Marine Metapopulations
1st Edition
Description
Technological improvements have greatly increased the ability of marine scientists to collect and analyze data over large spatial scales, and the resultant insights attainable from interpreting those data vastly increase understanding of poplation dynamics, evolution and biogeography. Marine Metapopulations provides a synthesis of existing information and understanding, and frames the most important future directions and issues.
Key Features
- First book to systematically apply metapopulation theory directly to marine systems
- Contributions from leading international ecologists and fisheries biologists
- Perspectives on a broad array of marine organisms and ecosystems, from coastal estuaries to shallow reefs to deep-sea hydrothermal vents
- Critical science for improved management of marine resources
- Paves the way for future research on large-scale spatial ecology of marine systems
Readership
Marine researchers, natural resource managers, marine and terrestrial ecologists, and graduate students
Table of Contents
Part I: Introduction
Chapter 1: The Merging of Metapopulation Theory and Marine Ecology: Establishing the Historical Context
Part II: Fishes
Chapter 2: The Metapopulation Ecology of Coral Reef Fishes
Chapter 3: Temperate Rocky Reef Fishes
Chapter 4: Estuarine and Diadromous Fish Metapopulations
Part III: Invertebrates
Chapter 5: Metapopulation Dynamics of Hard Corals
Chapter 6: Population and Spatial Structure of Two Common Temperate Reef Herbivores: Abalone and Sea Urchins
Chapter 7: Rocky Intertidal Invertebrates: The Potential for Metapopulations within and among Shores
Chapter 8: Metapopulation Dynamics of Coastal Decapods
Chapter 9: A Metapopulation Approach to Interpreting Diversity at Deep-Sea Hydrothermal Vents
Part IV: Plants and Algae
Chapter 10: A Metapopulation Perspective on the Patch Dynamics of Giant Kelp in Southern California
Chapter 11: Seagrasses and the Metapopulation Concept: Developing a Regional Approach to the Study of Extinction, Colonization, and Dispersal
Part V: Perspectives
Chapter 12: Conservation Dynamics of Marine Metapopulations with Dispersing Larvae
Chapter 13: Genetic Approaches to Understanding Marine Metapopulation Dynamics
Chapter 14: Metapopulation Dynamics and Community Ecology of Marine Systems
Chapter 15: Metapopulation Ecology and Marine Conservation
Chapter 16: The Future of Metapopulation Science in Marine Ecology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 6th April 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080454719
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120887811
About the Author
Jacob Kritzer
Affiliations and Expertise
Environmental Defense, New York, U.S.A.
Peter Sale
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Windsor, Ontario, Canada
Reviews
"This is the right book at the right time; for those not familiar with marine metapopulations, it is an excellent introduction. it will also serve as a valuable reference for those actively engaged in this research...Highly recommended. Upper-level undergraduates and above." --G.C. Jensen in CHOICE