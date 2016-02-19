Marine Gyro-Compasses and Automatic Pilots
1st Edition
A Handbook for Merchant Navy Officers
Description
Marine Gyro-Compasses and Automatic Pilots, A Handbook for Merchant Navy Officers: Volume Two, Automatic Pilots is a reference book describing automatic pilots and ancillary equipment that are normally used in British Merchant Ships.
This handbook discusses the uses, types, and advantages of automatic steering, including the different kinds of equipment and compasses found in many merchant ships. The text explains in detail the components of the Automatic Two-unit Gyropilot, the Gyro-Hydraulic Steering Control, the Tiller Pilot, and the Gyro-Electric Steering Control (all Sperry brand). This book outlines how each device is operated and maintained, as well as any possible equipment troubles that can be encountered. This handbook addresses all the different types of the Brown Automatic Steering systems, the general arrangements, principles of operation, trouble-shooting, and maintenance of the equipment. For smaller ships, the Sperry Magnetic Compass Pilot can be used because a transmitting magnetic compass bypasses the need for a gyro compass required in bigger automatic pilots. This book describes the methods of operation of the compass through the use of a chain and sprocket drive, a hydraulic power unit, or electrically operated switches, thus saving on costs. This handbook also notes the components, controls, and working principles of the Arkas Automatic Pilot, and the types of ancillary equipment such as the Course Recorder and Off-Course Alarm.
This handbook provides useful information for Merchant Navy Officers, officers and personnel of the British Merchant Fleet, as well as other officers of sea-going vessels.
Table of Contents
Preface
Some Advice on Reading this Book
Introduction
Types of Automatic Steering
Chapter I—Automatic Two-Unit Gyropilot (Sperry)
Description of Components
Principles of Operation
Operating the Equipment
Maintenance
Possible Faults
Chapter II—Gyro-Hydraulic Steering Control (Sperry)
Description of Components
Principles of Operation
Operating the Equipment
Maintenance
Duplex Gyro-Hydraulic Steering Control
Chapter III—The Tiller Pilot (Sperry)
Description of Components
Principles of Operation
Operating the Equipment
Maintenance
Chapter IV—Gyro-Electric Steering Control (Sperry)
Description of Components
Principles of Operation
Ship's Main Steering Gear
Operating the Equipment
Maintenance
Chapter V—Brown Automatic Steering (1)
General Arrangement and Principle of Operation of the Equipment
Chapter VI—Brown Automatic Steering (2): Review of Types. Operating Instructions
Single Unit Systems—Type F, Type F 1 and Type F 2
Two-Unit Systems—Type E, Type E Mark II, Type FT, Combined Column and Auto-Electric
Operating Instructions—Auto-Electric
Action should the Alarm Bell ring—All types
Chapter VII—Brown Automatic Steering (3): The Adjustments. Maintenance. Fault Finding
Guidance on making Adjustments for Weather and Ship Characteristics
Maintenance
Fault Finding
Chapter VIII—Automatic Pilots for small Ships
The Sperry Magnetic Compass Pilot
Components and Operation
Operating Instructions
Routine Maintenance
Notes
The Sestrel-Owen Automatic Helmsman
Components and Operation
Operating Instructions
Maintenance
Important Note
Chapter IX—The Arkas Automatic Pilot (1): General Arrangements. The Controls. Working Principles
The J.R. Model
The J. O. (Gyro) Model
The J. O. (Magnetic) Model
The J.R.D. (Desk) Model
Chapter X—The Arkas Automatic Pilot (2): Pre-sailing Checks. Operating Instructions. Maintenance
Pre-sailing Checks (J.R. Model)
Operating Instructions (J.R. Model)
Pre-sailing Checks (J.O. Gyro)
Operating Instructions (J.O. Gyro)
Pre-sailing Checks and Operating Instructions (J.O. Magnetic)
Maintenance
Chapter XI—Ancillary Equipment
The Rudder Angle Indicator
The Course Recorder
The Rate of Turn Indicator
"Off Course" Alarm
Chapter XII—Brown GMS Automatic Steering Control System
The Main Components
Principle of Operation
The Controls
Operating Instructions
Maintenance
The Command Computer
Chapter XIII—Automatic Steering
Some General Remarks and Advice
Appendix I—Fundamental Electrical Principles
Electronic Structure
Conduction
Units
Relationships between the Units
Cells and Batteries
Wheatstone Bridge
The Magnetic Effect of a Current
Motor Principle
Electromagnetic Induction
Alternating Current
The Transformer
Three-Phase Systems and Induction Motor
Rectifiers
Measuring Instruments
Appendix II—Amplification and Transmission of signals
The Magnetic Amplifier
Valve Rectifiers and Amplifiers
The Transistor
Synchro Transmitters and Receivers
The Principle of the Flux Valve
Acknowledgments and Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 234
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483155241