Marine Impacts of Seawater Desalination - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128119532, 9780128119549

Marine Impacts of Seawater Desalination

1st Edition

Science, Management, and Policy

Authors: Nurit Kress
eBook ISBN: 9780128119549
Paperback ISBN: 9780128119532
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 4th February 2019
Page Count: 193
Description

Seawater desalination is increasing globally, and in light of this, it is necessary to look at the environmental and ecological impacts of desalination plants on the marine environment. Marine Impacts of Seawater Desalination: Science, Management, and Policy combines existing studies and new research into a unified work describing the interplay of seawater desalination and the marine environment. In particular, the book identifies knowledge gaps in the current data and recommends future research paths. The book also covers the established and emerging desalination processes and the policies and regulations applied to seawater desalination. Marine Impacts of Seawater Desalination is an ideal reference for engineers and developers working on environmental-related issues of seawater desalination, scientists and researchers studying these issues, as well as regulators and decision makers who can use this book as a useful guide for planning and operating desalination plants.

Key Features

  • A multidisciplinary approach to understanding the environmental impact of seawater desalination on the marine environment.
  • Real-world data demonstrating the environmental effects of seawater desalination.
  • Impact of seawater quality and marine organisms on desalination operations.
  • Discussion of foreseeable future effects and significant areas for further research on seawater desalination.

Readership

Marine Environmental Scientists, Regulators and decision makers. Engineers working in desalination processes development, Desalination plant managers

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Desalination technologies
3. Seawater quality for desalination plants
4. Theoretical analysis of the potential impacts of desalination on the marine environment
5. Early observations on the impacts of seawater desalination on the marine environment: From 1960 to 2000
6. Actual impacts of seawater desalination on the marine environment reported since 2001
7. Policy and regulations for seawater desalination

Details

No. of pages:
193
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780128119549
Paperback ISBN:
9780128119532

About the Author

Nurit Kress

Dr. Nurit Kress is a Senior Scientist at the Israel Oceanographic and Limnological Research, the National Institute of Oceanography, Israel. She holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Tel Aviv University, an M.A. in Chemistry from the University of Texas at Austin, and a D.Sc. in Chemistry from Technion, Israel Institute of Technology. Dr. Kress’ scientific research focuses on marine chemistry and oceanography, investigating both natural and anthropogenic processes using scientific tools common to both areas. The effects of seawater desalination on the marine environment has been her main research topic in the last 10 years.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Scientist, Israel Oceanographic and Limnological Research, The National Institute of Oceanography, Israel

