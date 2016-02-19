Marine Pharmacognosy
1st Edition
Action of Marine Biotoxins at the cellular level
Description
Marine Pharmacognosy: Action of Marine Biotoxins at the Cellular Level focuses on the study and utilization of marine drugs. This book discusses the methods of isolation and characterization of bioactive agents, bioassays, microcalorimetry, voltage-clamp techniques, toxin-induced alterations, measurement of muscle contraction, and kinetics of toxin-induced hemolysis. Organized into nine chapters, this book starts with an overview of the use and usefulness of marine bioactive agents as research tools. This text then examines the pharmacological effects of maculotoxin, which are similar to those of tetrodoxin and saritoxin. Other chapters consider the role of choline in general cellular processes. This book discusses as well the rate of hemolysis as a function of prymnesin concentration. The final chapter deals with the features of the prymnesin–membrane interaction. This book is a valuable resource for pharmacologists, bacteriologists, zoologists, physiologists, botanists, and oceanographers. Scientists involved in biological oceanography and comparative physiology will also find this book useful.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter I Marine Bioactive Agents: Chemical and Cellular Correlates
I. Introduction
II. Major Characteristics
III. Chemical and Cellular Correlates
IV. Conclusions
References
Chapter II Biochemistry of Nemertine Toxins
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Methods
III. Hoplonemertine Toxins
IV. Heteronemertine Toxins
V. Tissue and Species Distributions of Nemertine Toxins
VI. Discussion
VII. Conclusions
References
Chapter III Effects of Toxin from the Blue-Ringed Octopus(Hapalochlaena maculosa)
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
References
Chapter IV Mode of Action of Nereistoxin on Excitable Tissues
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
References
Chapter V Comparative Studies on Algal Toxins
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Procedure and Discussion
III. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter VI The Effects of Gymnodinium breve Toxin on Estuarine Animals
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Procedure
III. Discussion
References
Chapter VII Choline and Related Substances in Algae
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Procedures
III. Discussion
References
Chapter VIII Pharmacognosy and Mode of Action of Prymnesin
I. Introduction
II. Requirements for Growth and Toxin Production
III. Purification of Prymnesin
IV. The Hemolytic Effect
V. Effect on Smooth Muscle
VI. Effects on the Central Nervous System
VII. Effects on the Neuromuscular Junction
VIII. Effects on Heart Muscle
IX. Cytotoxic Effects
X. Inactivation of Prymnesin
XI. The Relation between Structure and Activity
References
Chapter IX Interactions of Prymnesin with Erythrocyte Membranes
I. Introduction
II. Methodology
III. Results
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 330
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 28th January 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323155601