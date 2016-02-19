Map Data Processing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122671807, 9781483272153

Map Data Processing

1st Edition

Proceedings of a NATO Advanced Study Institute on Map Data Processing Held in Maratea, Italy, June 18–29, 1979

Editors: Herbert Freeman Goffredo G. Pieroni
eBook ISBN: 9781483272153
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1980
Page Count: 384
Description

Map Data Processing is a collection of papers from a NATO study on the same subject. This collection deals with the exchange of ideas and setting directions in research, particularly in pattern-recognition-, image-processing-, and computer-related issues. The papers discuss the usefulness of computer systems in geographical data processing, as well as the viability of scan digitization resulting from improvements in line thinning and vectorization. Automated spatial data integration can also be helpful in analyzing spatial data, data collection, capture methods, and data characteristics. Another paper addresses the application of the 8-point chain-encoded lineal map data to define more accurate algorithms found in many geographical and medical imagery. One paper considers how the same data used in monochromatic images can be realized for full colored, textured, realist terrain scenes. This book can be a valuable reference for workers involved in areas of geography, computer imaging, cartography, computer graphics, and remote sensing.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

A Minicomputer-Based Geographical Data Processing System

Scan Digitization of Cartographic Data

Spatial Data Integration

A Spatial Data Structure for Geographic Information Systems

Design of a Spatial Information System

What Is a "Good" Data Structure for 2-D Points?

Tree Structures for Region Representation

Analysis and Manipulation of Lineal Map Data

Representation and Recognition of Cartographic Data

The Effects of Generalization in Geographical Data Encoding

Methodological Observations on the State of Geocartographic Analysis in the Context of Automated Spatial Information Systems

The Transfer of Software Systems for Map Data Processing

Pattern Recognition Problems in the Classification of Multi-Images

A Comparative Texture Classification Experiment

Segmentation Techniques and Parallel Computation for Image Processing

Map Sequence Processing

Numerical Algorithms for Interpolation and Smoothing

Computer Generation of Shaded Relief Maps

Index


