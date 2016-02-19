Marine Natural Products
Marine Natural Products: Chemical and Biological Perspectives, Volume V focuses on the chemical and biological study of sponges. Chapters in the volume present papers discussing the various findings and researches on sponges. Topics discussed include a review on research on sponge metabolites; biosynthetic studies of marine organisms; steroid research on unicellular algae; structural organic chemistry of marine metabolites; and marine biopolymers. Marine biologists, biochemists, and pharmacologists will find the book a good reference material.
Table of Contents
Contents
Contributors
General Preface
Preface
Contents of Previous Volume
Chapter 1 Chemotaxonomy of the Porifera: The Development and Currents Status of the Field
I. Introduction
II. Chemotaxonomic Investigations on Porifera
III. Conclusion
References
Chapter 2 Biosynthesis of Marine Metabooites
I. Introduction
II. Fatty Acids and Related Compounds
III. Sponge Sterols
IV. Halogenated Metabolites
V. Bile Pigments and Related Compounds
VI. Other Opisthobranch Transformations
VII. Echinochrome A in Arabacia pustulosa
VIH. Summary
References
Chapter 3 Dinoflagellate Sterols
I. Introduction
II. Unique Structural Features of Dinoflagellate Sterols
III. 4α-Methylsterols
IV. 4α-Demethylsterols
V. Norsterols
VI. Steroid Ketones
VII. Structure and Taxonomy
VIII. Biosynthesis
IX. Sterol Synthesis by Zooxanthellae
X. Dinoflagellate Sterols as Tracers in the Marine Environment
XI. Function
XII. Conclusions
References
Chapter 4 Continuents of Laurencia
I. Introduction
II. Sesquiteoenoids
III. Diteoenoids
IV. Triteoenoids
V. C15 Acetogenins
VI. Miscellaneous Compounds
VII. Ecology and Physiological Activity
VIII. Taxonomy
IX. Addendum A
X. Addendum B
References
Chapter 5 Marine Indoles
I. Introduction
II. Simple Indoles
III. Tryptophan-Derived Indoles
IV. Miscellaneous Indoles
V. Concluding Remarks
VI. Addendum
Appendix: Indoles Reported from Marine Sources
References
Chapter 6 Echinoderms Saponins
I. Introduction
II. Asterosaponins
III. Holothurins
IV. Other Classes
V. Addendum
References
Chapter 7 Bioactive Marine Biopolymers
I. Introduction
II. Agglutinin (Lectin)-Type Biopolymers
III. Antineoplastic Biopolymers of Marine Origin
IV. Marine Biopolymers with Miscellaneous Activities
References
Index
