Map Data Processing
1st Edition
Proceedings of a NATO Advanced Study Institute on Map Data Processing Held in Maratea, Italy, June 18–29, 1979
Description
Map Data Processing is a collection of papers from a NATO study on the same subject. This collection deals with the exchange of ideas and setting directions in research, particularly in pattern-recognition-, image-processing-, and computer-related issues. The papers discuss the usefulness of computer systems in geographical data processing, as well as the viability of scan digitization resulting from improvements in line thinning and vectorization. Automated spatial data integration can also be helpful in analyzing spatial data, data collection, capture methods, and data characteristics. Another paper addresses the application of the 8-point chain-encoded lineal map data to define more accurate algorithms found in many geographical and medical imagery. One paper considers how the same data used in monochromatic images can be realized for full colored, textured, realist terrain scenes. This book can be a valuable reference for workers involved in areas of geography, computer imaging, cartography, computer graphics, and remote sensing.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
A Minicomputer-Based Geographical Data Processing System
Scan Digitization of Cartographic Data
Spatial Data Integration
A Spatial Data Structure for Geographic Information Systems
Design of a Spatial Information System
What Is a "Good" Data Structure for 2-D Points?
Tree Structures for Region Representation
Analysis and Manipulation of Lineal Map Data
Representation and Recognition of Cartographic Data
The Effects of Generalization in Geographical Data Encoding
Methodological Observations on the State of Geocartographic Analysis in the Context of Automated Spatial Information Systems
The Transfer of Software Systems for Map Data Processing
Pattern Recognition Problems in the Classification of Multi-Images
A Comparative Texture Classification Experiment
Segmentation Techniques and Parallel Computation for Image Processing
Map Sequence Processing
Numerical Algorithms for Interpolation and Smoothing
Computer Generation of Shaded Relief Maps
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 28th December 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483272153