Marine Composites - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081019122, 9780081019139

Marine Composites

1st Edition

Design and Performance

Editors: Richard Pemberton John Summerscales Jasper Graham-Jones
eBook ISBN: 9780081019139
Paperback ISBN: 9780081022641
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 3rd September 2018
Page Count: 528
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
376.32
319.87
305.00
259.25
350.00
297.50
270.00
229.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
270.00
229.50
350.00
297.50
305.00
259.25
489.94
416.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Materials selection for marine composites
2. Thermoplastic matrix composites
3. Experimental and theoretical damage assessment in advanced marine composites
4. Durability Testing and Evaluation of Marine Composites
5. Fire performance
6. Effective Use of Composite Marine Structures: Reducing Weight and Acquisition Cost
7. Core materials for marine sandwich structures
8. Infusion of large marine structures
9. Smart composite propeller for marine applications
10. Structural composite for naval constructions
11. Offshore wind turbines
12. Marine renewable energy (wave and tidal power)
13. Propulsion and propellers
14. Offloading marine hoses: computational and experimental analyses
15. Large Yacht Masts
16. Composite materials for mooring applications: Manufacturing, material characterization and design　

Description

Marine Composites: Design and Performance presents up-to-date information and recent research findings on the application and use of advanced fibre-reinforced composites in the marine environment. Following the success of their previously published title: Marine Applications of Advanced Fibre-reinforced Composites which was published in 2015; this exemplary new book provides comprehensive information on materials selection, characterization, and performance. There are also dedicated sections on sandwich structures, manufacture, advanced concepts, naval architecture and design considerations, and various applications.

The book will be an essential reference resource for designers, materials engineers, manufactures, marine scientists, mechanical engineers, civil engineers, coastal engineers, boat manufacturers, offshore platform and marine renewable design engineers.

Key Features

  • Presents a unique, high-level reference on composite materials and their application and use in marine structures
  • Provides comprehensive coverage on all aspects of marine composites, including the latest advances in damage modelling and assessment of performance
  • Contains contributions from leading experts in the field, from both industry and academia
  • Covers a broad range of naval, offshore and marine structures

Readership

R&D, designers, materials engineers, manufacturers, marine scientists, mechanical engineers, civil engineers, coastal engineers, boat manufacturers, offshore platform and marine renewable design engineers

Details

No. of pages:
528
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780081019139
Paperback ISBN:
9780081022641

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Richard Pemberton Editor

Richard is a Lecturer in Mechanical and Marine Engineering Design at Plymouth University. He was previously a designer of high performance racing yachts, including vessels for the America’s Cup and Volvo Ocean Race. He has been a consultant on a diverse range of projects from hovercraft performance to ice loading of wind turbines. He is a Chartered Engineer with the Royal Institution of Naval Architects.

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer, Mechanical and Marine Engineering Design, Plymouth University, UK

John Summerscales Editor

John Summerscales is Senior Lecturer in the School of Manufacturing, materials and Mechanical Engineering at the University of Plymouth, UK and a key staff member of the Advanced Composites Manufacturing Centre. He is a Fellow of both the Institute of Materials and the British Institute of Non-Destructive Testing and a Professional Member of the Society for the Advancement of Materials and Process Engineering.

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Engineering, University of Plymouth, Plymouth, UK

Jasper Graham-Jones Editor

Jasper is an Associate Professor in Mechanical & Marine Engineering at the University of Plymouth. He lectures in Marine Craft Drawing and Design; Marine Structures and systems; and Small Craft Surveying. Over the last 15years, he has been involved in numerous composite and materials consultancies, students research projects, and Knowledge Transfer Partnerships. He was UK lead in a FP5 Composite Network project, and has been an FP7 Marine Engineering Evaluator. He is a member of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Mechanical and Marine Engineering, University of Plymouth, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.