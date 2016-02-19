Marine Gyro-Compasses and Automatic Pilots, A Handbook for Merchant Navy Officers: Volume Two, Automatic Pilots is a reference book describing automatic pilots and ancillary equipment that are normally used in British Merchant Ships.

This handbook discusses the uses, types, and advantages of automatic steering, including the different kinds of equipment and compasses found in many merchant ships. The text explains in detail the components of the Automatic Two-unit Gyropilot, the Gyro-Hydraulic Steering Control, the Tiller Pilot, and the Gyro-Electric Steering Control (all Sperry brand). This book outlines how each device is operated and maintained, as well as any possible equipment troubles that can be encountered. This handbook addresses all the different types of the Brown Automatic Steering systems, the general arrangements, principles of operation, trouble-shooting, and maintenance of the equipment. For smaller ships, the Sperry Magnetic Compass Pilot can be used because a transmitting magnetic compass bypasses the need for a gyro compass required in bigger automatic pilots. This book describes the methods of operation of the compass through the use of a chain and sprocket drive, a hydraulic power unit, or electrically operated switches, thus saving on costs. This handbook also notes the components, controls, and working principles of the Arkas Automatic Pilot, and the types of ancillary equipment such as the Course Recorder and Off-Course Alarm.

This handbook provides useful information for Merchant Navy Officers, officers and personnel of the British Merchant Fleet, as well as other officers of sea-going vessels.