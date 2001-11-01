Manufacturing Surface Technology
1st Edition
Surface Integrity and Functional Performance
Description
The first title in the "Manufacturing Engineering Modular" series, the publication of this book marks recognition of the effect of surface finish obtained in manufacture ("surface integrity") on the functional performance of product, in terms of such factors as fatigue, corrosion and strength. It is a concise work, intended chiefly for undergraduate and postgraduate students, which should also provide useful material for the professional manufacturing engineer.
Readership
Design engineers, manufacturing and precision engineers in industry and research; engineering libraries in universities, research and industrial organizations; tribologists and undergraduate and postgraduate students in manufacturing engineering
Table of Contents
Setting the scene; The manufacturing process unit event; Surface finish measuring methods; Surface finish characterization; Sub-surface altered material layers; Standards and codes of practice; Appendix: Typical surface integrity questions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2001
- Published:
- 1st November 2001
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080511016
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781857180299
About the Author
Brian Griffiths
Dr Brian Griffiths is a Reader in the Department of Systems Engineering at Brunel University. He is involved in teaching and research concerning manufacturing engineering and metrology. He has been involved in research work concerned with ‘surface integrity’ and manufacturing engineering for 25 years. He sits on several British Standard Institution (BSI) and International Standards Organisation (ISO) committees. He is currently Chairman of the BSI committee on ‘Design for Manufacture’.
Affiliations and Expertise
Reader in the Department of Systems Engineering at Brunel University, UK