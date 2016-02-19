Marine and Offshore Corrosion
1st Edition
Marine Engineering Series
Description
Marine and Offshore Corrosion describes the principles of effective corrosion control treatments in marine environments, with emphasis on economic solutions to corrosion. The book explains chemical or electrochemical reaction of an alloy with its environment leading to corrosion, and mechanical loss of the metal by erosion, abrasion, or wear resulting also in corrosion. A main consideration of erosion control that the engineer should look into is the economic side. Other considerations that he should investigate are the strength of a structure, time for construction, availability of materials, and costs. The book also discusses the marine environment consisting of sea water, temperature fluctuations, dissolved gases, hydrogen sulphide, ammonia, carbon dioxide, electrical conductivity, fouling. The text describes the selection of materials to be used in marine environments, surface preparation of steel before painting, the type of paint, and metallic coatings. Some of the factors in selecting coating systems are: cost and estimated life before the first scheduled maintenance, adhesion properties, moisture tolerance, elasticity, chemical resistance, impact resistance, bacterial resistance. The factors affecting maintenance include environmental conditions, quality of initial protection applied, type of structure, as well as the design and purpose of the structure. The book has been prepared for engineers and designers who are not corrosion specialists but have to deal with marine corrosion problems as part of their day-to-day professional activities. The text will also turn out to be useful for engineers with general interest in structure, building, or machinery maintenance specially those located near coastal areas.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgements
Chapter 1 Introduction: The Control of Corrosion in Marine Environments
1.1 The Corrosion Process
1.2 Corrosion Control
Chapter 2 Principles of Corrosion
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Why Metals Corrode
2.3 Rate and Form of Corrosion
2.4 Electrochemical Mechanism of Corrosion
2.5 Spontaneity of Reaction
2.6 Rates of Anodic and Cathodic Reactions
2.7 Corrosion Products
2.8 Equilibrium and Equilibrium Potentials
2.9 Measurement of Potentials of Half-Cells
2.10 Electrode Polarisation
2.11 Potential-pH Equilibrium Diagrams
2.12 Potential-Current Diagrams
2.13 Passivation
2.14 Anodic E-i Curves
2.15 Further Reading
Chapter 3 Marine Environments
3.1 Sea Water
3.2 Temperature
3.3 Dissolved Gases
3.4 Hydrogen Sulphide and Ammonia
3.5 Carbon Dioxide
3.6 Electrical Conductivity
3.7 pH of Sea Water
3.8 Calcareous Scales
3.9 Global Variations in Sea Water
3.10 Fouling
3.11 Corrosion under Immersed Conditions
3.12 Atmospheric Marine Environments
3.13 References
Chapter 4 Forms of Corrosion
4.1 General Attack
4.2 Localised Corrosion
4.3 Selective Leaching
4.4 Intergranular Corrosion
4.5 Velocity Effects on Corrosion
4.6 Stress Corrosion Cracking
4.7 Corrosion Fatigue
4.8 Fretting Corrosion
4.9 Fretting Fatigue
4.10 Filiform Corrosion
4.11 Bimetallic Corrosion
4.12 High-Temperature Oxidation
4.13 The Role of Bacteria in Corrosion
4.14 References
Chapter 5 Ferrous Alloys
5.1 Carbon Steel
5.2 Low-Alloy Steels
5.3 Cast Irons
5.4 Stainless Steels
5.5 Special Stainless Steels for Sea Water
5.6 References
Chapter 6 Non-Ferrous Metals and Alloys
6.1 Copper and Copper-Base Alloys
6.2 Nickel Alloys
6.3 Aluminium and Aluminium Alloys
6.4 Titanium
6.5 Magnesium
