Marine Forecasting - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444417978, 9780080870625

Marine Forecasting, Volume 25

1st Edition

Editors: J.C.J. Nihoul
eBook ISBN: 9780080870625
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 492
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
492
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080870625

Reviews

@qu:...a timely and informative assessment of the state of predictive models in the three areas covered. It is a valuable contribution to contemporary oceanographic literature. @source: Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

J.C.J. Nihoul Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Liege University, Belgium

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.