Manufacturing in Real-Time
1st Edition
A Guide for Managers and Engineers in an Age of Smart Machines
Description
The development of self-operating machines is the foundation of modern manufacturing. This current manufacturing environment is based on automation and smart machines that have the ability to make things with a level of accuracy and consistency that humans cannot match. In order to maximize efficiency, engineers and managers need to change their outlooks, processes and strategies and as a result, adopt new methods and management systems.
The authors demonstrate what is needed by first presenting a brief history of manufacturing and the changes we have already seen and then make their way into the current manufacturing environment. Topics covered include supply chain management, product streams, the role of automation in the supply chain, the relationships between machines and people in automated product streams (looking at what machines do best and what humans do best), variation and quality control, statistical process control, the flow of information in a supply chain and how all of these elements are effected by new technologies and need to be changed to allow for maximum efficiency as we move more toward automation in factories.
Key Features
- Discover the impact of new technologies on the future shape on the manufacturing industry
- Excellent examples used throughout to demonstrate each idea and process
Readership
Industrial Engineers, Manufacturing Management, Technicians
Students in Manufacturing courses
Table of Contents
The Historical Development of Flow in Manufacturing; Dynamics in the Marketplace; Introduction to Product Streams; Automation in the Factory; Variation in Dynamic Systems; The Statistical Meaning of Profitable Manufacturing; In Praise of Simplicity; Organizations for Real-Time Decision Making; Next-Generation Manufacturing and the Virtual Reality Plant; Industrial Engineers and Intelligent Machines
Details
- No. of pages:
- 206
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2003
- Published:
- 5th June 2003
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080510996
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750677226
About the Author
Gian Frontini
Dr. Gian Frontini is a Senior Research Fellow at the Faculty of Applied Science, Queen’s University, Ontario. He teaches accredited academic courses and industrial training courses in manufacturing business strategy. He has held senior executive positions in the manufacturing industry, including Vice-President of Fabrication and Information Technology at Alcan, Inc. He is leading the research application of real-time information in advanced manufacturing systems at the Center for Automotive Materials and Manufacturing in Kingston, Ontario.
Affiliations and Expertise
Queen's University, Ontario, Canada
Scott Kennedy
Scott Kennedy is Principle Engineer, Technical Economic Analysis at the Ceter for Automotive Materials and Manufacturing (CAMM), and an adjunct lecturer at the Faculty of Applied Science of Queen’s University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre for Automotive Materials and Manufacturing (CAMM), Ontario, Canada