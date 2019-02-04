Marine Impacts of Seawater Desalination
1st Edition
Science, Management, and Policy
Description
Seawater desalination is increasing globally, and in light of this, it is necessary to look at the environmental and ecological impacts of desalination plants on the marine environment. Marine Impacts of Seawater Desalination: Science, Management, and Policy combines existing studies and new research into a unified work describing the interplay of seawater desalination and the marine environment. In particular, the book identifies knowledge gaps in the current data and recommends future research paths. The book also covers the established and emerging desalination processes and the policies and regulations applied to seawater desalination. Marine Impacts of Seawater Desalination is an ideal reference for engineers and developers working on environmental-related issues of seawater desalination, scientists and researchers studying these issues, as well as regulators and decision makers who can use this book as a useful guide for planning and operating desalination plants.
Key Features
- A multidisciplinary approach to understanding the environmental impact of seawater desalination on the marine environment.
- Real-world data demonstrating the environmental effects of seawater desalination.
- Impact of seawater quality and marine organisms on desalination operations.
- Discussion of foreseeable future effects and significant areas for further research on seawater desalination.
Readership
Marine Environmental Scientists, Regulators and decision makers. Engineers working in desalination processes development, Desalination plant managers
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Desalination technologies
3. Seawater quality for desalination plants
4. Theoretical analysis of the potential impacts of desalination on the marine environment
5. Early observations on the impacts of seawater desalination on the marine environment: From 1960 to 2000
6. Actual impacts of seawater desalination on the marine environment reported since 2001
7. Policy and regulations for seawater desalination
Details
- No. of pages:
- 193
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 4th February 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128119549
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128119532
About the Author
Nurit Kress
Dr. Nurit Kress is a Senior Scientist at the Israel Oceanographic and Limnological Research, the National Institute of Oceanography, Israel. She holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Tel Aviv University, an M.A. in Chemistry from the University of Texas at Austin, and a D.Sc. in Chemistry from Technion, Israel Institute of Technology. Dr. Kress’ scientific research focuses on marine chemistry and oceanography, investigating both natural and anthropogenic processes using scientific tools common to both areas. The effects of seawater desalination on the marine environment has been her main research topic in the last 10 years.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Scientist, Israel Oceanographic and Limnological Research, The National Institute of Oceanography, Israel