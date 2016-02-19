Marine Electrical, Practice
5th Edition
Description
Marine Electrical Practice: 5th Edition discusses the subject of marine electrical practice and takes into consideration the revolutionary changes in the field over the past 20 years.
The book covers components such as generators, switchgears, rotary amplifiers, and voltage regulators; the insulation and temperature control of different machines; the distribution of electrical power; electromagnetic compatibility; and lighting. The book also contains helpful reference materials such as graphical symbols related to ship diagrams, organizations concerned with ships and shipbuilding, and units of measurement.
The text is useful for nautical engineers and electrical engineers involved in offshore work, as it serves as both a guide and an update in the field of marine electrical practice.
Table of Contents
Contents
1 Introduction
2 Insulation and Temperature Ratings of Machines
3 D.C Generators
4 D.C Switchgear
5 Rotary Amplifiers
6 A.C Generators
7 Automatic Voltage Regulators
8 A.C. Switchgear
9 Distribution
10 Electric Cables
11 Motors
12 Motor Control Gear
13 Semi-Conductor Diodes
14 Storage Batteries And Battery Control Gear
15 Denny-Brown Ship Stabilizers
16 Lighting
17 Electrical Deck Auxiliaries
18 Tankers
19 Control Engineering
20 Electro-Magnetic Compatibility
21 Insulation Testing
22 Graphical Symbols
23 Regulations and Regulatory Organizations
24 Units and Conversions
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 452
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1983
- Published:
- 9th July 1981
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483101996