Mapping of Atrial Tachycardias post-Atrial Fibrillation Ablation, An Issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455770687, 9781455771608

Mapping of Atrial Tachycardias post-Atrial Fibrillation Ablation, An Issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics, Volume 5-2

1st Edition

Authors: Ashok Shah Michel Haissaguerre Shinsuke Miyazaki
eBook ISBN: 9781455771608
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455770687
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd May 2013
Description

This issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics covers mapping of atrial tachycardias post-atrial fibrillation ablation. Expert authors review the most current information available about setting up the electrogram display, basic principles of conventional mapping, 3D mapping, and diagnosis of several tachycardias, including pulmonary vein tachycardia, macroreentrant atrial tachycardia, and atrial tachycardia. Keep up-to-the-minute with the latest developments in this rapidly evolving technology.

Details

About the Authors

Ashok Shah Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Hopital Cardiologique du Haut Leveque, Bordeaux, France

Michel Haissaguerre Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Hopital Cardiologique du Haut Leveque, Bordeaux, France

Shinsuke Miyazaki Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Hopital Cardiologique du Haut Leveque, Bordeaux, France

