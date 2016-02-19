Presentation. Preface. Editorial. Conference Resolution. Summary of Discussion of Workshop 1. Summary of Discussion of Workshop 2. Summary of Discussion of Workshop 3. Keynote Address. Coastal Marine Eutrophication: Principles and Control (R.A. Vollenweider). Adriatic Papers (35 papers). The problems of the Emilia-Romagna coastal waters: facts and interpretations (R. Marchetti). Eutrophication, structure and dynamics of a marine coastal system: results of a ten-year monitoring along the Emilia-Romagna coast (Northwest Adriatic Coast) (R.A. Vollenweider, A. Rinaldi, G. Montanari). Past diatom blooms and benthic foraminifera extinction detected in old Adriatic sediments (A. Asioli et al.). The role of zooplankton in eutrophication, with special reference to the Northern Adriatic Sea (O. Cattani, M.G. Corni). Eutrophication along the Emilia-Romagna coast: application of statistical analyses to 1984-89 monitoring data (S.C. Warren et al.). Nutrient export from the Po and Adige river basins over the last 20 years (A. Provini, G. Crosa, R. Marchetti). Direct and indirect domestic nutrient load evaluation by mathematical model: the Venice Lagoon case study (R. Cossu et al.). Daily monitoring of an Adriatic coastal stretch (L. Volterra et al.). Marine coastal eutrophication south of the River Po: monitoring within 300m of the coast (L. Bonalberti et al.). A year of monitoring of marine eutrophication on the coast of Ancona (D. Bucci et al.). Eutrophy and dystrophy in the Goro lagoon (Italy) (A. Rinaldi et al.). Physical intervention in the lagoon of Sacca di Goro. An examination using a 3-D numerical model (J.P. O'Kane et al.). Mucilage Phenomena (7 papers). Marine snow in the Adriatic Sea: a multifactorial study (M. Giani et al.). Microbial analyses of Adriatic Sea mucilages (L. Volterra et al.). General Overviews (3 papers). Effects of cultural eutrophication on coastal marine fisheries: a comparative approach (S.R. Kerr, R.A. Ryder). Sanitary consequences of eutrophication and related ecological disequilibria in the marine environment (M. Aubert). Eutrophication, marine biotoxins, human health (R. Viviani).Contributed Papers (53 papers). Marine eutrophication in Europe: similarities and regional differences in appearance (L.H.T. Dederen). Eutrophication in the Baltic Sea (D. Nehring). Eutrophication in Iskenderun Bay, north-eastern Mediterranean (A. Yilmaz et al.). Long-term eutrophication in a semi-enclosed bay: Eastern Harbour of Alexandria (F.A. Zaghloul, Y. Halim). Algal blooms in Jakarta Bay, Indonesia (Q. Adnan). Blooms of phytoplankton along the west coast of India associated with nutrient enrichment and the response of zooplankton (S.R. Sreekumaran Nair, V.P. Devassy, M. Madhupratap). The influence of stratification on the ecological response of two Western Australian embayments to nutrient enrichment (N. D'Adamo et al.). The eutrophication of the Lagoon of Saquarema, Brazil (J.P. Carmouze, P. Vasconcelos). Eutrophication in the lagoons of Cancún, México (M. Merino et al.). Effects of heavy metals on the algae Nitzschia closterium and Prorocentrum micans (E. Carpené, L. Boni). Microbial uptake kinetics in Pacific coastal waters of different degrees of eutrophication (H. Seki). Modelling coastal eutrophication: the case of French Ulva mass blooms (A. Menesguen). Benthic communities and bioturbation history of estuarine and coastal systems: effects of hypoxia and anoxia (L. Schaffner et al.). Flux of sediments and nutrients from low to deep water in a Danish Fjord (J.S. Laursen et al.). Significance of benthic regeneration in nutrient balance in the Bay of Cadiz, south-west Spain (a shallow semi-closed coastal ecosystem) (A. Gómez-Parra, J.M. Forja). Mechanisms of phosphorus releases from the sediment-water interface in Xiamen Bay, Fujian, China (W. Yuduan et al.) An integral approach to assess cause-effect relationships in eutrophication of marine systems (T.A. Nauta et al.). Nutrients in the North Sea September 1988 to October 1989: use of nutrient ratios and nutrient/salinity relationships to identify source and sinks of nutrients (D.J. Hydes, H. Edmunds). Recent improvements of water quality and biological indicators in Hillsborough Bay, a highly impacted subdivision of Tampa Bay, Florida, USA (J.O.R. Johansson, R.R. Lewis). Eutrophication control in the Seto Inland Sea (H. Nakanishi et al.). Eutrophication and urban renewal: problems and perspectives for the management of disused docks (J.R. Allen et al.). A pre-precipitation process using low lime dosage as a feasible method for reducing phosphorus discharges (M. Beccari et al.). Author Index. Subject Index.

