Marine Carbohydrates: Fundamentals and Applications, Part A, Volume 72
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One: Isolation and Characterization of Chitin and Chitosan from Marine Origin
- Abstract
- 1 Current Status of Chitin and Chitosan
- 2 Production of Chitin, Chitosan and Chito-oligosaccharide from Marine Materials
- 3 Physicochemical Properties of Chitin and Chitosan
- Chapter Two: Hybrid Carrageenans: Isolation, Chemical Structure, and Gel Properties
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Chemical Structure and Gel Mechanism
- 3 Isolation of Hybrid Carrageenan: From the Seaweeds to the Extracted Polysaccharide
- 4 Gel Properties
- 5 Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Three: Isolation of Low-Molecular-Weight Heparin/Heparan Sulfate from Marine Sources
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 History of Heparin
- 3 Anticoagulant Activity of Heparin
- 4 Sources of Heparin
- 5 Difference Between Heparin and HS
- 6 Biomedical Significance of LMWH/HS
- 7 Isolation of LMWH Sulfate
- 8 Conclusion
- Chapter Four: Isolation and Characterization of Hyaluronic Acid from Marine Organisms
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Targeted Sources for HA in the Past and Present Era
- 3 Structure of Hyaluronic Acid
- 4 Isolation Methods
- 5 Characterization of Hyaluronic Acid
- 6 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Five: Extracellular Polysaccharides Produced by Marine Bacteria
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Extracellular Polysaccharides
- 3 Roles of Microbial EPS in the Marine Environment
- 4 Biosynthesis
- 5 Source of Extracellular Polysaccharide-Producing Bacteria
- 6 Isolation of Extracellular Polysaccharide-Producing Bacteria
- 7 Marine EPS-Producing Microorganisms
- 8 Biotechnological Applications of Extracellular Polysaccharides
- 9 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Six: Biological Activities of Alginate
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Macrophage-Stimulating Activities of Alginates
- 3 Antioxidant Activities of Alginate
- Chapter Seven: Biological Activities of Carrageenan
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Carrageenan Source and Extraction
- 3 Biological Activities
- 4 Food and Technological Applications of Carrageenan
- 5 Conclusions
- Chapter Eight: Biological Activities of Heparan Sulfate
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Materials and Methods
- 3 Results
- 4 Discussion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Nine: Beneficial Effects of Hyaluronic Acid
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Structure of Hyaluronic Acid
- 3 Properties of Hyaluronic Acid
- 4 Modification of Hyaluronic Acid
- 5 Applications of Hyaluronic Acid
- 6 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Ten: Fucoidans from Marine Algae as Potential Matrix Metalloproteinase Inhibitors
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Sulfated Polysaccharides as Potential MMPIs
- 3 Conclusions and Further Prospects
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Eleven: Anticancer Effects of Fucoidan
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Seaweed Polysaccharides
- 3 Fucoidan and Cancer
- 4 Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter Twelve: Anticancer Effects of Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Anticancer Activity as a Therapeutic Agent
- 3 Anticancer Activity as a Carrier
- 4 Conclusion
- Index
Description
Marine Carbohydrates: Fundamentals and Applications brings together the diverse range of research in this important area which leads to clinical and industrialized products. The volume, number 72, focuses on marine carbohydrates in isolation, biological, and biomedical applications and provides the latest trends and developments on marine carbohydrates.
Advances in Food and Nutrition Research recognizes the integral relationship between the food and nutritional sciences and brings together outstanding and comprehensive reviews that highlight this relationship. Volumes provide those in academia and industry with the latest information on emerging research in these constantly evolving sciences.
Key Features
- Includes the isolation techniques for the exploration of the marine habitat for novel polysaccharides
- Discusses biological applications such as antioxidant, antiallergic, antidiabetic, antiobesity and antiviral activity of marine carbohydrates
- Provides an insight into present trends and approaches for marine carbohydrates
Readership
Experts as well as novices in the field of marine biology, students, scholars, scientists and industrialists in the field of marine biology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 246
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 25th July 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128003664
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128002698
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Se-Kwon Kim Serial Editor
Professor Se-Kwon Kim, PhD, currently serves as a senior professor in the Department of Chemistry and the director of the Marine Bioprocess Research Center (MBPRC) at Pukyong National University in the Republic of Korea. He received his BSc, MSc, and PhD from the Pukyong National University and joined as a faculty member. He has previously served as a scientist in the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, Illinois (1988-1989), and was a visiting scientist at the Memorial University of Newfoundland, Canada (1999-2000).
Professor Se-Kwon Kim was the first president of the Korean Society of Chitin and Chitosan (1986-1990) and the Korean Society of Marine Biotechnology (2006-2007). He was also the chairman for the 7th Asia-Pacific Chitin and Chitosan Symposium, which was held in South Korea in 2006. He is one of the board members of the International Society of Marine Biotechnology and the International Society for Nutraceuticals and Functional Foods. Moreover, he was the editor in chief of the Korean Journal of Life Sciences (1995-1997), the Korean Journal of Fisheries Science and Technology (2006-2007), and the Korean Journal of Marine Bioscience and Biotechnology (2006-present). His research has been credited with the best paper award from the American Oil Chemist’s Society (AOCS) and the Korean Society of Fisheries Science and Technology in 2002.
Professor Se-Kwon Kim’s major research interests are investigation and development of bioactive substances derived from marine organisms and their application in oriental medicine, nutraceuticals, and cosmeceuticals via marine bioprocessing and mass- production technologies. He has also conducted research on the development of bioactive materials from marine organisms for applications in oriental medicine, cosmeceuticals, and nutraceuticals. To date, he has authored over 600 research papers and holds 152 patents. In addition, he has written or edited more than 60 books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry and Marine Bioprocess Research Center, Pukyong National University, Busan, South Korea