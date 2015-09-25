Marine Applications of Advanced Fibre-reinforced Composites
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- List of contributors
- Acknowledgements
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Composites Science and Engineering
- 1: Introduction
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 What is in the book
- 1.3 What is not in the book
- 1.4 Design codes
- 1.5 Applications
- 1.6 Advanced technologies
- 1.7 Future trends
- Part One: Manufacture, Performance, Testing and Disposal
- 2: Composites manufacturing for marine structures
- Abstract
- Acknowledgements
- 2.1 Review of manufacturing processes
- 2.2 Key parameters for successful processing of composites
- 2.3 Summary
- Appendix 2.1 Some examples of marine composites by manufacturing process
- 3: Manufacture of marine composite sandwich structures
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Techniques and processing routes
- 3.3 Comparison of available technologies
- 3.4 Future trends
- 4: Fracture modes, damage tolerance and failure mitigation in marine composites
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Fracture behaviour of composites
- 4.3 Fracture behaviour of composite sandwich structures
- 4.4 Damage tolerance for composite materials and structures
- 4.5 Failure mitigation strategies in marine composites
- 4.6 Future trends
- 4.7 Sources of further information and advice
- 5: Moisture measurement and effects on properties of marine composites
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Natural polymer composites
- 5.3 Environmental properties of composites
- 5.4 Factors contributing to moisture absorption
- 5.5 Effects of moisture absorption on properties
- 5.6 Ways to minimise moisture ingress in composite materials
- 5.7 Future trends
- 5.8 Conclusions
- 6: Behavior of marine composite materials under deep submergence
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Underwater applications of composites
- 6.3 Influence of hydrostatic pressure on composite water uptake
- 6.4 Influence of pressure on composite material mechanical behavior
- 6.5 Hydrostatic pressure testing of composite cylinders
- 6.6 Examples of results from implosion tests
- 6.7 Predicting implosion pressure of cylinders
- 6.8 Influence of defects on implosion pressure resistance
- 6.9 Conclusions and future trends
- 7: Nondestructive testing and structural health monitoring of marine composite structures
- Abstract
- Acknowledgement
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Defects occurring in marine composites
- 7.3 Selection of NDT techniques for marine composites
- 7.4 Overview of NDT techniques
- 7.5 Structural health monitoring
- 7.6 General comparison of techniques
- 7.7 Future trends
- 7.8 Further reading
- 8: Disposal of composite boats and other marine composites
- Abstract
- Acknowledgements
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 The design phase
- 8.3 The manufacture and marketing phase
- 8.4 The use phase
- 8.5 End-of-life
- 8.6 ‘Vive la difference!’?
- 8.7 Summary
- Part Two: Applications of Advanced Fibre-Reinforced Composites in Marine Structures
- 9: Advanced fibre-reinforced composites for marine renewable energy devices
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Operating environments and loads
- 9.3 Structural components and potential failure mechanisms
- 9.4 Design procedures and standards
- 9.5 Material selection
- 9.6 Manufacturing processes
- 9.7 Testing and quality assurance
- 9.8 Structural health monitoring and maintenance
- 9.9 Conclusions
- 9.10 Sources of further information
- 10: Composites in offshore oil and gas applications
- Abstract
- Acknowledgements
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Materials
- 10.3 Ageing
- 10.4 Permeation
- 10.5 Applications
- 10.6 Operational challenges ahead
- 10.7 Future trends
- 10.8 Sources of further information and advice
- 11: Underwater repair with composites
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Scope
- 11.3 Background
- 11.4 Developments in application and design
- 11.5 Future trends
- 11.6 Conclusions
- 12: Application of composite materials to yacht rigging
- Abstract
- Acknowledgements
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Rig development
- 12.3 Rigging materials
- 12.4 The composite age
- 12.5 Inspection
- 12.6 Classification society guidelines
- 12.7 Rig and rigging design considerations
- 12.8 Future trends
- 12.9 Summary
- 13: Computational fluid dynamics (CFD) sail shape optimisation
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 The right sail for the job
- 13.3 Sail shape parameters
- 13.4 The aero-elastic effect in sails
- 13.5 Predicting flying shapes
- 13.6 Closing the design cycle
- 13.7 Conclusions
- 14: Textiles to composites: 3D moulding and automated fibre placement for flexible membranes
- Abstract
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 The evolution of modern sail-making
- 14.3 The development of 3DL™ (3-dimensional laminate)
- 14.4 A true composite sail membrane: 3Di™
- 14.5 Thin Ply Technology (TPT™): 3Di beyond sail-making
- 14.6 Future trends
- Index
Description
The marine environment presents significant challenges for materials due to the potential for corrosion by salt water, extreme pressures when deeply submerged and high stresses arising from variable weather. Well-designed fibre-reinforced composites can perform effectively in the marine environment and are lightweight alternatives to metal components and more durable than wood. Marine Applications of Advanced Fibre-Reinforced Composites examines the technology, application and environmental considerations in choosing a fibre-reinforced composite system for use in marine structures.
This book is divided into two parts. The chapters in Part One explore the manufacture, mechanical behavior and structural performance of marine composites, and also look at the testing of these composites and end of life environmental considerations. The chapters in Part Two then investigate the applications of marine composites, specifically for renewable energy devices, offshore oil and gas applications, rigging and sails. Underwater repair of marine composites is also reviewed.
Key Features
- Comprehensively examines all aspects of fibre-reinforced marine composites, including the latest advances in design, manufacturing methods and performance
- Assesses the environmental impacts of using fibre-reinforced composites in marine environments, including end of life considerations
- Reviews advanced fibre-reinforced composites for renewable energy devices, rigging, sail textiles, sail shape optimisation and offshore oil and gas applications
Readership
Marine scientists, naval architects, offshore platforms and marine renewable design engineers, boat manufacturers, coastal engineers, R&D personnel, materials engineers, manufacturers, mechanical engineers, civil engineers and academics interested in this field
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 25th September 2015
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081002001
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781782422501
About the Editors
Jasper Graham-Jones Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Plymouth University, UK
John Summerscales Editor
John Summerscales is Senior Lecturer in the School of Manufacturing, materials and Mechanical Engineering at the University of Plymouth, UK and a key staff member of the Advanced Composites Manufacturing Centre. He is a Fellow of both the Institute of Materials and the British Institute of Non-Destructive Testing and a Professional Member of the Society for the Advancement of Materials and Process Engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Engineering, University of Plymouth, Plymouth, UK