Marine Medicinal Foods, Volume 65

Professor Se-Kwon Kim, PhD, currently serves as a senior professor in the Department of Chemistry and the director of the Marine Bioprocess Research Center (MBPRC) at Pukyong National University in the Republic of Korea. He received his BSc, MSc, and PhD from the Pukyong National University and joined as a faculty member. He has previously served as a scientist in the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, Illinois (1988-1989), and was a visiting scientist at the Memorial University of Newfoundland, Canada (1999-2000).

Professor Se-Kwon Kim was the first president of the Korean Society of Chitin and Chitosan (1986-1990) and the Korean Society of Marine Biotechnology (2006-2007). He was also the chairman for the 7th Asia-Pacific Chitin and Chitosan Symposium, which was held in South Korea in 2006. He is one of the board members of the International Society of Marine Biotechnology and the International Society for Nutraceuticals and Functional Foods. Moreover, he was the editor in chief of the Korean Journal of Life Sciences (1995-1997), the Korean Journal of Fisheries Science and Technology (2006-2007), and the Korean Journal of Marine Bioscience and Biotechnology (2006-present). His research has been credited with the best paper award from the American Oil Chemist’s Society (AOCS) and the Korean Society of Fisheries Science and Technology in 2002.

Professor Se-Kwon Kim’s major research interests are investigation and development of bioactive substances derived from marine organisms and their application in oriental medicine, nutraceuticals, and cosmeceuticals via marine bioprocessing and mass- production technologies. He has also conducted research on the development of bioactive materials from marine organisms for applications in oriental medicine, cosmeceuticals, and nutraceuticals. To date, he has authored over 600 research papers and holds 152 patents. In addition, he has written or edited more than 60 books.