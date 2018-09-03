Marine Composites
1st Edition
Design and Performance
Table of Contents
1. Materials selection for marine composites
2. Thermoplastic matrix composites
3. Experimental and theoretical damage assessment in advanced marine composites
4. Durability Testing and Evaluation of Marine Composites
5. Fire performance
6. Effective Use of Composite Marine Structures: Reducing Weight and Acquisition Cost
7. Core materials for marine sandwich structures
8. Infusion of large marine structures
9. Smart composite propeller for marine applications
10. Structural composite for naval constructions
11. Offshore wind turbines
12. Marine renewable energy (wave and tidal power)
13. Propulsion and propellers
14. Offloading marine hoses: computational and experimental analyses
15. Large Yacht Masts
16. Composite materials for mooring applications: Manufacturing, material characterization and design
Description
Marine Composites: Design and Performance presents up-to-date information and recent research findings on the application and use of advanced fibre-reinforced composites in the marine environment. Following the success of their previously published title: Marine Applications of Advanced Fibre-reinforced Composites which was published in 2015; this exemplary new book provides comprehensive information on materials selection, characterization, and performance. There are also dedicated sections on sandwich structures, manufacture, advanced concepts, naval architecture and design considerations, and various applications.
The book will be an essential reference resource for designers, materials engineers, manufactures, marine scientists, mechanical engineers, civil engineers, coastal engineers, boat manufacturers, offshore platform and marine renewable design engineers.
Key Features
- Presents a unique, high-level reference on composite materials and their application and use in marine structures
- Provides comprehensive coverage on all aspects of marine composites, including the latest advances in damage modelling and assessment of performance
- Contains contributions from leading experts in the field, from both industry and academia
- Covers a broad range of naval, offshore and marine structures
Readership
R&D, designers, materials engineers, manufacturers, marine scientists, mechanical engineers, civil engineers, coastal engineers, boat manufacturers, offshore platform and marine renewable design engineers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 3rd September 2018
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081019139
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081022641
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Richard Pemberton Editor
Richard is a Lecturer in Mechanical and Marine Engineering Design at Plymouth University. He was previously a designer of high performance racing yachts, including vessels for the America’s Cup and Volvo Ocean Race. He has been a consultant on a diverse range of projects from hovercraft performance to ice loading of wind turbines. He is a Chartered Engineer with the Royal Institution of Naval Architects.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, Mechanical and Marine Engineering Design, Plymouth University, UK
John Summerscales Editor
John Summerscales is Senior Lecturer in the School of Manufacturing, materials and Mechanical Engineering at the University of Plymouth, UK and a key staff member of the Advanced Composites Manufacturing Centre. He is a Fellow of both the Institute of Materials and the British Institute of Non-Destructive Testing and a Professional Member of the Society for the Advancement of Materials and Process Engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Engineering, University of Plymouth, Plymouth, UK
Jasper Graham-Jones Editor
Jasper is an Associate Professor in Mechanical & Marine Engineering at the University of Plymouth. He lectures in Marine Craft Drawing and Design; Marine Structures and systems; and Small Craft Surveying. Over the last 15years, he has been involved in numerous composite and materials consultancies, students research projects, and Knowledge Transfer Partnerships. He was UK lead in a FP5 Composite Network project, and has been an FP7 Marine Engineering Evaluator. He is a member of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Mechanical and Marine Engineering, University of Plymouth, UK