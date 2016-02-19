Marijuana and Health Hazards
1st Edition
Methodological Issues in Issues in Current Research
Description
Marijuana and Health Hazards: Methodological Issues in Current Research is a collection of manuscripts presented at a conference on methodological issues involving marijuana research, held in Washington, D.C., sponsored by the Drug Abuse Council Inc. This book is composed of five parts encompassing 18 chapters that focus on the human health consequences of marijuana consumption. Part I discusses the cytogenetic effects of marijuana, with an emphasis on its cell-damaging, genotoxic, and teratogenic effects. Part II describes the interaction of marijuana products on the T-lymphocytes of man and Part III examines the effects of marijuana smoking on male reproduction, specifically on plasma testosterone level. Part IV investigates the central nervous system damage associated with marijuana use and looks into some of the methodological problems arising at the general issues of central nervous system dysfunction as these relate to marijuana consumption. Part V focuses on the psychiatric consequences of different degrees of marijuana use. This book is of great benefit to scientists and researchers who wish to elucidate the issues regarding the effects of marijuana.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Genetics
Chapter 1 Genetic Studies of Marijuana: Current Findings and New Directions
Chapter 2 Cytogenetic Studies of Marijuana
Chapter 3 Observations on the Cytogenetic Effects of Marijuana
Chapter 4 Marijuana and Genetics: A Discussion
Immunity
Chapter 5 Marijuana and immunity
Chapter 6 Effects of Marijuana Smoking and Natural Cannabinoids on the Replication of Human Lymphocytes and the Formation of Hypodiploid Cells
Chapter 7 Marijuana and Immunity; A Discussion
Testosterone
Chapter 8 Background Paper on Testosterone and Marijuana
Chapter 9 Research Issues in the Study of Marijuana and Male Reproductive Physiology in Humans
Chapter 10 Effects of Marijuana on Plasma Testosterone
Chapter 11 Marijuana and Testosterone: A Discussion
Central Nervous System
Chapter 12 Marijuana and the Central Nervous System
Chapter 13 Effects of Marijuana on the Mind
Chapter 14 Marijuana and Brain Dysfunction: Selected Research Issues
Chapter 15 Marijuana and the Central Nervous System: A Discussion
Psychiatric Problems
Chapter 16 Psychiatric Consequences of Marijuana Use: The State of the Evidence
Chapter 17 Psychiatric Consequences of Marijuana
Chapter 18 Marijuana and Psychiatric Problems: A Discussion
Epilogue
Passions, Pot and Science Policy
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 188
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 1st January 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323160490