Marijuana and Health Hazards - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126913507, 9780323160490

Marijuana and Health Hazards

1st Edition

Methodological Issues in Issues in Current Research

Editors: Jared Tinklenberg
eBook ISBN: 9780323160490
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 188
Description

Marijuana and Health Hazards: Methodological Issues in Current Research is a collection of manuscripts presented at a conference on methodological issues involving marijuana research, held in Washington, D.C., sponsored by the Drug Abuse Council Inc. This book is composed of five parts encompassing 18 chapters that focus on the human health consequences of marijuana consumption. Part I discusses the cytogenetic effects of marijuana, with an emphasis on its cell-damaging, genotoxic, and teratogenic effects. Part II describes the interaction of marijuana products on the T-lymphocytes of man and Part III examines the effects of marijuana smoking on male reproduction, specifically on plasma testosterone level. Part IV investigates the central nervous system damage associated with marijuana use and looks into some of the methodological problems arising at the general issues of central nervous system dysfunction as these relate to marijuana consumption. Part V focuses on the psychiatric consequences of different degrees of marijuana use. This book is of great benefit to scientists and researchers who wish to elucidate the issues regarding the effects of marijuana.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Genetics

Chapter 1 Genetic Studies of Marijuana: Current Findings and New Directions

Chapter 2 Cytogenetic Studies of Marijuana

Chapter 3 Observations on the Cytogenetic Effects of Marijuana

Chapter 4 Marijuana and Genetics: A Discussion

Immunity

Chapter 5 Marijuana and immunity

Chapter 6 Effects of Marijuana Smoking and Natural Cannabinoids on the Replication of Human Lymphocytes and the Formation of Hypodiploid Cells

Chapter 7 Marijuana and Immunity; A Discussion

Testosterone

Chapter 8 Background Paper on Testosterone and Marijuana

Chapter 9 Research Issues in the Study of Marijuana and Male Reproductive Physiology in Humans

Chapter 10 Effects of Marijuana on Plasma Testosterone

Chapter 11 Marijuana and Testosterone: A Discussion

Central Nervous System

Chapter 12 Marijuana and the Central Nervous System

Chapter 13 Effects of Marijuana on the Mind

Chapter 14 Marijuana and Brain Dysfunction: Selected Research Issues

Chapter 15 Marijuana and the Central Nervous System: A Discussion

Psychiatric Problems

Chapter 16 Psychiatric Consequences of Marijuana Use: The State of the Evidence

Chapter 17 Psychiatric Consequences of Marijuana

Chapter 18 Marijuana and Psychiatric Problems: A Discussion

Epilogue

Passions, Pot and Science Policy

Subject Index




Details

No. of pages:
188
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323160490

About the Editor

Jared Tinklenberg

