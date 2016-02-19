Marine Natural Products - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126240054, 9781483271866

Marine Natural Products

1st Edition

Chemical and Biological Perspectives

Editors: Paul J. Scheuer
eBook ISBN: 9781483271866
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th August 1983
Page Count: 458
Description

Marine Natural Products: Chemical and Biological Perspectives, Volume V focuses on the chemical and biological study of sponges. Chapters in the volume present papers discussing the various findings and researches on sponges. Topics discussed include a review on research on sponge metabolites; biosynthetic studies of marine organisms; steroid research on unicellular algae; structural organic chemistry of marine metabolites; and marine biopolymers. Marine biologists, biochemists, and pharmacologists will find the book a good reference material.

Table of Contents


Contents

Contributors

General Preface

Preface

Contents of Previous Volume

Chapter 1 Chemotaxonomy of the Porifera: The Development and Currents Status of the Field

I. Introduction

II. Chemotaxonomic Investigations on Porifera

III. Conclusion

References

Chapter 2 Biosynthesis of Marine Metabooites

I. Introduction

II. Fatty Acids and Related Compounds

III. Sponge Sterols

IV. Halogenated Metabolites

V. Bile Pigments and Related Compounds

VI. Other Opisthobranch Transformations

VII. Echinochrome A in Arabacia pustulosa

VIH. Summary

References

Chapter 3 Dinoflagellate Sterols

I. Introduction

II. Unique Structural Features of Dinoflagellate Sterols

III. 4α-Methylsterols

IV. 4α-Demethylsterols

V. Norsterols

VI. Steroid Ketones

VII. Structure and Taxonomy

VIII. Biosynthesis

IX. Sterol Synthesis by Zooxanthellae

X. Dinoflagellate Sterols as Tracers in the Marine Environment

XI. Function

XII. Conclusions

References

Chapter 4 Continuents of Laurencia

I. Introduction

II. Sesquiteoenoids

III. Diteoenoids

IV. Triteoenoids

V. C15 Acetogenins

VI. Miscellaneous Compounds

VII. Ecology and Physiological Activity

VIII. Taxonomy

IX. Addendum A

X. Addendum B

References

Chapter 5 Marine Indoles

I. Introduction

II. Simple Indoles

III. Tryptophan-Derived Indoles

IV. Miscellaneous Indoles

V. Concluding Remarks

VI. Addendum

Appendix: Indoles Reported from Marine Sources

References

Chapter 6 Echinoderms Saponins

I. Introduction

II. Asterosaponins

III. Holothurins

IV. Other Classes

V. Addendum

References

Chapter 7 Bioactive Marine Biopolymers

I. Introduction

II. Agglutinin (Lectin)-Type Biopolymers

III. Antineoplastic Biopolymers of Marine Origin

IV. Marine Biopolymers with Miscellaneous Activities

References

Index

