Manufacturing of Nanocomposites with Engineering Plastics
1st Edition
Description
Manufacturing of Nanocomposites with Engineering Plastics collates recent research findings on the manufacturing, properties, and applications of nanocomposites with engineering plastics in one comprehensive volume. The book specifically examines topics of engineering plastics, rheology, thermo-mechanical properties, wear, flame retardancy, modeling, filler surface modification, and more. It represents a ready reference for managers and scholars working in the areas of polymer and nanocomposite materials science, both in industry and academia, and provides introductory information for people new to the field.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive review of the most recent research findings
- A single one-stop ready reference that assimilates knowledge on the development of nanocomposites with engineering plastics
- Contributions from leading experts in the field
- Provides examples of applications that will help with material selection
- Chapters are designed to provide not only introductory information, but also to lead the reader to more advanced characterization tools
Readership
Managers, research scientists and engineers working in polymer chemistry, engineering, and materials science in both industry and academia
Table of Contents
- List of contributors
- 1: Advances in synthesis and properties of engineering polymers
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Engineering polymers
- 2: Nanocomposites with engineering polymers: A review
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Nanocomposite structures and characterization
- 2.3 Nanocomposite preparation
- 2.4 Nanocomposites with engineering polymers
- 3: Preparation and characterization of polysulfone-based nanocomposites
- Abstract
- Acknowledgment
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Importance of the present work
- 3.3 Experimental methods
- 3.4 Characterization of polymer nanocomposites
- 3.5 Conclusion
- 4: Preparation and characterization of poly(ether imide) nanocomposites and nanocomposite foams
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Polyetherimide/CNT nanocomposite foams: fabrication
- 4.3 Polyetherimide/CNT nanocomposite foams: characterization
- 4.4 Potential applications and future research
- 5: The processing of polycarbonate nanocomposites generated with various nanofillers
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Nanoparticles employed in PC nanocomposites and processing
- 5.3 Filler surface modification and polymer–filler interfacial interactions
- 5.4 Conclusions and future directions
- 6: Preparation and characterization of polyoxymethylene nanocomposites
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Polyoxymethylene as an engineering polymer
- 6.3 Synthesis and preparation of polyoxymethylene nanocomposites
- 6.4 Polyoxymethylene nanocomposites
- 6.5 Future trends and conclusions
- 7: Preparation and characterization of polyphenylene sulfide nanocomposites
- Abstract
- Acknowledgment
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Poly(phenylene sulfide): Structure and properties
- 7.3 Synthesis and processing methods of PPS-based nanocomposites
- 7.4 Characterization of the nanocomposites
- 7.5 Current and potential applications
- 7.6 Concluding remarks
- 8: Preparation, characterization, and applications of poly(ethylene terephthalate) nanocomposites
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Considerations
- 8.3 PET/graphene nanocomposites
- 8.4 PET/CNT nanocomposites
- 8.5 PET/nanoclays
- 8.6 Other types of PET nanocomposites
- 8.7 Applications
- 8.8 Challenges
- 8.9 Future outlook
- 8.10 Conclusions
- 9: Preparation and characterization of nanocomposites with polyphenylene oxide
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Synthesis methodologies
- 9.3 Filler–polymer compatiblization
- 9.4 Thermal and dimensional stability
- 9.5 Phase and surface morphology
- 9.6 Applications
- 10: Process–structure–property relationships in poly(butylene terephthalate) nanocomposites
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction to PBT nanocomposites
- 10.2 PBT binary nanocomposites
- 10.3 PBT ternary nanocomposites
- 10.4 Processing of PBT nanocomposites
- 10.5 Properties of PBT nanocomposites
- 10.6 Toughening, compatibility, and dispersibility of PBT nanocomposites
- 10.7 Challenges and future trends
- 10.8 Further information
- Suggested further readings
- 11: Process–structure–property relationships in nanocomposites based on piezoelectric-polymer matrix and magnetic nanoparticles
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Experimental
- 11.3 Results and discussion
- 11.4 Application
- 11.5 Conclusions
- 11.6 Future work
- 12: Process–structure–property relationships in semicrystalline polymer-based nanocomposites
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Preparation of nanocomposites
- 12.3 Injection molding of nanocomposites
- 12.4 Welding of nanocomposites
- 12.5 Conclusions
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 2nd July 2015
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781782423218
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781782423089
About the Editor
Vikas Mittal
Affiliations and Expertise
The Petroleum Institute, Abu Dhabi, UAE