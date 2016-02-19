Marijuana
1st Edition
Effects on Human Behavior
Description
Marijuana: Effects on Human Behavior attempts to synthesize much of the existing experimentation concerning the acute and chronic effects of marijuana and its derivatives on human behavior. The book opens with a chapter on the strategies for conducting research on marijuana. It also describes a clinical study at the University of British Columbia. The next chapter discusses the issues that have beclouded the question of legalization of marijuana in the United States. This is followed by separate chapters on the effects of marijuana on motor and mental performance; marijuana-memory research; a model of attention which can be used to describe the effects of marijuana use on cognition; and the effects of marijuana on neuropsychological functioning and learning. Subsequent chapters examine the behavioral actions of cannabis in man; compare the behavioral actions of cannabinoids in humans with those found in infrahumans, with special reference to acquisition and retention processes, timing behavior, state-dependent learning, and attention; and investigate the long-term effects of cannabis use.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1 The Logistics of Marijuana Research: Methodological, Legal, and Societal
I. Introduction
II. Clinical Research Planning
III. Clinical Study at the University of British Columbia
IV. Driving Research Planning
V. Summary
References
Chapter 2 The Marijuana Controversy
I. Introduction
II. Biological Issues
III. Aesthetic Issues
IV. Social Issues
References
Chapter 3 Motor and Mental Performance with Marijuana: Relationship to Administered Dose of Δ9-Tetrahydrocannabinol and Its Interaction with Alcohol
I. Introduction
II. Preparation and Calibration of Marijuana Cigarettes for Administration of Uniform Dosage
III. Establishment of Experimental Procedures
IV. Marijuana Dosage Form
V. Motor Performance
VI. Mental Performance and Ataxia
VII. Physiological Reactions to THC and Alcohol
VIII. Subjective Reactions
IX. Significance and Conclusion
References
Chapter 4 Marijuana and Memory
I. Introduction
II. Purposes of Marijuana-Memory Research
III. A Working Memory Model
IV. Experimental Tasks and Specific Experiments with Marijuana
V. Locus of the Storage Deficit
VI. Evidence of State-Dependent Retrieval
VII. Alternative Interpretations of Experimental Results
VIII. New Directions and Promising Research
IX. Outlook for Marijuana-Memory Research
References
Chapter 5 A Model of Attention Describing the Cognitive Effects of Marijuana
I. Introduction
II. A Model of Attention
III. Summary
References
Chapter 6 Psychological and Neurophysiological Effects of Marijuana in Man: an Interaction Model
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
References
Chapter 7 Cannabis: Neural Mechanisms and Behavior
I. Introduction
II. Cognitive Effects of Cannabis in Man
III. Hippocampus and Memory
IV. Hippocampus and Internal Inhibition
V. Cholinergic System, Memory, and Inhibition
VI. Comparison of Cannabinoids, Anticholinergics, and Hippocampectomy
VII. Evidence That Cannabinoids Exert Actions within the Limbic System
VIII. Evidence That Cannabinoids Exert Actions on Cholinergic Mechanisms
IX. Data Inconsistent with the Cholinergic Hypothesis
X. Effects of THC on Neuroendocrine Systems
XI. Comparison of THC, the Extraadrenal Actions of ACTH, and Hippocampectomy
XII. Summary
References
Chapter 8 Marijuana and Behavior: Human and Infrahuman Comparisons
I. Introduction
II. Memory and Acquisition
III. Timing Behavior
IV. State-Dependent Learning
V. Attention and Habituation
VI. Summary and Discussion
References
Chapter 9 The Long-Term Effects of Cannabis Use
I. Introduction
II. Studies of Chronic Use in Created Populations
III. Studies in Animals
IV. Studies of Chronic Use in Existing Populations
V. Summary
References
Chapter 10 Cannabis Intoxication: the Role of Pharmacological and Psychological Variables
I. Introduction
II. Recent Evidence
III. The Experimental Program
IV. Conclusions
References
Chapter 11 Marijuana Use and Psychiatric Illness
I. Statement of the Problem
II. Pitfalls in Marijuana Research
III. Psychiatric Syndromes Described in Association with Marijuana Use
IV. Correlations of Marijuana Use with Psychiatric Illness
V. Conclusion
References
Chapter 12 Marijuana Use and the Progression to Dangerous Drugs
I. Introduction
II. Logical Issues—Descriptive Studies
III. Methodological Issues—Descriptive Studies
IV. Logical Issues—Causal Mechanisms
V. Methodological Issues—Causal Mechanisms
References
Chapter 13 Marijuana and Human Aggression
I. Introduction
II. Basic Considerations
III. Sources and Limitations
IV. Laboratory Data
V. Field Studies of Marijuana and Human Aggression
References
Chapter 14 Effects of Marijuana on Driving in a Restricted Area and on City Streets: Driving Performance and Physiological Changes
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
V. Conclusion
References
Subject Index
