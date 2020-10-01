Marcus and Feldman's Osteoporosis
5th Edition
Description
Given the burden of osteoporotic fractures, it still remains an undertreated and underdiagnosed problem worldwide. Osteoporosis, Sixth Edition is the most comprehensive, authoritative reference on this disease. Led by a new editorial team, this sixth edition offers critical information on reproductive and hormonal risk factors, new therapeutics, ethnicity, nutrition, therapeutics, management, and economics comprising a tremendous wealth of knowledge in a single source not found elsewhere.
Written by renowned experts in the field, this two-volume reference is a must-have for biomedical researchers, research clinicians, fellows, academic and medical libraries, and any company involved in osteoporosis drug research and development.
Key Features
- Summarizes the latest research in bone biology and translational applications in a range of new therapeutic agents, including essential updates on therapeutic uses of calcium, vitamin D, SERMS, bisphosphonates, parathyroid hormone, and new therapeutic agents
- Recognizes the critical importance of new signaling pathways for bone health: Wnt, OPG, and RANK, of interest to both the researchers who study bone biology and the clinicians who treat osteoporosis
- Offers new insights into osteoporosis associated with menopause, pre-menopause, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, HIV, and other immune disorders
Readership
Biomedical researchers, research clinicians, graduate students, and fellows in the fields of endocrinology, bone biology, osteology, and rheumatology
Table of Contents
1. The Bone Organ System: Form and Function
2. The Nature of Osteoporosis
3. Skeletal Heterogeneity and the Purposes of Bone Remodeling
4. Osteoblast and Osteoclast Biology
5. Osteocytes
6. The Regulatory Role of Matrix Proteins in Mineralization of Bone
7. Development of the Skeleton
8. Mouse Genetics as a Tool to Study Bone Development and Physiology
9. Parathyroid Hormone and Parathyroid Hormone-Related Protein
10. Vitamin D: Biology, Action, and Clinical Implications
11. Regulation of Bone Cell Function by Estrogens
12. Androgens and Skeletal Biology: Basic Mechanisms
13. Phosphatonins
14. Wnt Signaling in Bone
15. OPG/RANK Signaling in Bone
16. Cytokines and Bone Remodeling
17. Skeletal Growth Factors
18. Intercellular Communication During Bone Remodeling
19. Skeletal Development: Mechanical Consequences of Growth, Aging and Disease
20. Inhibition of Osteoporosis by Biophysical Intervention
21. Biomechanics of Age-Related Fractures
22. Bone Quality
23. Bone Histology and Histomorphometry
24. Epidemiologic Methods in Studies of Osteoporosis
25. Race, Ethnicity and Osteoporosis
26. The Study of Osteoporotic Fractures (SOF): Major Findings and Contributions
27. Bone Mineral Acquisition in Utero and During Infancy and Childhood
28. Bone Acquisition in Adolescence
29. Genetic Determinants of Osteoporosis
30. Nutrition and Risk for Osteoporosis
31. Physical Activity in Prevention of Osteoporosis and Associated Fractures
32. Premenopausal Reproductive and Hormonal Characteristics and the Risk for Osteoporosis
33. Non-Skeletal Risk Factors for Osteoporosis and Fractures
34. Falls as Risk Factors for Fracture
35. Assessment of Fracture Risk
36. FRAX
37. Outcomes of Osteoporotic Fractures
38. Local and Systemic Factors in the Pathogenesis of Osteoporosis
39. Animal Models for Osteoporosis
40. Estrogen, Bone Homeostasis and Osteoporosis
41. Postmenopausal Osteoporosis: How the Hormonal Changes of Menopause Cause Bone Loss
42. Osteoporosis in Men: Epidemiology, Pathophysiology, and Clinical Characterization
43. Osteoporosis in Childhood and Adolescence
44. Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis
45. Adult Scoliosis, Degenerative Disease, and BMD: a Sub-Segmental Analytic Approach
46. Mechanisms of Immobilization-induced Bone Loss
47. Leptin-Dependent Regulation of Bone Mass
48. Vascular Calcification and Osteoporosis
49. Thyroid Hormone and the Skeleton
50. Osteoporosis in Gastrointestinal, Pancreatic, and Hepatic Disease
51. The Skeletal Actions of Parathyroid Hormone in Primary Hyperparathyroidism and in Osteoporosis
52. Osteogenesis Imperfecta and Other Defects of Bone Development as Occasional Causes of Adult Osteoporosis 53. Osteoporosis Associated with Illnesses and Medications
