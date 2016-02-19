Marine Electrical, Practice - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780408004985, 9781483101996

Marine Electrical, Practice

5th Edition

Authors: G.O. Watson
eBook ISBN: 9781483101996
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 9th July 1981
Page Count: 452
Description

Marine Electrical Practice: 5th Edition discusses the subject of marine electrical practice and takes into consideration the revolutionary changes in the field over the past 20 years. The book covers components such as generators, switchgears, rotary amplifiers, and voltage regulators; the insulation and temperature control of different machines; the distribution of electrical power; electromagnetic compatibility; and lighting. The book also contains helpful reference materials such as graphical symbols related to ship diagrams, organizations concerned with ships and shipbuilding, and units of measurement.
The text is useful for nautical engineers and electrical engineers involved in offshore work, as it serves as both a guide and an update in the field of marine electrical practice.

Table of Contents


Contents

1 Introduction

2 Insulation and Temperature Ratings of Machines

3 D.C Generators

4 D.C Switchgear

5 Rotary Amplifiers

6 A.C Generators

7 Automatic Voltage Regulators

8 A.C. Switchgear

9 Distribution

10 Electric Cables

11 Motors

12 Motor Control Gear

13 Semi-Conductor Diodes

14 Storage Batteries And Battery Control Gear

15 Denny-Brown Ship Stabilizers

16 Lighting

17 Electrical Deck Auxiliaries

18 Tankers

19 Control Engineering

20 Electro-Magnetic Compatibility

21 Insulation Testing

22 Graphical Symbols

23 Regulations and Regulatory Organizations

24 Units and Conversions

Index


About the Author

G.O. Watson

