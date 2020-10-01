Marcus and Feldman's Osteoporosis

1. The Bone Organ System: Form and Function

2. The Nature of Osteoporosis

3. Skeletal Heterogeneity and the Purposes of Bone Remodeling

4. Osteoblast and Osteoclast Biology

5. Osteocytes

6. The Regulatory Role of Matrix Proteins in Mineralization of Bone

7. Development of the Skeleton

8. Mouse Genetics as a Tool to Study Bone Development and Physiology

9. Parathyroid Hormone and Parathyroid Hormone-Related Protein

10. Vitamin D: Biology, Action, and Clinical Implications

11. Regulation of Bone Cell Function by Estrogens

12. Androgens and Skeletal Biology: Basic Mechanisms

13. Phosphatonins

14. Wnt Signaling in Bone

15. OPG/RANK Signaling in Bone

16. Cytokines and Bone Remodeling

17. Skeletal Growth Factors

18. Intercellular Communication During Bone Remodeling

19. Skeletal Development: Mechanical Consequences of Growth, Aging and Disease

20. Inhibition of Osteoporosis by Biophysical Intervention

21. Biomechanics of Age-Related Fractures

22. Bone Quality

23. Bone Histology and Histomorphometry

24. Epidemiologic Methods in Studies of Osteoporosis

25. Race, Ethnicity and Osteoporosis

26. The Study of Osteoporotic Fractures (SOF): Major Findings and Contributions

27. Bone Mineral Acquisition in Utero and During Infancy and Childhood

28. Bone Acquisition in Adolescence

29. Genetic Determinants of Osteoporosis

30. Nutrition and Risk for Osteoporosis

31. Physical Activity in Prevention of Osteoporosis and Associated Fractures

32. Premenopausal Reproductive and Hormonal Characteristics and the Risk for Osteoporosis

33. Non-Skeletal Risk Factors for Osteoporosis and Fractures

34. Falls as Risk Factors for Fracture

35. Assessment of Fracture Risk

36. FRAX

37. Outcomes of Osteoporotic Fractures

38. Local and Systemic Factors in the Pathogenesis of Osteoporosis

39. Animal Models for Osteoporosis

40. Estrogen, Bone Homeostasis and Osteoporosis

41. Postmenopausal Osteoporosis: How the Hormonal Changes of Menopause Cause Bone Loss

42. Osteoporosis in Men: Epidemiology, Pathophysiology, and Clinical Characterization

43. Osteoporosis in Childhood and Adolescence

44. Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis

45. Adult Scoliosis, Degenerative Disease, and BMD: a Sub-Segmental Analytic Approach

46. Mechanisms of Immobilization-induced Bone Loss

47. Leptin-Dependent Regulation of Bone Mass

48. Vascular Calcification and Osteoporosis

49. Thyroid Hormone and the Skeleton

50. Osteoporosis in Gastrointestinal, Pancreatic, and Hepatic Disease

51. The Skeletal Actions of Parathyroid Hormone in Primary Hyperparathyroidism and in Osteoporosis

52. Osteogenesis Imperfecta and Other Defects of Bone Development as Occasional Causes of Adult Osteoporosis 53. Osteoporosis Associated with Illnesses and Medications

54. Transplantation Osteoporosis

55. Osteoporosis Associated with Cancer Therapy

56. Osteoporosis Associated with Pregnancy

57. Osteoporosis Associated with Menopause and Pre-menopause

58. Osteoporosis Associated with Rheumatologic Disease

59.Osteoporosis Associated with Chronic Kidney Disease

60.Osteoporosis in HIV and Immune Disorders

61. Osteoporosis and Diabetes

62. Oral Bone Loss and Systemic Osteopenia: Potential Treatment and Risks

63. Localized Osteoporosis

64. Evaluation of the Patient with Osteoporosis or at Risk for Osteoporosis

65. Who Should be Screened: Who Should be Treated?

66. Radiology of Osteoporosis

67. Clinical Use of Bone Densitometry

68. Biochemical Markers of Bone Turnover in Osteoporosis

69. The Conundrum of Compliance and Persistence with Oral Bisphosphonates for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis

70. An Orthopedic Perspective of Osteoporosis

71. Bone Histomorphometry on the Mechanism of Action of Osteoporosis Drugs

72. Design Considerations for Clinical Investigations of Osteoporosis

73. Regulatory Considerations for the Design and Conduct of Osteoporosis Registration Trials

74. Evidence-Based Osteoporosis Care

75. The Role of Nutrition and Exercise in the Treatment of Osteoporosis

76. Vitamin D and its Metabolites and Analogs in the Management of Osteoporosis

77. Estrogen Therapy: Prevention and Treatment of Osteoporosis

78. Estrogen Analogues: Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs) and Phytoestrogens

79. Bisphosphonates and Calcitonin in Osteoporosis

80. Strontium Therapy for Osteoporosis

81. Denosumab

82. Androgens

83. Treatment with PTH Peptides

84. Growth Hormone and Insulin-like Growth Factors

85. New approaches to Osteoporosis Therapeutics