marine flagellated species.

Table of Contents


Preface

Author's Foreword

Author's Foreword

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 The Planktonic Marine Flagellates

Introduction

General Considerations

Algal Flagellate Characteristics

Flagellate Terminology

Phytoflagellate Taxonomy

Phytoflagellate Systematics

Chromophyta

Cryptophyceae

Raphidophyceae

Chrysophyceae

Dictyochophyceae

Prymnesiophyceae-Haptophyceae (Exclusive of Coccolithophorids)

Chlorophyta

Euglenophyceae

Prasinophyceae

Chlorophyeae

Zooflagellates (Phylum Zoomastigophora)

Choanoflagellidea

Kinetoplastidea

Ebriidea

Techniques

Preparing Samples for Observation

Cultivation for Identification

Preparation of Samples for Further Studies

Specific Problems to Avoid

Common Flagellate Synonyms

Glossary

Index of Flagellate Taxa

References

Chapter 3 Modern Coccolithophorids

Introduction

General Characteristics

Terminology and Morphology

Problems in Studying Recent Coccolithophorids

Classification

Outline for Classification and Arrangement of Genera

Systematic Descriptions

Holococcolithophorids

Heterococcolithophorids

Common Coccolithophorid Synonyms

Index of Coccolithophorid Taxa

References

Glossary

General Index




Details

No. of pages:
327
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323138277

About the Author

Carmelo R Tomas

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.