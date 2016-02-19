Marine Forecasting, Volume 25
1st Edition
Editors: J.C.J. Nihoul
eBook ISBN: 9780080870625
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 492
Details
- No. of pages:
- 492
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080870625
Reviews
@qu:...a timely and informative assessment of the state of predictive models in the three areas covered. It is a valuable contribution to contemporary oceanographic literature. @source: Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
J.C.J. Nihoul Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Liege University, Belgium
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.