Marine Medicinal Foods, Volume 65
1st Edition
Implications and Applications: Animals and Microbes
Table of Contents
I. Introduction to Medicinal Foods
1. Medicinal uses of marine animals: Current state and prospects
Se-Kwon Kim and Ramjee Pallela
II. Sources of Marine Animal Bioactives
2. Nutraceutical functionalities of polysaccharides from marine invertebrate
Byeong-Dae Choi and Yeung Joon Choi
3. Marine byproduct phospholipids as booster of medicinal compounds
Koretaro Takahashi and Yoshikazu Inoue
4. Characterization of bioactive peptides obtained from marine invertebrates
Jung Kwon Lee, Joong–Kyun Jeon, Se-Kwon Kim and Hee Guk Byun
5. Bioactive marine peptides: nutraceutical value and novel approaches
Anupam Giri and Toshiaki Ohshima
6. Chitosan and fish collagen as biomaterials for regeneration medicine
YoshihikoHayashi, Shizuka Yamada, Kajiro Yanagi and Takeshi Ikeda
7. Chitosan as potential marine nutraceuticals
Jae-Young Je and Se-Kwon Kim
8. Bioactive compounds from marine sponges and their symbiotic microbes: A potential source of Nutraceuticals
Se-Kwon Kim and Pradeep Dewapriya
9. Medicinal Benefits of Marine Invertebrates: Sources for Discovering Natural Drug Candidates
Mahanama De Zoysa
10. Sea-originated cyotoxic substances
Norihito Maru and Daisuke Uemura
11. Secondary metabolites with new medicinal functions from marine organisms
Osamu Ohno, Kiyotake Suenaga, and Daisuke Uemura
III Medicinal Effects of Bioactives
12. Structure-function relationship of anticoagulant and antithrombotic well-defined
Victor Hugo Pomin
13. Functional lipids from marine sources and their health benefits
Eresha Mendis and Se-Kwon Kim
14 Health benefits of n-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids: eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)
Nalin Siriwardhana, Nishan S. Kalupahana and Naima Moustaid-Moussa
15. Biological importance and applications of squalene and squalane
Se-Kwon Kim and Fatih Karadeniz
16. Development and health beneficial effects of bioactive peptides from various fish proteins
Mahinda Senevirathne and Se-Kwon Kim
17. Marine fish derived bioactive peptides as potential antihypertensive agents
Se-Kwon Kim, Dai-Hung Ngo and Thanh-Sang Vo
18. Bioactive sterols from marine resources and their potential benefits for human health
Se-Kwon Kim and Quang Van Ta
19. Therapeutic Drug: Healing Power of Marine Fish
Satya Sampath, N. Satya Vijaya Kumar and R. Jaiganesh
20.Beneficial effect of teleost fish bone peptide as calcium supplements for bone mineralization
Won-Kyo Jung and Se-Kwon Kim
21. Triterpene glycosides from sea cucumbers and their biological activities
Se-Kwon Kim and Himaya S. W. A.
22. Chitooligosaccharides as potential nutraceuticals: Production and bioactivities
Jae-Young Je and Se-Kwon Kim
23. Biological activities of glucosamine and its related substances
Isao Nagaoka, Mamoru Igarashi and Koji Sakamoto
IV. Medicine from Microbes
24. Development of marine probiotics: prospects and approach
Se-Kwon Kim, Ira Bhatnagar and Kyong-Hwa Kang
25.Bioactive Secondary Metabolites from Marine Microbes for Drug Discovery
Chamilani Nikapitiya
26. Marine bacterial sources of bio active compound
R. Jaiganesh and N.S. Sampath Kumar
27. Biological activities and health effects of terpenoids from marine Fungi
Se-Kwon Kim and Yong Xin Li
28. Anti- metastasis effect of anthraquinones from marine fungus, Microsporum sp.
Zhang Chen and Se-Kwon Kim
29. Application of marine microbial enzymes in the food and pharmaceutical industries
Zhang Chen and Se-Kwon Kim
V. Medicinal and Functional Food Application
30. Enzymatic properties of starfish phospholipase A2 and its application
Hideki Kishimura
31. Applications of carbohydrates from marine animal sources in the food industry
Niranjan Rajapaksha and Se-Kwon Kim
32. Applications of marine nutraceuticals in dairy products
Vidanarachchi Y. V. A. J. K., Maheshika S. Kurukulasuriya, A. Malshani Samaraweera and K.F.S.T. Silva
33. Upgrading of seafood by-products: potential nutraceutical applications
B. Cudennec, T. Caradec, L. Catiau and Rozenn Ravallec
34. Utilization of seafood processing by-products: medicinal applications
Mahinda Senevirathne and Se-Kwon Kim
Description
This volume on medicinal foods from the sea narrates the bioactive principles of various marine floral (vertebrate and Invertebrate), faunal (Macro and Micro algal) and microbial sources. Contributions from eminent scientists worldwide explain about the latest advance implications in the development and application of marine originated functional foods, as potential pharmaceuticals and medicines for the benefit of humankind by meeting the present nutraceutical demands.
Key Features
- The latest important information for food scientists and nutritionists
- Peer-reviewed articles by a panel of respected scientists
- The go-to series since 1948
Readership
Food scientists in academia and industry and professional nutritionists and dietitians
"While marine species make up about half of global biodiversity, their extensive capacity to produce natural products and its importance to marine pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies and others was only recently discovered by the scientific communities. The field of marine biotechnology is looking at microbes and animals like algae, sponges, and coral as a plentiful source of substances for use in the treatment of severe human diseases. This book explores the current status and potential for medicinal foods from marine animals, the various compounds available, and the staggering possibilities of their use in treating a wide range of diseases, from cancer to hypertension and much more." --Reference and Research Book News, August 2012
About the Serial Volume Editors
Se-Kwon Kim Serial Volume Editor
Professor Se-Kwon Kim, PhD, currently serves as a senior professor in the Department of Chemistry and the director of the Marine Bioprocess Research Center (MBPRC) at Pukyong National University in the Republic of Korea. He received his BSc, MSc, and PhD from the Pukyong National University and joined as a faculty member. He has previously served as a scientist in the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, Illinois (1988-1989), and was a visiting scientist at the Memorial University of Newfoundland, Canada (1999-2000).
Professor Se-Kwon Kim was the first president of the Korean Society of Chitin and Chitosan (1986-1990) and the Korean Society of Marine Biotechnology (2006-2007). He was also the chairman for the 7th Asia-Pacific Chitin and Chitosan Symposium, which was held in South Korea in 2006. He is one of the board members of the International Society of Marine Biotechnology and the International Society for Nutraceuticals and Functional Foods. Moreover, he was the editor in chief of the Korean Journal of Life Sciences (1995-1997), the Korean Journal of Fisheries Science and Technology (2006-2007), and the Korean Journal of Marine Bioscience and Biotechnology (2006-present). His research has been credited with the best paper award from the American Oil Chemist’s Society (AOCS) and the Korean Society of Fisheries Science and Technology in 2002.
Professor Se-Kwon Kim’s major research interests are investigation and development of bioactive substances derived from marine organisms and their application in oriental medicine, nutraceuticals, and cosmeceuticals via marine bioprocessing and mass- production technologies. He has also conducted research on the development of bioactive materials from marine organisms for applications in oriental medicine, cosmeceuticals, and nutraceuticals. To date, he has authored over 600 research papers and holds 152 patents. In addition, he has written or edited more than 60 books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry and Marine Bioprocess Research Center, Pukyong National University, Busan, South Korea