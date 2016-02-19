Marine Gravity, Volume 22
1st Edition
Authors: P. Dehlinger
eBook ISBN: 9780080870588
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 321
Details
- No. of pages:
- 321
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080870588
Reviews
@qu:A valuable overview of marine gravimetry is presented in this book and it can serve as a useful summary reference volume or as a text for a course. The collection of regional gravity maps given in the last chapter is unique. @source: American Association of Petroleum Geologists Bulletin
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
P. Dehlinger Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.