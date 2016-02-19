Marine Natural Products V2
1st Edition
Chemical And Biological Perspectives
Description
Marine Natural Products: Chemical and Biological Perspectives, Volume II, reviews the state of knowledge in the chemistry and biology of marine natural products. It attempts to bring together timely and critical reviews that are representative of major current researches and that, hopefully, will also foreshadow future trends.
The first three chapters of this volume deal with marine carotenoids, steroids, and diterpenoids. This is followed by a chapter that examines a single phylum, the Coelenterata, and its metabolites. The Coelenterata is an almost exclusively marine phylum of some 9000 described living species. Research predicts that the coelenterates will yield a rich harvest of organic metabolites. The final chapter, which focuses on 13C NMR spectroscopy for structural elucidation, reveals the power of this instrumental method especially when applied to the difficult problems of polyhalogenated marine metabolites.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Marine Carotenoids
I. Introduction
II. Isolation, Identification, and Structural Elucidation
III. Biosynthesis
IV. Function
V. Bacterial Carotenoids
VI. Algal Carotenoids
VII. Carotenoids of Marine Invertebrates
VIII. Carotenoids of Marine Vertebrates: Distribution, Structures, and Metabolism
IX. Carotenoids in Marine Sediments
References
Chapter 2 The Sterols of Marine Invertebrates: Composition, Biosynthesis, and Metabolites
I. Introduction
II. Sterols of Marine Algae and Fungi
III. Sterol Composition of Invertebrates
IV. Origins of Invertebrate Sterols
V. Steroid Hormone Metabolism
VI. Ecdysone Production in Crustaceae
VII. Saponins of Echinoderms
Appendix
References
Chapter 3 Diterpenoids
I. Introduction
II. Acyclic Diterpenoids
III. Monocyclic Diterpenoids
IV. Bicyclic Diterpenoids
V. Tricyclic and Tetracyclic Diterpenoids
VI. Bromoditerpenoids and Derivatives
VII. Compounds from Diterpenoid Catabolism
VIII. Diterpenoids of Mixed Biogenesis
References
Chapter 4 Terpenoids from Coelenterates
I. Coelenterates
II. Terpenoids Isolated from Alcyonaria
III. Artifacts
IV. Distribution of Terpenoids in Alcyonaria
V. Absolute Configuration
VI. Variation of Terpenoid Content
VII. Origin of Coelenterate Terpenoids
VIII. Physiological Activity
IX. Ecological Significance
Appendix
References
Chapter 5 Applications of 13C nmr to Marine Natural Products
I. Introduction
II. Monoterpenes
III. Sequiterpenes
IV. Diterpenes
V. Nonterpenoid Compounds
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 406
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 28th December 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323151863