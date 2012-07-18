Manufacturing Techniques for Polymer Matrix Composites (PMCs) - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857090676, 9780857096258

Manufacturing Techniques for Polymer Matrix Composites (PMCs)

1st Edition

Editors: Suresh Advani Kuang-Ting Hsiao
eBook ISBN: 9780857096258
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857090676
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 18th July 2012
Page Count: 512
Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Part I: Manufacturing of polymer matrix composites (PMCs): short fiber and nanomaterial based processing

Chapter 1: Introduction to composites and manufacturing processes

Abstract:

1.1 Processing of polymer matrix composites

1.2 Focus and scope of this book

Chapter 2: Injection molding in polymer matrix composites

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction to injection molding

2.2 Molding compounds

2.3 Characterization and prediction of fiber orientation

2.4 Molding defects

2.5 Conclusions and future trends

2.6 Acknowledgment

Chapter 3: Compression molding in polymer matrix composites

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Molding materials

3.3 Process defects and remedies

3.4 Recent developments in press design and process optimization

3.5 Modeling and simulation

3.6 Future trends

3.7 Conclusions

Chapter 4: Processing of polymer nanocomposites

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Process description

4.3 Methods to improve process

Part II: Manufacturing of polymer matrix composites (PMCs): thermoplastic based processing

Chapter 5: Sheet forming in polymer matrix composites

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction: key objectives

5.2 Process description

5.3 Matrix flow and fibre deformation

5.4 Changes to the process to improve product quality

5.5 Future trends

5.6 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 6: Fabric thermostamping in polymer matrix composites

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Process description

6.3 Material characterization

6.4 Modeling

6.5 Methods of improving the process to improve product quality

6.6 Future trends

6.7 Sources of further information and advice

6.8 Acknowledgments

Chapter 7: Filament winding process in thermoplastics

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Winding basics

7.3 Winding process

7.4 Simulation tools

7.5 Component quality

7.6 Future trends

7.7 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 8: Continuous fiber reinforced profiles in polymer matrix composites

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pultrusion

8.3 Continuous compression molding

8.4 Preferred application areas for the pultrusion process and continuous compression molding process

Part III: Manufacturing of polymer matrix composites (PMCs): thermoset based processing

Chapter 9: Resin transfer molding (RTM) in polymer matrix composites

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Resin transfer molding (RTM) process steps

9.3 Fibers, fabrics and preform manufacturing

9.4 Resin system

9.5 RTM mold

9.6 Resin injection equipment

9.7 Issues that influence manufacturing with RTM

9.8 The need for process modeling

9.9 Resin flow models for RTM

9.10 Heat transfer and cure model

9.11 Numerical simulation of resin flow

9.12 Process control

Chapter 10: Vacuum assisted resin transfer molding (VARTM) in polymer matrix composites

Abstract:

10.1 Vacuum assisted resin transfer molding (VARTM) processing

10.2 Fundamentals of VARTM

10.3 Defects and challenges of VARTM

10.4 Recent advances in VARTM

10.5 Conclusion and future trends in VARTM

10.6 Membrane-based infusion processing

10.7 Membrane evaluation

10.8 Process and material property improvement

10.9 Summary of membrane-based infusion processing

Chapter 11: Compression resin transfer moulding (CRTM) in polymer matrix composites

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Process description

11.3 Material properties and characterisation

11.4 Modelling and analysis of the CRTM-1 process

11.5 Modelling and analysis of the CRTM-2 process

11.6 Optimisation of CRTM

11.7 Future trends

Chapter 12: The pultrusion process for polymer matrix composites

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Process description

12.3 Improvements in pultrusion

12.4 Innovation, industrial and future trends

12.5 Acknowledgement

Chapter 13: Autoclave processing for composites

Abstract:

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Autoclave processing model

13.3 Process development

13.4 Conclusions and future trends

Chapter 14: Out-of-autoclave curing process in polymer matrix composites

Abstract:

Introduction

14.2 Reasons for using the out-of-autoclave (OoA) process

14.3 Strategies

14.4 Technical description of different OoA processes

14.5 Process comparison and classification

14.6 Future trends

Sources of further information and advice

Index

Description

Polymer matrix composites are used extensively across a wide range of industries, making the design and development of effective manufacturing processes of great importance. Manufacturing techniques for polymer matrix composites (PMCs) provides an authoritative review of the different technologies employed in the manufacture of this class of composite.

Following an introduction to composites and manufacturing processes, part one reviews the manufacturing of short fiber and nanoparticle based polymer matrix composites, with injection and compression molding examined in depth. Thermoplastic processing is the focus of part two. Sheet forming, fabric thermostamping, filament winding and continuous fiber reinforced profiles are investigated. Part three reviews thermoset processing. A survey of resin transfer molding follows, including vacuum-assisted and compression resin transfer molding. The pultrusion process is then considered, before the book concludes with an investigation into autoclave and out-of-autoclave curing processes in polymer matrix composites.

With its distinguished editors and international team of expert contributors, Manufacturing techniques for polymer matrix composites (PMCs) is an essential guide for engineers and scientists working in the field of polymer matrix composites.

Key Features

  • Provides an authoritative review of the different technologies employed in the manufacture of polymer matrix composites
  • Reviews the manufacturing of short fiber and nanoparticle-based polymer matrix composites, with injection and compression molding examined in depth
  • Examines thermoplastic processing, sheet forming, fabric thermostamping, filament winding and continuous fiber reinforced profiles

Readership

Professional engineers, materials researchers and scientists; Science and engineering graduate students and educators who are working in the field of polymer matrix composites; Manufacturers of polymer matrix composite manufacturing machinery

Details

No. of pages:
512
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857096258
Hardcover ISBN:
9780857090676

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Suresh Advani Editor

Suresh Advani is Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Associate Director of the Center for Composite Materials at the University of Delaware, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Delaware

Kuang-Ting Hsiao Editor

Kuang-Ting Hsiao is Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the University of South Alabama, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of South Alabama, USA

