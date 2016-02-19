Marine Gyro-Compasses and Automatic Pilots - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080103174, 9781483155241

Marine Gyro-Compasses and Automatic Pilots

1st Edition

A Handbook for Merchant Navy Officers

Authors: W. Burger A. G. Corbet
Editors: J. H. Clough Smith G. E. Earl
eBook ISBN: 9781483155241
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 234
Description

Marine Gyro-Compasses and Automatic Pilots, A Handbook for Merchant Navy Officers: Volume Two, Automatic Pilots is a reference book describing automatic pilots and ancillary equipment that are normally used in British Merchant Ships.
This handbook discusses the uses, types, and advantages of automatic steering, including the different kinds of equipment and compasses found in many merchant ships. The text explains in detail the components of the Automatic Two-unit Gyropilot, the Gyro-Hydraulic Steering Control, the Tiller Pilot, and the Gyro-Electric Steering Control (all Sperry brand). This book outlines how each device is operated and maintained, as well as any possible equipment troubles that can be encountered. This handbook addresses all the different types of the Brown Automatic Steering systems, the general arrangements, principles of operation, trouble-shooting, and maintenance of the equipment. For smaller ships, the Sperry Magnetic Compass Pilot can be used because a transmitting magnetic compass bypasses the need for a gyro compass required in bigger automatic pilots. This book describes the methods of operation of the compass through the use of a chain and sprocket drive, a hydraulic power unit, or electrically operated switches, thus saving on costs. This handbook also notes the components, controls, and working principles of the Arkas Automatic Pilot, and the types of ancillary equipment such as the Course Recorder and Off-Course Alarm.
This handbook provides useful information for Merchant Navy Officers, officers and personnel of the British Merchant Fleet, as well as other officers of sea-going vessels.

Table of Contents


Preface

Some Advice on Reading this Book

Introduction

Types of Automatic Steering

Chapter I—Automatic Two-Unit Gyropilot (Sperry)

Description of Components

Principles of Operation

Operating the Equipment

Maintenance

Possible Faults

Chapter II—Gyro-Hydraulic Steering Control (Sperry)

Description of Components

Principles of Operation

Operating the Equipment

Maintenance

Duplex Gyro-Hydraulic Steering Control

Chapter III—The Tiller Pilot (Sperry)

Description of Components

Principles of Operation

Operating the Equipment

Maintenance

Chapter IV—Gyro-Electric Steering Control (Sperry)

Description of Components

Principles of Operation

Ship's Main Steering Gear

Operating the Equipment

Maintenance

Chapter V—Brown Automatic Steering (1)

General Arrangement and Principle of Operation of the Equipment

Chapter VI—Brown Automatic Steering (2): Review of Types. Operating Instructions

Single Unit Systems—Type F, Type F 1 and Type F 2

Two-Unit Systems—Type E, Type E Mark II, Type FT, Combined Column and Auto-Electric

Operating Instructions—Auto-Electric

Action should the Alarm Bell ring—All types

Chapter VII—Brown Automatic Steering (3): The Adjustments. Maintenance. Fault Finding

Guidance on making Adjustments for Weather and Ship Characteristics

Maintenance

Fault Finding

Chapter VIII—Automatic Pilots for small Ships

The Sperry Magnetic Compass Pilot

Components and Operation

Operating Instructions

Routine Maintenance

Notes

The Sestrel-Owen Automatic Helmsman

Components and Operation

Operating Instructions

Maintenance

Important Note

Chapter IX—The Arkas Automatic Pilot (1): General Arrangements. The Controls. Working Principles

The J.R. Model

The J. O. (Gyro) Model

The J. O. (Magnetic) Model

The J.R.D. (Desk) Model

Chapter X—The Arkas Automatic Pilot (2): Pre-sailing Checks. Operating Instructions. Maintenance

Pre-sailing Checks (J.R. Model)

Operating Instructions (J.R. Model)

Pre-sailing Checks (J.O. Gyro)

Operating Instructions (J.O. Gyro)

Pre-sailing Checks and Operating Instructions (J.O. Magnetic)

Maintenance

Chapter XI—Ancillary Equipment

The Rudder Angle Indicator

The Course Recorder

The Rate of Turn Indicator

"Off Course" Alarm

Chapter XII—Brown GMS Automatic Steering Control System

The Main Components

Principle of Operation

The Controls

Operating Instructions

Maintenance

The Command Computer

Chapter XIII—Automatic Steering

Some General Remarks and Advice

Appendix I—Fundamental Electrical Principles

Electronic Structure

Conduction

Units

Relationships between the Units

Cells and Batteries

Wheatstone Bridge

The Magnetic Effect of a Current

Motor Principle

Electromagnetic Induction

Alternating Current

The Transformer

Three-Phase Systems and Induction Motor

Rectifiers

Measuring Instruments

Appendix II—Amplification and Transmission of signals

The Magnetic Amplifier

Valve Rectifiers and Amplifiers

The Transistor

Synchro Transmitters and Receivers

The Principle of the Flux Valve

Acknowledgments and Bibliography

Index


Details

No. of pages:
234
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483155241

About the Author

W. Burger

A. G. Corbet

About the Editor

J. H. Clough Smith

G. E. Earl

