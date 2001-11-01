Manufacturing Surface Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781857180299, 9780080511016

Manufacturing Surface Technology

1st Edition

Surface Integrity and Functional Performance

Authors: Brian Griffiths
eBook ISBN: 9780080511016
Paperback ISBN: 9781857180299
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st November 2001
Page Count: 256
Description

The first title in the "Manufacturing Engineering Modular" series, the publication of this book marks recognition of the effect of surface finish obtained in manufacture ("surface integrity") on the functional performance of product, in terms of such factors as fatigue, corrosion and strength. It is a concise work, intended chiefly for undergraduate and postgraduate students, which should also provide useful material for the professional manufacturing engineer.

Readership

Design engineers, manufacturing and precision engineers in industry and research; engineering libraries in universities, research and industrial organizations; tribologists and undergraduate and postgraduate students in manufacturing engineering

Table of Contents

Setting the scene; The manufacturing process unit event; Surface finish measuring methods; Surface finish characterization; Sub-surface altered material layers; Standards and codes of practice; Appendix: Typical surface integrity questions

About the Author

Brian Griffiths

Dr Brian Griffiths is a Reader in the Department of Systems Engineering at Brunel University. He is involved in teaching and research concerning manufacturing engineering and metrology. He has been involved in research work concerned with ‘surface integrity’ and manufacturing engineering for 25 years. He sits on several British Standard Institution (BSI) and International Standards Organisation (ISO) committees. He is currently Chairman of the BSI committee on ‘Design for Manufacture’.

Affiliations and Expertise

Reader in the Department of Systems Engineering at Brunel University, UK

