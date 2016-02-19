Marijuana: Effects on Human Behavior attempts to synthesize much of the existing experimentation concerning the acute and chronic effects of marijuana and its derivatives on human behavior. The book opens with a chapter on the strategies for conducting research on marijuana. It also describes a clinical study at the University of British Columbia. The next chapter discusses the issues that have beclouded the question of legalization of marijuana in the United States. This is followed by separate chapters on the effects of marijuana on motor and mental performance; marijuana-memory research; a model of attention which can be used to describe the effects of marijuana use on cognition; and the effects of marijuana on neuropsychological functioning and learning. Subsequent chapters examine the behavioral actions of cannabis in man; compare the behavioral actions of cannabinoids in humans with those found in infrahumans, with special reference to acquisition and retention processes, timing behavior, state-dependent learning, and attention; and investigate the long-term effects of cannabis use.

Chapter 1 The Logistics of Marijuana Research: Methodological, Legal, and Societal

I. Introduction

II. Clinical Research Planning

III. Clinical Study at the University of British Columbia

IV. Driving Research Planning

V. Summary

Chapter 2 The Marijuana Controversy

I. Introduction

II. Biological Issues

III. Aesthetic Issues

IV. Social Issues

Chapter 3 Motor and Mental Performance with Marijuana: Relationship to Administered Dose of Δ9-Tetrahydrocannabinol and Its Interaction with Alcohol

I. Introduction

II. Preparation and Calibration of Marijuana Cigarettes for Administration of Uniform Dosage

III. Establishment of Experimental Procedures

IV. Marijuana Dosage Form

V. Motor Performance

VI. Mental Performance and Ataxia

VII. Physiological Reactions to THC and Alcohol

VIII. Subjective Reactions

IX. Significance and Conclusion

Chapter 4 Marijuana and Memory

I. Introduction

II. Purposes of Marijuana-Memory Research

III. A Working Memory Model

IV. Experimental Tasks and Specific Experiments with Marijuana

V. Locus of the Storage Deficit

VI. Evidence of State-Dependent Retrieval

VII. Alternative Interpretations of Experimental Results

VIII. New Directions and Promising Research

IX. Outlook for Marijuana-Memory Research

Chapter 5 A Model of Attention Describing the Cognitive Effects of Marijuana

I. Introduction

II. A Model of Attention

III. Summary

Chapter 6 Psychological and Neurophysiological Effects of Marijuana in Man: an Interaction Model

I. Introduction

II. Methods

III. Results

IV. Discussion

Chapter 7 Cannabis: Neural Mechanisms and Behavior

I. Introduction

II. Cognitive Effects of Cannabis in Man

III. Hippocampus and Memory

IV. Hippocampus and Internal Inhibition

V. Cholinergic System, Memory, and Inhibition

VI. Comparison of Cannabinoids, Anticholinergics, and Hippocampectomy

VII. Evidence That Cannabinoids Exert Actions within the Limbic System

VIII. Evidence That Cannabinoids Exert Actions on Cholinergic Mechanisms

IX. Data Inconsistent with the Cholinergic Hypothesis

X. Effects of THC on Neuroendocrine Systems

XI. Comparison of THC, the Extraadrenal Actions of ACTH, and Hippocampectomy

XII. Summary

Chapter 8 Marijuana and Behavior: Human and Infrahuman Comparisons

I. Introduction

II. Memory and Acquisition

III. Timing Behavior

IV. State-Dependent Learning

V. Attention and Habituation

VI. Summary and Discussion

Chapter 9 The Long-Term Effects of Cannabis Use

I. Introduction

II. Studies of Chronic Use in Created Populations

III. Studies in Animals

IV. Studies of Chronic Use in Existing Populations

V. Summary

Chapter 10 Cannabis Intoxication: the Role of Pharmacological and Psychological Variables

I. Introduction

II. Recent Evidence

III. The Experimental Program

IV. Conclusions

Chapter 11 Marijuana Use and Psychiatric Illness

I. Statement of the Problem

II. Pitfalls in Marijuana Research

III. Psychiatric Syndromes Described in Association with Marijuana Use

IV. Correlations of Marijuana Use with Psychiatric Illness

V. Conclusion

Chapter 12 Marijuana Use and the Progression to Dangerous Drugs

I. Introduction

II. Logical Issues—Descriptive Studies

III. Methodological Issues—Descriptive Studies

IV. Logical Issues—Causal Mechanisms

V. Methodological Issues—Causal Mechanisms

Chapter 13 Marijuana and Human Aggression

I. Introduction

II. Basic Considerations

III. Sources and Limitations

IV. Laboratory Data

V. Field Studies of Marijuana and Human Aggression

Chapter 14 Effects of Marijuana on Driving in a Restricted Area and on City Streets: Driving Performance and Physiological Changes

I. Introduction

II. Methods

III. Results

IV. Discussion

V. Conclusion

