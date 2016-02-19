Marine Boilers - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780750618212, 9780080511047

Marine Boilers

3rd Edition

Authors: G T H FLANAGAN
eBook ISBN: 9780080511047
Paperback ISBN: 9780750618212
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 2nd July 1990
Page Count: 128
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
49.99
42.49
5700.00
4845.00
54.95
46.71
72.73
61.82
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book provides the information on boilers and the associated equipment, as used at sea, required by marine engineers taking the Steam Paper, Class Two, for the Department of Transport's Certificate of Competency for Marine Engineer Officers. Much of the information is given in the form of comprehensive answers to typical examination questions, with supporting diagrams that help the reader to understand and remember important machinery details. In this new edition the book has been updated throughout with new material on welded boilers, various types of water tube boiler, rotary air heater, water level alarm, consolidated type safety valve, hydraulic testing and various aspects of survey, maintenance and operational problems.

Table of Contents

Stresses in boiler shells; Auxiliary boilers; Water tube boilers; Superheaters and uptake heat exchangers; Boiler mountings; Combustion of fuel in boilers; Boiler operation; Index.

Details

No. of pages:
128
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080511047
Paperback ISBN:
9780750618212

About the Author

G T H FLANAGAN

Affiliations and Expertise

CEng, FIMarE, MRINA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.