6.6 Other Metals and Materials used in Marine Situations
6.7 References
Chapter 7 Design
7.1 Features that Promote Corrosion
7.2 Access for Maintenance
7.3 Environment Control in Structures
7.4 Special Situations
7.5 Bimetallic Corrosion
7.6 Flowing Water Systems
7.7 References
Chapter 8 The Selection of Materials for Marine Environments
8.1 Factors Involved in the Selection of Materials
8.2 Costs and Reliability
8.3 Quality Control
8.4 Corrosion Data
8.5 Materials for Salt Water Systems
8.6 General Summary
8.7 References
Chapter 9 Protective Coatings for Steelwork—Surface Preparation of Steel Before Painting
9.1 The Nature of the Steel Surface
9.2 Cleaning of Steelwork
9.3 Acid Pickling
9.4 Flame Cleaning
9.5 Standards for Surface Cleanliness
9.6 Surface Profile
9.7 Soluble Corrosion Products
9.8 Preparation of Welds
9.9 References
Chapter 10 Paint Coatings
10.1 Paint Systems
10.2 Pigments
10.3 Paint Additives, Solvents and Diluents
10.4 Binders
10.5 Types of Paint
10.6 High-Duty Coatings and Plastics Coatings
10.7 Wrapping Tapes
10.8 Paint Application
10.9 Temporary Protection
10.10 References
Chapter 11 Metallic Coatings
11.1 Methods of Applying Metal Coatings
11.2 Corrosion Protection by Metallic Coatings
11.3 Corrosion Data for Metallic Coatings in Marine Environments
11.4 Selection of Metal Coatings
11.5 Welded Areas
11.6 General Comments
11.7 References
Chapter 12 Attaining the Potential Performance of Coating Systems in Marine Environments
12.1 Specifications
12.2 Performance Specifications and Guarantees
12.3 Quality Control of the Application of Coatings
12.4 Reference
Chapter 13 The Selection of Coating Systems for Marine Environments
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Systems for General Marine Structures and Installations
Chapter 14 Maintenance Painting
14.1 The Need for Maintenance
14.2 Factors Affecting Maintenance
14.3 The Approach to Maintenance
14.4 Planning of Maintenance
14.5 Surveys for Maintenance
14.6 Treatment of Painted Steelwork
14.7 Treatment of Metal Coatings
14.8 References
Chapter 15 Control and Treatment of the Environment
15.1 Atmospheric Environments
15.2 Aqueous Environments
15.3 Summary
Chapter 16 Cathodic Protection
16.1 Introduction
16.2 General Principles of Cathodic Protection
16.3 The Practical Application of Cathodic Protection
16.4 Applications of Cathodic Protection in Marine Situations
16.5 Cathodic Protection of Fixed Offshore Structures
16.6 Cathodic Protection of Harbours, Jetties and Related Facilities
16.7 Cathodic Protection of Submarine Pipelines and Outfalls
16.8 Cathodic Protection of Ships
16.9 References
Chapter 17 Offshore Structures for Oil and Gas Production
17.1 Economics
17.2 Environments and Corrosion Control
17.3 Maintenance
17.4 Surveys for Maintenance
17.5 Design
17.6 Fouling
17.7 Hot-Riser Corrosion
17.8 Downhole Corrosion
17.9 Hydrogen-Induced Cracking and Blistering
17.10 Sulphide Stress Cracking (SSC)
17.11 Corrosion fatigue
17.12 Submarine Pipelines
17.13 External Coatings for Submarine Pipelines
17.14 Quality Control of Submarine Pipeline Coatings
17.15 References
Chapter 18 Protective Coating of Ships
18.1 Protective Coatings for New Constructions
18.2 Maintenance of Ships' Coating Systems
18.3 References
Chapter 19 Steel Piling
19.1 Corrosion Rates
19.2 Protective Systems
19.3 References
Chapter 20 Reinforced Concrete, Wood and Plastics
20.1 Reinforced Concrete
20.2 Corrosion by Woods
20.3 Corrosion by Plastics
20.4 References
Chapter 21 Testing and Monitoring
21.1 Corrosion Testing
21.2 Types of Test
21.3 Laboratory Tests
21.4 Field Tests
21.5 Service Trials
21.6 Removal of Corrosion Products
21.7 Standards for Testing
21.8 Monitoring
21.9 References
Appendix
Index
