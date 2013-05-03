Mapping of Atrial Tachycardias post-Atrial Fibrillation Ablation, An Issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics, Volume 5-2
1st Edition
Authors: Ashok Shah Michel Haissaguerre Shinsuke Miyazaki
eBook ISBN: 9781455771608
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455770687
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd May 2013
Description
This issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics covers mapping of atrial tachycardias post-atrial fibrillation ablation. Expert authors review the most current information available about setting up the electrogram display, basic principles of conventional mapping, 3D mapping, and diagnosis of several tachycardias, including pulmonary vein tachycardia, macroreentrant atrial tachycardia, and atrial tachycardia. Keep up-to-the-minute with the latest developments in this rapidly evolving technology.
About the Authors
Ashok Shah Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Hopital Cardiologique du Haut Leveque, Bordeaux, France
Michel Haissaguerre Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Hopital Cardiologique du Haut Leveque, Bordeaux, France
Shinsuke Miyazaki Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Hopital Cardiologique du Haut Leveque, Bordeaux, France
