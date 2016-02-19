Manufacturing Technology 4 provides an introduction to the selection of manufacturing processes. It aims to do the following: (1) to present an overview of the manufacturing processes; (2) to enable an informed choice of manufacturing process to be made, taking into account the various alternatives possible; and (3) to enable the cost factor to be taken into account in determining which manufacturing method to use for a product. The book begins with a discussion of the basic principles of costing. This is followed by separate chapters on forming processes for metals and polymers; quality control in component production; and basic assembly methods for metals and plastics. The final chapter deals with the analysis of component designs and selection of appropriate manufacturing method. The text covers the unit Manufacturing Technology IV (BTECU83/187) of the Business and Technician Education Council. It can also be used as a general reference text for other courses involving manufacturing processes.