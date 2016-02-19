Manufacturing Technology
1st Edition
Manufacturing Technology 4 provides an introduction to the selection of manufacturing processes. It aims to do the following: (1) to present an overview of the manufacturing processes; (2) to enable an informed choice of manufacturing process to be made, taking into account the various alternatives possible; and (3) to enable the cost factor to be taken into account in determining which manufacturing method to use for a product. The book begins with a discussion of the basic principles of costing. This is followed by separate chapters on forming processes for metals and polymers; quality control in component production; and basic assembly methods for metals and plastics. The final chapter deals with the analysis of component designs and selection of appropriate manufacturing method. The text covers the unit Manufacturing Technology IV (BTECU83/187) of the Business and Technician Education Council. It can also be used as a general reference text for other courses involving manufacturing processes.
Table of Contents
1 Costing
1.1 Cost Accounting
1.2 The Price of a Product
Standard and Historical Costing
Direct Labor Costs
Direct Material Cost
Overheads
Standard Overhead Cost Rate
Variance
1.3 Cutting Speed
Machine Operation Times
Tooling Costs
Most Economical Cutting Speed
Questions
2 Forming Processes-Metals
2.1 Forming Processes
2.2 Casting
Choosing a Casting Process
Design Considerations When Using Casting
When to Use Casting
2.3 Manipulative Processes
Hot Working
Cold Working
Press Capacity
Types of Press
Combination and Progression Press Tools
When to Use Manipulative Processes
2.4 Powder Techniques
2.5 Cutting and Grinding
Finishing Processes
The Selection of Cutting Processes
Forming and Generating Using Machine Tools
Screw Thread Production
Gear Cutting
2.6 Metal Removal
2.7 Surface Finishes
Questions
3 Forming Processes-Polymers
3.1 Polymer Materials
The Flow Behavior of Polymers
3.2 Forming Processes
3.3 Choosing a Process
Design Considerations When Using Polymers
Questions
4 Quality
4.1 Accuracy
The Cost of Accuracy
4.2 Process Variability
Process Capability
Mean and Standard Deviation
Selecting a Process
4.3 Minimum Overall Production Cost
Selective Assembly
The Quality of Conformance
Questions
5 Assembly Operations
5.1 Assembly Methods for Metals
5.2 Adhesives for Metals
5.3 Soldering and Brazing
5.4 Welding Metals
Selecting a Welding Process
5.5 Fastening Systems with Metals
5.6 Assembly Methods for Plastics
5.7 Welding Thermoplastics
5.8 Adhesive Bonding of Plastics
5.9 Riveting of Plastics
5.10 Press and Snap Fits
5.11 Thread Systems with Plastics
5.12 Assembly
Designing for Easier and Faster Assembly
Jigs and Fixtures
5.13 Mechanized Assembly
5.14 Automated Assembly
Interchangeability
5.15 Limits and Fits
The ISO System
Questions
6 AssignmentS
6.1 Restrictions Imposed by Design upon Manufacturing Methods
6.2 The Cost Aspects of Process Selection
6.3 Make or Buy Decisions
6.4 Quality
6.5 Assignments
Appendix: Safety
Further Reading
- 116
- English
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1985
- 6th March 1985
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- 9781483141404
William Bolton
Former Lecturer at Buckingham Chilterns University College, High Wycombe, UK, and now retired, William Bolton has worked in industry and academia as a senior lecturer in a college of technology, a member of the Nuffield Advanced Physics team, an adviser to a British government aid project in Brazil on technical education, as a UNESCO consultant in Argentina and Thailand, and as Head of Research and Development at the Business and Technician Education Council. He has written many engineering textbooks, including Mechatronics, 4th ed., Engineering Science, 5th ed., Higher Engineering Science, 2nd ed., Mechanical Science, 3rd ed., and Instrumentation and Control Systems.
Formerly Lecturer, Buckingham Chilterns University College, High Wycombe, UK