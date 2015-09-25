The marine environment presents significant challenges for materials due to the potential for corrosion by salt water, extreme pressures when deeply submerged and high stresses arising from variable weather. Well-designed fibre-reinforced composites can perform effectively in the marine environment and are lightweight alternatives to metal components and more durable than wood. Marine Applications of Advanced Fibre-Reinforced Composites examines the technology, application and environmental considerations in choosing a fibre-reinforced composite system for use in marine structures.

This book is divided into two parts. The chapters in Part One explore the manufacture, mechanical behavior and structural performance of marine composites, and also look at the testing of these composites and end of life environmental considerations. The chapters in Part Two then investigate the applications of marine composites, specifically for renewable energy devices, offshore oil and gas applications, rigging and sails. Underwater repair of marine composites is also reviewed.