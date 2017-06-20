Marine Geo-Hazards in China
1st Edition
Description
Marine Geo-Hazards in China, the first book to focus specifically on potential marine geological hazards in China, includes 19 chapters with varying focus on key issues surrounding the topic.
Early chapters discuss the historical background, research progress, and geological environments in China's sea area. Next, multiple chapters present special topics on geological hazards in China's sea area, including its disaster pregnant environment, mechanisms of disaster change, the development regularity and disaster formation process, and existing or potential dangers and countermeasures. Final chapters present the latest information on the distribution, development, assessment, and risk analysis of marine geological hazards.
This book is an important source of information for government and local policymakers, environmental and marine scientists, and engineers.
Key Features
- Discusses the background, current research, and systematically reviews the history, major advances in the studies in the field, and demonstrates the development prospect of this subject.
- Contains and summarizes the author’s longstanding achievements in the field, as well as includes a wide range of researches conducted both locally and overseas.
- Systematically summarizes the basic characteristics of the distribution and development of the main types of geological hazards in China seas.
- Puts forward the scheme of marine geological disaster regionalization of China, and is significant for researches in other countries or regions.
Readership
Researchers, Technicians, Marine Geologists, Environmental Geologists, Ocean Engineers, Disaster prevention engineers, Government and local policy makers
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
1 Introduction
2 Geographic and Geological Environments in China Seas
3 Classification Principles and Scheme of Marine Hazardous Geology and
Geological Hazards
4 Active Faults in China Seas
5 Earthquakes and Tsunami in China Seas
6 Submarine Volcano
7 Submarine Landslides
8 Turbidity Current
9 Submarine Sand Wave and Sand Ridges
10 Coastal Erosions and Harbor Siltation
11 Foundation Scour and Preventive Measures of Offshore Structures
12 Liquefaction of Sandy Soil in Seabed
13 Shallow Natural Gases
14 Fluctuation of Sea Level
15 Seawater Intrusion
16 Coastal Land Subsidence
17 Marine Soft Clay
18 Ancient River Course and Delta at the Seafloor
19 Development Rules of Hazardous Geology and Regionalization in China
Details
- No. of pages:
- 794
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 20th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128128121
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128127261
About the Author
Yin-can YE
Professor Ye graduated from the Department of Geology, Nanjing University in 1966. He works as the General Engineer of Second Institute of Oceanography, State Oceanic Administration, China, with more than 40-years’ experience on marine engineering geology, engineering geophysics, oceanography, and application research in key technology of ocean engineering construction. He led many researches on marine geo-hazards, marine environment and safety engineering, seafloor detection, and in-situ test techniques. Until now, Prof. Ye published more than 90 papers and 3 books, edited 2 national technical standards.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and General Engineer, Second Institute of Oceanography, State Oceanic Administration, Hangzhou, China