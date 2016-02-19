Marine Natural Products V2 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126240023, 9780323151863

Marine Natural Products V2

1st Edition

Chemical And Biological Perspectives

Authors: Poul Schever
eBook ISBN: 9780323151863
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1978
Page Count: 406
Description

Marine Natural Products: Chemical and Biological Perspectives, Volume II, reviews the state of knowledge in the chemistry and biology of marine natural products. It attempts to bring together timely and critical reviews that are representative of major current researches and that, hopefully, will also foreshadow future trends.
The first three chapters of this volume deal with marine carotenoids, steroids, and diterpenoids. This is followed by a chapter that examines a single phylum, the Coelenterata, and its metabolites. The Coelenterata is an almost exclusively marine phylum of some 9000 described living species. Research predicts that the coelenterates will yield a rich harvest of organic metabolites. The final chapter, which focuses on 13C NMR spectroscopy for structural elucidation, reveals the power of this instrumental method especially when applied to the difficult problems of polyhalogenated marine metabolites.

Table of Contents


Dedication

List of Contributors

Preface

Preface to Volume I

Chapter 1 Marine Carotenoids

I. Introduction

II. Isolation, Identification, and Structural Elucidation

III. Biosynthesis

IV. Function

V. Bacterial Carotenoids

VI. Algal Carotenoids

VII. Carotenoids of Marine Invertebrates

VIII. Carotenoids of Marine Vertebrates: Distribution, Structures, and Metabolism

IX. Carotenoids in Marine Sediments

References

Chapter 2 The Sterols of Marine Invertebrates: Composition, Biosynthesis, and Metabolites

I. Introduction

II. Sterols of Marine Algae and Fungi

III. Sterol Composition of Invertebrates

IV. Origins of Invertebrate Sterols

V. Steroid Hormone Metabolism

VI. Ecdysone Production in Crustaceae

VII. Saponins of Echinoderms

Appendix

References

Chapter 3 Diterpenoids

I. Introduction

II. Acyclic Diterpenoids

III. Monocyclic Diterpenoids

IV. Bicyclic Diterpenoids

V. Tricyclic and Tetracyclic Diterpenoids

VI. Bromoditerpenoids and Derivatives

VII. Compounds from Diterpenoid Catabolism

VIII. Diterpenoids of Mixed Biogenesis

References

Chapter 4 Terpenoids from Coelenterates

I. Coelenterates

II. Terpenoids Isolated from Alcyonaria

III. Artifacts

IV. Distribution of Terpenoids in Alcyonaria

V. Absolute Configuration

VI. Variation of Terpenoid Content

VII. Origin of Coelenterate Terpenoids

VIII. Physiological Activity

IX. Ecological Significance

Appendix

References

Chapter 5 Applications of 13C nmr to Marine Natural Products

I. Introduction

II. Monoterpenes

III. Sequiterpenes

IV. Diterpenes

V. Nonterpenoid Compounds

References

Index


Details

No. of pages:
406
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323151863

About the Author

Poul Schever

