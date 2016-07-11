"This book will be a useful volume for practitioners undertaking the design, construction and maintenance of marine concrete structures as it provides a concise logical analysis of the challenges faced, together with solutions that can be employed in ensuring the durability of marine concrete structures.

The book comprises three parts, providing a seamless transition from design and specifications, to performance and properties of concrete, to practical case studies on marine concrete and durable marine concrete design. It covers the fundamental requirements and theory, material and concrete requirements, and practical methods required to effect durable concrete marine structures.

The book provides an excellent collation of thought-provoking facts and insights into the durability of marine concrete structures. It adds significantly to one’s overall understanding of marine concrete durability, the potential pitfalls and solutions that can be employed to ensure the durability of marine concrete structures. It further provides useful and germane cross references which can assist in deepening one’s understanding in particular areas.

This book will be an indispensable reference book for clients, engineers, designers, contractors and concrete technologists involved in designing and constructing any type of marine concrete structure." --Dr H K J Macdonald, C. Eng, Pr. Eng, Ing. P. Eur, FSAICE, FSAAE, FICE, FAArb, MCSSA, MSPE., January 2017