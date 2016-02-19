Marine Phytoplankton
1st Edition
A Guide to Naked Flagellates and Coccolithophorids
Description
Marine Phytoplankton: A Guide to Naked Flagellates and Coccolithophorids provides an introduction to marine planktonic flagellates. It emphasizes the biological and physical features that are needed to identify these species, and presents only those methods that are critical for this task while relying on other publications that have extensively covered general phytoplankton research methods.
The book begins with an overview of marine planktonic organisms, describing their evolution and classification as well as the difficulties in identifying planktonic marine flagellates. The discussion then turns to marine planktonic flagellates, including Chromophyta, Chlorophyta, and zooflagellates (Phylum Zoomastigophora). It presents techniques used in flagellate studies, common flagellate synonyms, and an index of flagellate taxa. The chapter on modern coccolithophorids includes generic and species descriptions, a list of common coccolithophorid synonyms, and an index of coccolithophorid taxa. This text was written for serious plankton workers who seek to hone their skills in identifying marine flagellated species.
Table of Contents
Preface
Author's Foreword
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 The Planktonic Marine Flagellates
Introduction
General Considerations
Algal Flagellate Characteristics
Flagellate Terminology
Phytoflagellate Taxonomy
Phytoflagellate Systematics
Chromophyta
Cryptophyceae
Raphidophyceae
Chrysophyceae
Dictyochophyceae
Prymnesiophyceae-Haptophyceae (Exclusive of Coccolithophorids)
Chlorophyta
Euglenophyceae
Prasinophyceae
Chlorophyeae
Zooflagellates (Phylum Zoomastigophora)
Choanoflagellidea
Kinetoplastidea
Ebriidea
Techniques
Preparing Samples for Observation
Cultivation for Identification
Preparation of Samples for Further Studies
Specific Problems to Avoid
Common Flagellate Synonyms
Glossary
Index of Flagellate Taxa
References
Chapter 3 Modern Coccolithophorids
Introduction
General Characteristics
Terminology and Morphology
Problems in Studying Recent Coccolithophorids
Classification
Outline for Classification and Arrangement of Genera
Systematic Descriptions
Holococcolithophorids
Heterococcolithophorids
Common Coccolithophorid Synonyms
Index of Coccolithophorid Taxa
References
Glossary
General Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 327
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1993
- Published:
- 18th August 1993
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323138277