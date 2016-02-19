Marine Pharmacognosy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124745506, 9780323155601

Marine Pharmacognosy

1st Edition

Action of Marine Biotoxins at the cellular level

Editors: Dean Martin
eBook ISBN: 9780323155601
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1973
Page Count: 330
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Marine Pharmacognosy: Action of Marine Biotoxins at the Cellular Level focuses on the study and utilization of marine drugs. This book discusses the methods of isolation and characterization of bioactive agents, bioassays, microcalorimetry, voltage-clamp techniques, toxin-induced alterations, measurement of muscle contraction, and kinetics of toxin-induced hemolysis. Organized into nine chapters, this book starts with an overview of the use and usefulness of marine bioactive agents as research tools. This text then examines the pharmacological effects of maculotoxin, which are similar to those of tetrodoxin and saritoxin. Other chapters consider the role of choline in general cellular processes. This book discusses as well the rate of hemolysis as a function of prymnesin concentration. The final chapter deals with the features of the prymnesin–membrane interaction. This book is a valuable resource for pharmacologists, bacteriologists, zoologists, physiologists, botanists, and oceanographers. Scientists involved in biological oceanography and comparative physiology will also find this book useful.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Chapter I Marine Bioactive Agents: Chemical and Cellular Correlates

I. Introduction

II. Major Characteristics

III. Chemical and Cellular Correlates

IV. Conclusions

References

Chapter II Biochemistry of Nemertine Toxins

I. Introduction

II. Materials and Methods

III. Hoplonemertine Toxins

IV. Heteronemertine Toxins

V. Tissue and Species Distributions of Nemertine Toxins

VI. Discussion

VII. Conclusions

References

Chapter III Effects of Toxin from the Blue-Ringed Octopus(Hapalochlaena maculosa)

I. Introduction

II. Methods

III. Results

IV. Discussion

References

Chapter IV Mode of Action of Nereistoxin on Excitable Tissues

I. Introduction

II. Methods

III. Results

IV. Discussion

References

Chapter V Comparative Studies on Algal Toxins

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Procedure and Discussion

III. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter VI The Effects of Gymnodinium breve Toxin on Estuarine Animals

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Procedure

III. Discussion

References

Chapter VII Choline and Related Substances in Algae

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Procedures

III. Discussion

References

Chapter VIII Pharmacognosy and Mode of Action of Prymnesin

I. Introduction

II. Requirements for Growth and Toxin Production

III. Purification of Prymnesin

IV. The Hemolytic Effect

V. Effect on Smooth Muscle

VI. Effects on the Central Nervous System

VII. Effects on the Neuromuscular Junction

VIII. Effects on Heart Muscle

IX. Cytotoxic Effects

X. Inactivation of Prymnesin

XI. The Relation between Structure and Activity

References

Chapter IX Interactions of Prymnesin with Erythrocyte Membranes

I. Introduction

II. Methodology

III. Results

IV. Concluding Remarks

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
330
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323155601

About the Editor

Dean Martin

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.