54. Transplantation Osteoporosis
55. Osteoporosis Associated with Cancer Therapy
56. Osteoporosis Associated with Pregnancy
57. Osteoporosis Associated with Menopause and Pre-menopause
58. Osteoporosis Associated with Rheumatologic Disease
59.Osteoporosis Associated with Chronic Kidney Disease
60.Osteoporosis in HIV and Immune Disorders
61. Osteoporosis and Diabetes
62. Oral Bone Loss and Systemic Osteopenia: Potential Treatment and Risks
63. Localized Osteoporosis
64. Evaluation of the Patient with Osteoporosis or at Risk for Osteoporosis
65. Who Should be Screened: Who Should be Treated?
66. Radiology of Osteoporosis
67. Clinical Use of Bone Densitometry
68. Biochemical Markers of Bone Turnover in Osteoporosis
69. The Conundrum of Compliance and Persistence with Oral Bisphosphonates for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis
70. An Orthopedic Perspective of Osteoporosis
71. Bone Histomorphometry on the Mechanism of Action of Osteoporosis Drugs
72. Design Considerations for Clinical Investigations of Osteoporosis
73. Regulatory Considerations for the Design and Conduct of Osteoporosis Registration Trials
74. Evidence-Based Osteoporosis Care
75. The Role of Nutrition and Exercise in the Treatment of Osteoporosis
76. Vitamin D and its Metabolites and Analogs in the Management of Osteoporosis
77. Estrogen Therapy: Prevention and Treatment of Osteoporosis
78. Estrogen Analogues: Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs) and Phytoestrogens
79. Bisphosphonates and Calcitonin in Osteoporosis
80. Strontium Therapy for Osteoporosis
81. Denosumab
82. Androgens
83. Treatment with PTH Peptides
84. Growth Hormone and Insulin-like Growth Factors
85. New approaches to Osteoporosis Therapeutics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1900
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Book ISBN:
- 9780128130735
About the Editor
David Dempster
David W. Dempster, PhD, is Professor of Clinical Pathology and Cell Biology at Columbia University in New York. He obtained his PhD from the University of Glasgow in Scotland and completed postdoctoral studies in Switzerland and France. Dr. Dempster is a Past President of the International Society of Bone Morphometry and a member of the Scientific Advisory Council of the National Osteoporosis Foundation. He is also a Fellow of the Royal Microscopical Society. Dr. Dempster’s iconic micrographs of osteoporotic bone have been widely reproduced in the scientific and popular press, including being displayed at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, DC. Dr. Dempster is an Associate Editor of Osteoporosis International, and serves on the editorial boards of the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research, Bone and the Journal of Clinical Densitometry. His research studies have been continuously supported by the National Institutes of Health for the past 25 years. Dr. Dempster has published over 200 research papers on the pathophysiology and treatment of bone disese.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Clinical Pathology, Columbia University School of Medicine; Director, Regional Bone Center, Helen Hayes Hospital, New York, NY, USA
Jane Cauley
Dr. Cauley is Professor and Vice Chair for Research, Department of Epidemiology, Graduate School of Public Health, University of Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania). Her primary research interest is the epidemiology of osteoporosis, osteoporosis treatment and the consequences of osteoporosis in both men and women. She also has a major interest in menopause and the multiple physiological, social, pathological changes that occur during this time. Her research has focused on women's health and aging, falls, the interaction between endogenous and exogenous hormones, risk factors, inflammation, and disease outcomes. Her work has focused on use of hormone therapy, osteoporosis, risk of hip fractures and bone density in midlife women to older women.
She is the Principal Investigator (PI) of several large cohort studies including the Study of Osteoporotic Fracture (SOF) and the Osteoporotic Fracture Risk in Men Study (MrOS). Results from both of these studies have made major improvements in our understanding of osteoporosis in older men and women. Dr. Cauley was Co-PI for the Women's Health Initiative (WHI) and served as study wide Chair of the Osteoporosis, Calcium and Vitamin D Committee for almost the entire duration of the trial. She is a Co-investigator for the Study of Women's Health Across the Nation (SWAN) with particular emphases on skeletal health and physical function and body composition changes as women transition from midlife to elder status. She is also a PI of a SWAN ancillary study examining novel measures of hip strength. She has participated as a clinical center PI for major randomized clinical trials including the Fracture Intervention Trial, the Multiple Outcomes of Raloxifene Evaluation, the Heart Estrogen/Progestin Study, the HORIZON Pivotal Fracture Trial and the Testosterone Trial. She has published over 570 original research articles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Epidemiology, University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health, Pittsburgh, PA, USA
Mary Bouxsein
Mary L. Bouxsein works at the Center for Advanced Orthopedic Studies in Boston, MA, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Center for Advanced Orthopedic Studies, Boston, MA, USA
Felicia Cosman
Felicia Cosman works in the Regional Bone Center at Helen Hayes Hospital, West Haverstraw, NY, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Regional Bone Center, Helen Hayes Hospital, West Haverstraw, NY, USA