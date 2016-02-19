Manufacturing Technology for Higher Technicians - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780434902279, 9781483141411

Manufacturing Technology for Higher Technicians

1st Edition

Authors: William Bolton
eBook ISBN: 9781483141411
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 1st January 1985
Page Count: 116
Description

Manufacturing Technology for Higher Technicians provides an overview of the common manufacturing processes. The book is particularly concerned with the proper selection of manufacturing process. The text first covers costing, and then proceeds to tackling the forming processes of metals and polymers. The book then discusses output quality of a process and assembly operation. The selection will be of great use to professionals involved in a manufacturing process.

Table of Contents


1 Costing 1.1 Cost Accounting

1.1 Cost Accounting

1.2 The Price of a Product

Standard and Historical Costing

Direct Labor Costs

Direct Material Cost

Overheads

Standard Overhead Cost Rate

Variance

1.3 Cutting Speed

Machine Operation Times

Tooling Costs

Most Economical Cutting Speed

Questions

2 Forming Processes-metals

2.1 Forming Processes

2.2 Casting

Choosing a Casting Process

Design Considerations When Using Casting

When to Use Casting

2.3 Manipulative Processes

Hot Working

Cold Working

Press Capacity

Types of Press

Combination and Progression Press Tools

When to Use Manipulative Processes

2.4 Powder Techniques

2.5 Cutting and Grinding

Finishing Processes

The Selection of Cutting Processes

Forming and Generating Using Machine Tools

Screw Thread Production

Gear Cutting

2.6 Metal Removal

2.7 Surface Finishes

Questions

3 Forming Processes-polymers

3.1 Polymer Materials

The Flow Behavior of Polymers

3.2 Forming Processes

3.3 Choosing a Process

Design Considerations When Using Polymers

Questions

4 Quality

4.1 Accuracy

The Cost of Accuracy

4.2 Process Variability

Process Capability

Mean and Standard Deviation

Selecting a Process

4.3 Minimum Overall Production Cost

Selective Assembly

The Quality of Conformance

Questions

5 Assembly Operations

5.1 Assembly Methods for Metals

5.2 Adhesives for Metals

5.3 Soldering and Brazing

5.4 Welding Metals

Selecting a Welding Process

5.5 Fastening Systems with Metals

5.6 Assembly Methods for Plastics

5.7 Welding Thermoplastics

5.8 Adhesive Bonding of Plastics

5.9 Riveting of Plastics

5.10 Press and Snap Fits

5.11 Thread Systems with Plastics

5.12 Assembly

Designing for Easier and Faster Assembly

Jigs and Fixtures

5.13 Mechanized Assembly

5.14 Automated Assembly

Interchangeability

5.15 Limits and Fits

The ISO System

Questions

6 Assignments

6.1 Restrictions Imposed by Design Upon Manufacturing Methods

6.2 The Cost Aspects of Process Selection

6.3 Make or Buy Decisions

6.4 Quality

6.5 Assignments

Appendix: Safety

Further Reading


About the Author

William Bolton

Former Lecturer at Buckingham Chilterns University College, High Wycombe, UK, and now retired, William Bolton has worked in industry and academia as a senior lecturer in a college of technology, a member of the Nuffield Advanced Physics team, an adviser to a British government aid project in Brazil on technical education, as a UNESCO consultant in Argentina and Thailand, and as Head of Research and Development at the Business and Technician Education Council. He has written many engineering textbooks, including Mechatronics, 4th ed., Engineering Science, 5th ed., Higher Engineering Science, 2nd ed., Mechanical Science, 3rd ed., and Instrumentation and Control Systems.

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly Lecturer, Buckingham Chilterns University College, High Wycombe, UK

